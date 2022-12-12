Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  CaixaBank, S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:47 2022-12-12 am EST
3.297 EUR   -0.21%
CaixaBank S A : renews its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the world's most sustainable banks

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
CaixaBank branch exterior

• CaixaBank received the highest score in gender and diversity among its Board of Directors; code of ethics, code of conduct and anti-corruption policy; fiscal strategy and transparency; and cybersecurity measures. It also received the highest score in the integration of ESG criteria in corporate banking and in asset management products and services; in the measurement and management of CO2 emissions; for its commitment to Human Rights; and in financial inclusion.

• Analysts also highlighted other areas, including CaixaBank's climate strategy, sustainable finance, materiality, risk & crisis management, talent attraction and retention, social action and philanthropy.

For the eleventh year in a row, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) has included CaixaBank among the world's best banks for sustainability. The main global index that assesses companies' performance under ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria ranks CaixaBank among the 25 most noteworthy banks in terms of sustainability, from 179 candidates around the world.

CaixaBank is also in the DJSI Europe after being named as one of the 8 most sustainable financial companies in the continent, among 34 candidates.

In total, the Dow jones Sustainability Index World has included 15 Spanish companies from a variety of industries in its 2022 index.

CaixaBank received the highest score (100 points) in gender and diversity among its Board of Directors; code of ethics, code of conduct and anti-corruption policy; fiscal strategy and transparency; and cybersecurity measures. It also received the highest score in the integration of ESG criteria in corporate banking and in asset management products and services; in the measurement and management of CO2 emissions; for its commitment to Human Rights; and in financial inclusion.

In addition, analysts positively highlighted other areas such as the climate strategy, sustainable finance, materiality, risk & crisis management, talent attraction and retention, social action and philanthropy.

CaixaBank features on the most relevant sustainability indexes in the world and is assessed by the most specialised analysts. Particularly noteworthy is its presence in the MSCI ESG Leader Index, FTSE4Good Index Series, STOXX Global ESG, Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility Index PR, ISS ESG Europe Governance QualityScore Index and Solactive ISS ESG Europe Paris-Aligned Benchmark Index.

European benchmark in Sustainability

CaixaBank is a bank with strong historical links to the social impact of its activity. As a result, it takes on the responsibility of driving a positive economy aimed at people's well-being. With this goal in mind, it has developed a Sustainable Banking Plan for the 2022-2024 period. This is part of CaixaBank's new Strategic Plan, which includes its proposal to contribute towards overcome challenges such as inequality, climate change and unemployment.

Sustainability is one of the pillars on which the Group is built, and the prism though which is achieves its results, establishing three ambitions: leading the positive social impact and encouraging financial inclusion, driving the sustainable transition of companies and society, as well as fostering a responsible culture by being a benchmark in governance. CaixaBank aims to mobilise €64 billion in sustainable financing between 2022 and 2024.

In addition to providing capital to fund energy transition initiatives, the objectives of mobilising sustainable financing include social purposes, such as facilitating microloans to students, self-employed workers, microenterprises, families and new companies to create jobs. The bank has also committed to reaching 413,300 MicroBank beneficiaries, which is the CaixaBank Group's social bank, and obtaining top ratings from the leading ESG analysts.

Since the publication of the financing framework linked to Sustainable Development Goals in August 2019, CaixaBank has become one of the leading ESG-bond issuers in Europe, with 10 issuances: 6 green bonds and 4 social bonds for a total of €9.6 billion equivalent placed on the market.

Attachments

Disclaimer

CaixaBank SA published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
