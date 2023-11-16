CaixaBank, S.A. is a financial services group organized around 2 areas of activity: - banking and insurance: retail banking, investment banking, capital market banking, etc.; - other: essentially shares acquiring business. At the end of 2022, the group manages EUR 393.1 billion of outstanding deposits and EUR 352.8 billion in outstanding loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 4,412 branches located mainly in Spain (4,081), and through 17 representative offices worldwide.

Sector Banks