CaixaBank S A : opens ‘all in one' Madrid to offer a unique financial experience to more than 27,000 customers

'all in one' Madrid is located into Axis building in Plaza Colón.

• The company has turned the Axis building in Plaza Colón, designed by Normal Foster, into its flagship centre in the capital, covering more than 4,000 square metres.

• 'all in one' Madrid has a team of more than 130 professionals specialising in all business segments: individuals, Premier Banking, Private Banking, self-employed workers and companies.

• The 'all in one' concept combines design, technology and expert advice to provide an exceptionally unique customer experience.

• The new space is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including wrap-around screens, facial recognition ATMs and NFC devices to identify customers on arrival and avoid waiting in lines, as well as all kinds of facilities for meetings and events, including two auditoriums and the High End multifunctional space with a panoramic terrace.

CaixaBank will open an 'all in one' centre tomorrow in one of Madrid's landmarks, Plaza de Colón, in the prominent Axis building, Norman Foster's latest project in the capital. The financial institution is thus launching its flagship centre in Madrid and the third all-in-one centre in Spain, following the openings of the Valencia and Barcelona branches in 2019.

The new centre in Madrid has a team of more than 130 professionals and a space of more than 4,000 square metres, distributed over four floors and a terrace, to offer specialised attention to all business segments, both for individuals (with expert managers in retail banking, Premier Banking and Private Banking) and professionals (self-employed, micro-enterprises and companies). A total portfolio of 27,000 customers will be served from the 'all in one' centre in Madrid.

But, above all, this experiential space has all the elements of design, technology and specialised attention that make 'all in one' a new concept of financial services that is unique in Europe, created by CaixaBank with the aim of transforming the customer's physical experience in the physical channel so that the customer's visit becomes a special and totally into an exceptionally unique experience.

The range of services offered includes specific customer service areas designed for each type of customer, two auditoriums, more than 40 offices for private meetings, a multifunctional area for informal meetings with an outdoor terrace and panoramic views, and the latest in technology, such as ATMs with facial recognition, wrap-around screens with content specially created to theme the 'all in one' centre, or an advanced self check-in system that allows customers to quickly identify and notify managers of their arrival.

Design and technology for a one-of-a-kind experience

At 'all in one', the visitor's experience begins long before their arrival. As soon as a meeting with their manager is arranged, the customer has a system of alerts and notifications on their phone reminding them of their appointment and inviting them to confirm or, if necessary, reschedule it. The CaixaBankNow application allows them to view the manager's agenda in real time and choose the most convenient time slot.

Those who arrive at 'all in one' with an appointment will not need to wait in line to see their manager: customers can use their mobile to notify that they have arrived, and the person waiting for them will come out to meet them. CaixaBank has also designed a self-service check-in system with NFC technology that allows customers to notify their arrival by simply placing their mobile phone near the device located at the entrance of the 'all in one'.

Design and technology blend in 'all in one' to make the visit experience special for customers. The wrap-around screens offer images of natural surroundings which, combined with the fragrance of the space, created exclusively for the centre, and the musical ambience, create the sensation of arriving at an 'urban oasis''

The 'all in one' self-service area has the latest advances in ATMs, including facial recognition technology, designed by CaixaBank to make it easier for customers to withdraw cash without having to enter their PIN. The software in this type of ATM recognises and validates 16,000 points on the customer's face to guarantee totally secure identification. CaixaBank was the first financial institution in the world to implement this technology.

Custom-made spaces for meetings and events

'all in one' Madrid will allocate spaces exclusively for holding events. For this purpose, the centre has an auditorium with a capacity for 160 spectators, and equipped with the latest audiovisual technologies to stream events.

In addition, 'all in one' Madrid has the multifunctional space High End, with a second smaller space, seating 40 people, and an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of Plaza Colón.

The centre will design its own programme of events, with talks and presentations on various topics of interest, under the CaixaBankTalks brand. Anyone interested, whether or not they are CaixaBank customers, can attend in person or follow the broadcast via streaming.

'all in one' Madrid will be open to the public continuously from 8.30am to 6.30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Fridays, between June and September. During July, August and the first half of September, 'all in one' Madrid will maintain its summer opening hours (from 8.30am to 2.30pm).

Commitment to accessibility

The 'all in one' Madrid centre incorporates relevant new features in terms of accessibility, such as the magnetic loop - a technology to reduce interference from ambient noise for people with hearing difficulties, Braille maps of the different areas and spaces, and raised flooring at the entrances to the branch.

These innovations are part of CaixaBank's commitment to accessibility, offering customers the greatest possible number of access channels to its products and services, and also so that these channels can be used by the largest possible number of people.

Thus, the 'all in one' centre has eliminated physical and sensory barriers that may hinder access to its facilities or to its products and services for people with disabilities.

CaixaBank, a leader in the innovation of bank branches

For CaixaBank, innovation in the branch service channel has been a constant driving force. In 2013, the bank was the first in the sector to opt for a new branch model by creating 'Store' branches, with significant innovations both in the design, with open spaces that eliminated barriers between managers and customers, and in the opening hours (uninterrupted morning and afternoon), as well as in the customer service model (with managers specialising in the different segments of personal banking).

Currently, this concept already has more than 550 branches throughout Spain, 53 of which are located in the Madrid region.

In 2019, CaixaBank opened its first two 'all in one' branches in Valencia and Barcelona, converted into flagship centres that offer customers a unique financial experience.