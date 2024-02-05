CAIXABANK : price target raised by Oddo BHF
This robustness, coupled with an adequately diversified business model, confirms the stock as one of our top picks in the sector in the current uncertain/challenging environment (macro, interest rates, etc.)", says the research firm.
Oddo BHF remains positive on the Spanish bank's fundamentals, and raises its net income estimates for 2024-26 (+2% on average). The stock's valuation remains attractive, despite the recent more favorable trend," it adds.
