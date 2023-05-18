Advanced search
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:13:45 2023-05-18 am EDT
3.409 EUR   +0.74%
MT
PU
MS
CaixaBank S A : partners with Google Cloud to drive innovation in Data and Analytics

05/18/2023 | 04:39am EDT
Google Cloud and CaixaBank.

• CaixaBank will expand its current big data and artificial intelligence capabilities by using Google Cloud's technology to develop new services and drive innovation.

• The companies will explore the use of Google Cloud technology to support the strategy of CaixaBank in a number of areas, including sustainability.

CaixaBank, Spain's largest financial institution by number of clients and branches in the country, today announced a new strategic, multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the bank's transition to the cloud and drive innovation using data and analytics technologies. As a part of the agreement, the bank will leverage Google Cloud's cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to develop new services for its customers and drive the organization's digital transformation.

Luis Javier Blas, CaixaBank's Chief Operating Officer, said: "We have added Google Cloud to our bank's ecosystem of innovation partners, in order to work together to advance data analytics and support digital transformation across the organization. Today, the complex analysis of information offers great potential in multiple areas of activity when combined with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing. CaixaBank has always been the sector's benchmark in innovation. By partnering with Google Cloud, we will drive data-based innovation and enhance our capabilities".

Isaac Hernández, Iberia Country Manager, Google Cloud, said "Google Cloud aims to help CaixaBank gain sustained differentiation in an increasingly competitive market. Our data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tools will help enable CaixaBank to meet dynamic market needs and expectations by unlocking strategic insights to create real value for its customers".

Paving the way for innovation with a data-driven cloud strategy

The collaboration between CaixaBank and Google Cloud is a key element of the bank's cloud-based strategy aimed at improving data analysis and leveraging AI and machine learning (ML) technology, since it is a key tool for driving the customization of the commercial offering and improving the relationship with customers. In addition, data analytics opens up great potential in the decision-making process and the creation of new products and services.

Driving innovation in the financial industry with a focus on data privacy and security

As part of the agreement, CaixaBank will also explore the use of Google Cloud technology to support its strategy for sustainability.. Google Cloud's sustainable infrastructure, based on smart and efficient data centers, and its secure cloud approach will enable the bank to take advantage of improved analytics capabilities, while meeting its strict compliance needs and standards in terms of data protection and privacy.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank is the leading financial group in Spain with an asset volume of more than €590 billion and one of the leading banks in Europe. CaixaBank also has a strong presence in Portugal, where it controls 100% of BPI.

The Group has more than 20 million customers, the largest branch and ATM network in Spain and Portugal, and it is the leader in digital banking with more than 11 million digital clients.

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 13 024 M 14 100 M 14 100 M
Net income 2023 3 718 M 4 025 M 4 025 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,79x
Yield 2023 8,67%
Capitalization 25 363 M 27 458 M 27 458 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 44 654
Free-Float 55,2%
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Average target price 4,65 €
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.-7.84%27 458
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.16%392 522
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 546
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.74%218 036
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.61%173 551
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 461
