Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CaixaBank, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:51 2022-12-30 am EST
3.649 EUR   -0.25%
04:42aCaixabank S A : participates in European research consortium to explore new ways of fighting against cyberattacks using artificial intelligence
PU
12/24Spanish government extends deadline to sell stake in Caixabank
RE
12/22Caixabank S A : marks a decade in Egypt with a 320 percent growth in trade finance operations in the country in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CaixaBank S A : participates in European research consortium to explore new ways of fighting against cyberattacks using artificial intelligence

12/30/2022 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

• The bank joins forces with eleven international entities to help system developers and operators effectively manage security against advanced cyberattacks.

• CaixaBank's main role in the project is to lead a fraud prevention pilot case that allows to test solutions developed in the real-life environment of a financial institution.

• Cybersecurity is a priority for CaixaBank, which has rolled out a cybersecurity ecosystem with specialist teams and advanced technology infrastructure to protect digital transactions from security incidents.

Working with eleven international entities, CaixaBank has formed a European research consortium to explore ways to improve cybersecurity by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. The project, AI4CYBER, is part of the Horizon Europe programme for research and innovation, funded by the European Union.

Over the next three years, CaixaBank has teamed up with Tecnalia,the coordinating committee of the project, the University of Western Macedonia, Thales, Frontedart, Public Power Corporation, ITTI, Hospital do Espírito Santo de Évora, Montimage, Search-Lab, the European Organisation for Security and PDMFC to study new ways of tackling cybersecurity challenges, focusing particularly on the opportunities and risks involved in applying artificial intelligence.

The AI4CYBER consortium's key objective is to design new cybersecurity services to help understand, detect and analyse cyberattacks, as well as prepare critical systems to withstand them. Its results will be aimed at helping system developers and operators to effectively manage security, resilience, including their improved capacity to adapt to adverse situations with positive results, and a dynamic response to advanced cyberattacks.

CaixaBank's main role in the project is to lead the pilot case for testing solutions developed to protect its infrastructure and prevent fraud. As a result of CaixaBank's participation, AI4CYBER's developments will be tested in a real-life environment of a financial institution. This will allow the participants to study the benefits of the new solutions in terms of incident response times and improve models for detecting anomalies in behavioural patterns.

European research projects

In addition to this consortium, CaixaBank has participated in other European projects part of the Horizon 2020 programme, with almost €80 billion of EU funding over seven years (2014-2020). The European Commission's current funding framework for research and innovation, Horizon Europe, has €95.51 billion available for the 2021-2027 period, and its objective is to guarantee that Europe produces top-tier science and breaks down the barriers to innovation.

CaixaBank has been able to partake in ten winning consortia in recent years, and it has received funding of more than €2.5 million for technological innovation and cybersecurity.

CaixaBank's participation in these projects reaffirms its position as an R&D leader in the financial sector, especially in terms of information security. Furthermore, being part of these international consortia provides the entity with greater coordination in the ongoing improvement of its cybersecurity environment as well as that of the financial sector in general.

Cybersecurity, a strategic priority

Cybersecurity is a priority for CaixaBank, which has rolled out a cybersecurity ecosystem with specialist teams and advanced technology infrastructure to protect digital transactions from security incidents.

The bank invests continuously in new technology in order to meet customer demands, guarantee their growth, adapt to emerging business needs and provide access to information around the clock. As a result, its infrastructure is entirely adapted to the needs of financial management and services to customers. ​

CaixaBank is a pioneer in security research and coordination, with measures such as creating a specialised group for responding to IT security incidents, and a centre that coordinates the overall security of the whole Group. In addition, it is a member of the main cybersecurity research and collaboration international forums.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 09:41:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
04:42aCaixabank S A : participates in European research consortium to explore new ways of fighti..
PU
12/24Spanish government extends deadline to sell stake in Caixabank
RE
12/22Caixabank S A : marks a decade in Egypt with a 320 percent growth in trade finance operati..
PU
12/14CaixaBank Concludes EUR1.8 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
12/13Caixabank S A : CDP recognises CaixaBank as a leading company in sustainability for its ac..
PU
12/12Caixabank S A : participates in Alstom's 12.7 billion sustainability-linked syndicated gu..
PU
12/12Caixabank S A : renews its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the w..
PU
12/03Caixabank S A : strengthens its commitment to responsible investing with new PRI scores
PU
11/30Caixabank S A : launches its first climate report as part of its commitment to be the Euro..
PU
11/28Caixabank, Bankinter to Challenge Spain's Windfall Tax Proposal, CEOs Say
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAIXABANK, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 349 M 12 100 M 12 100 M
Net income 2022 2 987 M 3 184 M 3 184 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 5,99%
Capitalization 28 760 M 30 661 M 30 661 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 44 501
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,66 €
Average target price 4,17 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.51.53%30 661
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.35%390 762
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.51%265 863
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.86%211 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%158 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.30%157 488