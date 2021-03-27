CaixaBank S A : begins replacing signage on Bankia buildings

Image of CaixaBank corporate headquarters in Madrid

• The installations began this morning with the adaptation of the north and south façades of the corporate headquarters in Madrid.

• The process is expected to be completed on the landmark buildings during the first week.

• Construction works to unify the brand across the branch network will start on 6 April and will be completed in about nine weeks.

Following the legal closing of the merger, CaixaBank, Spain's leading bank, has initiated the process of replacing the Bankia brand on landmark buildings and throughout the branch network.

Today, part of the brand changes have been carried out on the building that houses Bankia's corporate headquarters in Madrid, at Paseo de la Castellana, 189. Specifically, the north and south façades of the tower, visible from Paseo de la Castellana, have already been fitted with the new signage, the CaixaBank star logo. Installations are expected to be completed tomorrow on the west façade, where, in addition to the star, the CaixaBank sign will be erected.

The adaptation of other Bankia buildings has also been initiated today. The installations will continue over the next seven days.

The rebranding process at the branch network level will be gradual, starting on 5 April and lasting for about nine weeks.

Digital channels (web, mobile and ATMs) will be customised to incorporate CaixaBank's image with Bankia's until full technological integration has been completed. Bankia's commercial website will also remain active until technological integration has been completed, planned for the end of the year.

Creation of the undisputed leader in the Spanish financial system

The combined entity, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, will have €623.8 billion in total assets in Spain, a volume that will make it the largest bank in the domestic market, with an important position at a European level.

The new group solidifies its leadership in retail banking in Spain with close to 20 million customers and the largest market share in all key products: deposits (24%), loans (26%) and long-term savings (29%), which includes savings insurance, mutual funds and pension plans.

The bank has a balanced and diversified geographic presence, with the most extensive and specialised branch network in the sector, and the desire to maintain close ties to the community and financial inclusion that CaixaBank and Bankia have always demonstrated. The combined entity will have a presence in approximately 2,200 municipalities, and it will be the only entity with representation in 299 municipalities.

The extent of the network's penetration together with its digital capabilities - 10 million digital customers in Spain - will allow it to continue improving customer experience.