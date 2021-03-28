Log in
CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
CaixaBank S A : launches first institutional campaign as the leading bank in the Spanish financial sector

03/28/2021 | 04:28am EDT
CaixaBank's new institutional campaign

• The entity strengthens its position as a bank that is close and committed to its customers, to people's well-being, and to the progress of society as a whole.

• The campaign reinforces its leadership discourse based on the bank's values and corporate mission to inform that CaixaBank and Bankia are joining forces to together become the first in supporting millions of families, the self-employed, businesses, young people and the elderly.

CaixaBank, the leading bank in Spain, will unveil on 29 March its first institutional publicity campaign following its merger with Bankia. Under the slogan 'Being first by your side', the campaign highlights CaixaBank's position as the leader in the Spanish banking sector following the merger with Bankia, with total assets of €623.8 billion, close to 20 million customers, leading market share for all key products, and the most extensive and specialised branch network in the sector, with a presence in around 2,200 municipalities.

'CaixaBank and Bankia are merging to become Spain's leading bank and to be first in serving millions of families. To be first in supporting the self-employed and businesses, in believing in young people and in caring for the elderly. Being first by your side.' This is the narrative thread of the campaign which, in addition to stressing the position of the leading bank, emphasises that CaixaBank is a customer-oriented bank, one which offers a specialised, segmented banking model, with a range of products and services adapted to the needs of each customer profile.

True to its values

The campaign underscores the fact that CaixaBank is a different bank, true to its foundational values and origins, and fully aware of the key role it plays in people's lives.

The campaign, developed by Comunica+A, showcases CaixaBank's closeness to customers, its responsible banking model, and a clear commitment to people's well-being and the progress of society as a whole.

The entity, chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, will be carrying out the campaign across various media: in-branch POS material, television, radio, press, digital media and social networks.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
