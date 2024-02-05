CAIXABANK : UBS raises its target price
' A largely stable situation after the fourth quarter leaves Caixa Bank heavily discounted in absolute terms, but the stock is not obviously cheap in a national or European comparison' says UBS.
' At first sight, the forecasts do not provide any significant upside. The small setback in Q4 and the lack of an obvious upside in forecasts to 2024E could put short-term pressure on Caixa Bank' adds the analyst firm.
