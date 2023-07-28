Equities CABK ES0140609019
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:49:12 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.714 EUR
|-1.22%
|-2.00%
|+1.66%
|04:28pm
|CAIXABANK : Interest rate tailwinds or greedflation ? That is the question
|11:30am
|Transcript : CaixaBank, S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
CAIXABANK : Interest rate tailwinds or greedflation ? That is the question
Today at 10:28 am
Latest news about CaixaBank, S.A.
Company Profile
CaixaBank, S.A. is a financial services group organized around 2 areas of activity: - banking and insurance: retail banking, investment banking, capital market banking, etc.; - other: essentially shares acquiring business. At the end of 2021, the group manages EUR 392.5 billion of outstanding deposits and EUR 344.5 billion in outstanding loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 5,325 branches located mainly in Spain (4,970), and through 18 representative offices worldwide.
2023-07-27 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for CaixaBank, S.A.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
3.760EUR
Average target price
4.857EUR
Spread / Average Target
+29.18%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.55%
|30 972 M $
|-1.80%
|31 075 M $
|+13.98%
|31 213 M $
|+7.17%
|31 720 M $
|-10.71%
|31 785 M $
|+1.24%
|30 155 M $
|+5.10%
|31 878 M $
|-10.53%
|32 116 M $
|-9.40%
|28 694 M $
|+28.08%
|28 630 M $