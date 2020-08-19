Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  CaixaBank, S.A.    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CaixaBank S A : offsets its CO2 emissions with a project to protect more than 27,000 hectares of the Amazon forest in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 01:56am EDT
CaixaBank is the first listed Spanish bank to become carbon neutral, offsetting all the calculated emissions deriving from its activities

• The initiative will avoid the deforestation of protected forest areas in the state of Pará, in eastern Amazonia.

• Since 2009, CaixaBank has reduced its own CO2 emissions by 80% and under its 2019-2021 Environmental Plan it has set itself a future target of achieving a further reduction of 14.5% from 2015.

• CaixaBank is a leader among its peer group when it comes to initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change.


CaixaBank has offset its CO2 emissions deriving from its 2019 activities by supporting a project to protect hectares of Amazon forest in the state of Pará in Brazil.

Specifically, the project is located in the Rio Capim Complex, in eastern Amazonia, in an area that spans five forests: Río Capim, Poty, Cauaxi, Sumal and Caculé. The project spans across 27,434.9 hectares of forest, which will avoid deforestation thanks to the initiative supported by CaixaBank.

Since 2009, the bank led by chairman Jordi Gual and with Gonzalo Gortázar as CEO has reduced its own CO2 emissions by 80% and it has set itself a future target of attaining a further reduction of 14.5%, under its 2019-2021 Environmental Plan. CaixaBank is the only listed Spanish bank to offset all greenhouse gas emissions generated and calculated as part of its carbon footprint, making it a 'Carbon Neutral' bank.

In 2019, the bank offset the previous year's emissions through a project based in Mexico that involves generating clean energy by using the waste from pig farms in the Sonora region. Furthermore, CaixaBank is participating in the reforestation of two forests located in Montserrat (Barcelona, Spain) and Ejulve (Teruel, Spain), whose direct benefits to the territory will extend over the next 40 years.

Offsetting emissions by supporting environmental projects includes supporting six out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) approved by the UN in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Climate action (SDG 13), with the reduction of 380,000 tons of CO2 per year; Life below water (SDG 14), improving water quality; Life on land(SDG 15), avoiding ecosystem fragmentation and loss, as well as protecting endangered species; Decent work and Economic growth (SDG 8), by generating employment opportunities for local communities; Quality Education (SDG 4) through training the community in the use of agroforest techniques; and No Poverty (SDG 1), with improvements to the living conditions of the local communities.

CaixaBank's commitment to the environment

CaixaBank is one of the leading financial institutions for its initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The bank advocates that sustainability must be integrated into the business model of the organisation. For this reason, the environmental strategy constitutes one the five axes of the bank's Socially Responsible Banking Plan. CaixaBank is committed to ensuring sustainability beyond its legal obligations and has integrated environmental management into its business activity.

CaixaBank adheres to the Equator Principles, and it also takes into account the environmental impact in its risk management framework. Similarly, the bank is committed to the fulfilment of the Paris Agreement. Specifically, CaixaBank works to minimise the environmental impact of its activity and, to achieve this goal, it has a 2019-2021 Environmental Management Plan in place, which envisions, among other actions, measures to make the institution more energy efficient and to reduce consumption, while also extending this commitment along the supply chain.

To fund projects with a positive climate impact, CaixaBank has several specific lines of eco-funding for sustainable development projects. In 2019, CaixaBank participated in the green loans market for the amount of $1.54 billion. The company also allocated a total of €2.45 billion to financing renewable energy projects in 2019.

Furthermore, the company carefully manages environmental risks, to prevent, minimise, mitigate and remedy potential risks to the environment or the community as best as possible. In this regard, in 2019, CaixaBank's Board of Directors approved its Environmental Risk Management Policy, which sets forth exclusions for sectors with a potential negative impact on the environment.

CaixaBank was also the first Spanish bank to issue a social bond to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. In addition, it participates in the marketing of social, green and sustainable bonds.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 05:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
01:56aCAIXABANK S A : offsets its CO2 emissions with a project to protect more than 27..
PU
08/17CAIXABANK S A : y el Banco Europeo para la Reconstrucción y el Desarrollo impuls..
PU
08/17CAIXABANK S A : EBRD and CaixaBank boost SME financing in Morocco
PU
08/11CAIXABANK S A : participates in the first sustainable loan to a pharmaceutical f..
PU
08/06CAIXABANK S A : MicroBank alcanza el millón de préstamos concedidos, por un valo..
PU
08/05CAIXABANK S A : participa en el primer préstamo sostenible a una farmacéutica en..
PU
08/03CAIXABANK S A : informa que con fecha de hoy queda sin efecto su Pacto de Accion..
PU
08/03CAIXABANK S A : informs that, as of today, its Shareholders' Agreement shall bec..
PU
07/31CAIXABANK S A : Half year interim financial report (CNMV filing)
PU
07/31Spanish banks Caixabank, Sabadell set aside 1.4 billion euros in provisions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 180 M 9 762 M 9 762 M
Net income 2020 763 M 910 M 910 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 1,44%
Capitalization 11 656 M 13 894 M 13 910 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 35 673
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,21 €
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Gual Sole Chairman
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
John Shepard Reed Independent Director
María Teresa Bassons Boncompte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-30.31%13 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.47%303 876
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.83%251 147
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%224 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%190 595
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.3.38%140 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group