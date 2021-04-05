CaixaBank S A : begins brand unification in its retail branch network following Bankia merger

• The process will take place over 9 weeks until completing the entire network in Spain.

• During the past week, CaixaBank's branding was incorporated in Bankia's corporate buildings.



CaixaBank has today started the replacement of the Bankia brand process in retail branches.

The work involves changing the interior and exterior signage of the entire network, as well as the customisation of the ATMs' image. This process will take place progressively and it is expected to be completed in 9 weeks.

In the Spanish autonomous communities where today, Monday, is a bank holiday, such as Catalonia, the works on the retail branches will begin from tomorrow, Tuesday, the 6th.

The rebranding started during the past week, once the legal merger had completed, in Bankia's corporate buildings, including operational headquarters in Madrid and the former Bankia's headquarters in Valencia, among others.

The undisputed leader in Spain's financial sector

The merged bank, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, has €623.8 billion in total assets in Spain, a volume that will make it the largest bank in the domestic market, with a relevant position at a European level.

The new Group consolidates its leadership in retail banking in Spain, with close to 20 million customers, and occupying the number one position in terms of market share in all key products: deposits (24%), loans (26%) and long-term savings (29%), which includes savings insurance, mutual funds and pension plans.

The bank offers a balanced and diversified geographical presence, with the most extensive and specialised branch network in the sector, and aims to maintain a commitment to the community and to financial inclusion that CaixaBank and Bankia have always demonstrated. The combined entity has a presence in approximately 2,200 municipalities, and it is the only entity with representation in 350 municipalities(1).

The extent of the network's penetration together with its digital capabilities - with 10 million digital customers in Spain - will allow it to continue to improve customer experience.

(1): Figure resulting after the integration of both CaixaBank and Bankia's branch network