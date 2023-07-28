  1. Markets
Security CABK

CAIXABANK, S.A.

Equities CABK ES0140609019

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:49:12 2023-07-28 am EDT Intraday chart for CaixaBank, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.714 EUR -1.22% -2.00% +1.66%
04:28pm CAIXABANK : Interest rate tailwinds or greedflation ? That is the question
11:30am Transcript : CaixaBank, S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI

CAIXABANK : Interest rate tailwinds or greedflation ? That is the question

Today at 10:28 am

Latest news about CaixaBank, S.A.

Chart CaixaBank, S.A.

Chart CaixaBank, S.A.
Company Profile

CaixaBank, S.A. is a financial services group organized around 2 areas of activity: - banking and insurance: retail banking, investment banking, capital market banking, etc.; - other: essentially shares acquiring business. At the end of 2021, the group manages EUR 392.5 billion of outstanding deposits and EUR 344.5 billion in outstanding loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 5,325 branches located mainly in Spain (4,970), and through 18 representative offices worldwide.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for CaixaBank, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
3.760EUR
Average target price
4.857EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.18%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.
Chart Analysis CaixaBank, S.A.
+1.55% 30 972 M $
BARCLAYS PLC
Chart Analysis Barclays PLC
-1.80% 31 075 M $
KBC GROUPE NV
Chart Analysis KBC Groupe NV
+13.98% 31 213 M $
DNB BANK ASA
Chart Analysis DNB Bank ASA
+7.17% 31 720 M $
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Ping An Bank Co., Ltd.
-10.71% 31 785 M $
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd.
+1.24% 30 155 M $
CITIC LIMITED
Chart Analysis CITIC Limited
+5.10% 31 878 M $
BOC HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD
Chart Analysis BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
-10.53% 32 116 M $
HANG SENG BANK LIMITED
Chart Analysis Hang Seng Bank Limited
-9.40% 28 694 M $
EMIRATES NBD BANK
Chart Analysis Emirates NBD Bank
+28.08% 28 630 M $
Other Banks
