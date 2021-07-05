CaixaBank S A : avoids emitting 1.5 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere thanks to its first green bonds

• The company published its first report on the environmental impact of the 4 green bonds issued.

• The portfolio of eligible green assets is made up of loans mainly destined for solar and wind renewable energy projects.

CaixaBank has published the report on the environmental impact achieved by issuing its first four green bonds. The €3.58 billion acquired through these four bonds have been allocated to financing projects that promote two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): number 7, Affordable and Clean Energy; and number 9, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the consultant Deloitte and reviewed by PWC, acting as an independent auditor. This report calculates that the impact of the financing will involve a GHG reduction of 1,459,000 tons of CO2 equivalent.

Regarding SDG 7, CaixaBank's green bonds have served to finance 57 renewable energy projects with a total installed capacity of 13.5 GW.

As for SDG 9, the financing has been used to acquire, construct or renew 24 green buildings for commercial or office use. These buildings consume 58% less energy than average, which entails savings of 23,229 tons of CO2 equivalent a year in emissions into the atmosphere.

All projects relating to renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings have avoided in emissions the equivalent of the GHG emissions produced by 285,000 private vehicles in 1 year. In addition, these projects generate 7,443 GWh of clean energy a year, which amounts to an annual consumption of 2 million homes in the European Union.

€6.58 billion in green and social bonds

Within the framework for issuing Green, Social and Sustainable Bonds, CaixaBank has issued four green bonds for €3.58 billion to support the SDGs of the United Nations. Following the inaugural issue in SNP format for €1 billion in November 2020, CaixaBank issued bonds in February and March, both for the same amount, in SNP and Tier 2 format respectively, and the latest issue was carried out in SNP format for £500 million in May.

In addition, the bank has issued three social bonds for €3 billion. After the inaugural issue in SNP format for € 1 billion in September 2019, CaixaBank issued bonds in June 2020 and May 2021 in SNP format also for €1 billion each.

The SDGs are 17 objectives that were set in motion in 2015 to comply with the 2030 Agenda of the UN. Through its dimension and social commitment, CaixaBank is contributing to all SDGs via its activity, social action and strategic alliances, integrating them into its Strategic Plan and its Socially Responsible Banking Plan.

CaixaBank focuses its actions on four priority SDGs that are perfectly aligned with its mission of contributing to the financial wellbeing of people and the progress of society as a whole: SDG number 1 (No Poverty); number 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth); number 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production); and number 17 (Partnership for the Goals).