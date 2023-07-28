CAIXABANK : Interest rate tailwinds or greedflation ? That is the question

CaixaBank, S.A. is a financial services group organized around 2 areas of activity: - banking and insurance: retail banking, investment banking, capital market banking, etc.; - other: essentially shares acquiring business. At the end of 2021, the group manages EUR 392.5 billion of outstanding deposits and EUR 344.5 billion in outstanding loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 5,325 branches located mainly in Spain (4,970), and through 18 representative offices worldwide.

Sector Banks