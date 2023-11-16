Stock CABK CAIXABANK, S.A.
PDF Report : CaixaBank, S.A.

CaixaBank, S.A.

Equities

CABK

ES0140609019

Banks

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 05:51:29 2023-11-16 am EST 		Intraday chart for CaixaBank, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.068 EUR +1.42% +5.10% +10.65%
11:46am CAIXABANK : EPS upgrade on a stronger net interest margin recovery Alphavalue
Nov. 15 Bank of Portugal imposes capital buffer for mortgages at four large banks RE
Latest news about CaixaBank, S.A.

CAIXABANK : EPS upgrade on a stronger net interest margin recovery Alphavalue
Bank of Portugal imposes capital buffer for mortgages at four large banks RE
Bank of Spain governor warns of risks of extending bank windfall tax RE
STC sticks to plan for 9.9% Telefonica stake, sources say RE
Spain's state fund considers taking Telefonica stake after STC move RE
CAIXABANK : The never-ending widening in the net interest margin Alphavalue
Caixabank to look at how Telefonica and STC can cooperate RE
European Midday Briefing : Another UK Bank Warning Hits Sector DJ
Caixabank CEO: "Unlikely To Find Any Bolt-On Transactions That Make Sense For Us" RE
Caixabank Sees Mortgage Stock Falling In 2024, CEO Says RE
CEO OF SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SEES MORTGAGE STOCK FALLING IN 2024… RE
Transcript : CaixaBank, S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2023 CI
CaixaBank's 3Q Profit Boosted by Higher Lending Income DJ
Spain's CaixaBank Reports Improved Profit, Core Income in Nine Months to September MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher as Middle East Developments, Earnings Remain in Focus DJ
CaixaBank, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Caixabank's Q3 net profit rises 70% from same period of 2022 RE
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
DoValue Spain, EUR689 million worth of contracts in nine months AN
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Caixabank CEO Says STC Group's Telefonica Stake Positive MT
Caixabank views positively STC's stake build-up in Telefonica RE
Caixabank welcomes Saudi firm building stake in Telefonica RE
CEO OF SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SAYS IT IS UP TO THE GOVERNMENT AND TEL… RE
BME Exchange Introduces New ESG Index Family MT

Chart CaixaBank, S.A.

Chart CaixaBank, S.A.
Company Profile

CaixaBank, S.A. is a financial services group organized around 2 areas of activity: - banking and insurance: retail banking, investment banking, capital market banking, etc.; - other: essentially shares acquiring business. At the end of 2022, the group manages EUR 393.1 billion of outstanding deposits and EUR 352.8 billion in outstanding loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 4,412 branches located mainly in Spain (4,081), and through 17 representative offices worldwide.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-02-01 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for CaixaBank, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
4.011EUR
Average target price
5.341EUR
Spread / Average Target
+33.16%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A. Stock CaixaBank, S.A.
+10.68% 32 581 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+11.66% 433 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-10.57% 234 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-4.98% 221 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+3.75% 156 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-6.13% 151 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+18.73% 147 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-7.36% 137 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-5.82% 123 B $
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
-0.30% 112 B $
Other Banks
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock CaixaBank, S.A. - Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  4. News CaixaBank, S.A.
  5. Caixabank : EPS upgrade on a stronger net interest margin recovery
