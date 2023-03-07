Caixabank CEO says Spanish windfall tax creates disparity in banking system

The levy has no legal basis would create an uneven playing field between domestic banks and foreign institutions operating in Spain, Gortazar told Il Sole.

Caixabank joins Bankinter in separately challenging the levy. Other banks such as Santander and BBVA have said they would consider an individual appeal after Spain's two largest banking associations confirmed in February that they had lodged appeals against the tax.

In December, Spain approved a temporary levy on banks that intended to raise 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) by 2024 to fund measures to ease cost of living pressures.Gortazar said Caixabank will press ahead with the appeal even though the Spanish government is its second largest shareholder with 17%, arguing that the bank's duty is to protect all shareholders.

