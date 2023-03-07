Advanced search
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09:22 2023-03-07 am EST
4.112 EUR   -0.39%
Caixabank CEO says Spanish windfall tax creates disparity in banking system

03/07/2023 | 02:52am EST
A man uses a Caixabank ATM in Barcelona

Caixabank SA (CABK.MK) will lodge an appeal in court against a Spanish windfall tax on bank profits, Chief Executive Officer Gonzalo Gortazar said in an interview in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The levy has no legal basis would create an uneven playing field between domestic banks and foreign institutions operating in Spain, Gortazar told Il Sole. 

Caixabank joins Bankinter in separately challenging the levy. Other banks such as Santander and BBVA have said they would consider an individual appeal after Spain's two largest banking associations confirmed in February that they had lodged appeals against the tax.

In December, Spain approved a temporary levy on banks that intended to raise 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) by 2024 to fund measures to ease cost of living pressures.Gortazar said Caixabank will press ahead with the appeal even though the Spanish government is its second largest shareholder with 17%, arguing that the bank's duty is to protect all shareholders. 

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux, additional reporting by Cristina Carlevaro; Editing by Aislinn Laing)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANKINTER, S.A. 1.36% 6.842 Delayed Quote.9.16%
BBVA 0.92% 7.446 Delayed Quote.32.16%
CAIXABANK, S.A. 1.25% 4.128 Delayed Quote.12.42%
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. -2.27% 0.516 Delayed Quote.8.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 13 148 M 14 042 M 14 042 M
Net income 2023 3 566 M 3 809 M 3 809 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,94x
Yield 2023 6,52%
Capitalization 30 937 M 33 042 M 33 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 44 367
Free-Float 58,7%
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,13 €
Average target price 4,55 €
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.12.42%33 042
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103