    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 05:33:52 am EDT
3.427 EUR   +1.75%
05:16aCaixabank hires CBRE to sell Madrid headquarters, source says
RE
05/30CAIXABANK S A : launches OpenWealth – the bank's new subsidiary for its UHNW customers
PU
05/26CAIXABANK S A : strengthens its presence in the US energy sector through the participation in the largest project finance operation this year
PU
Caixabank hires CBRE to sell Madrid headquarters, source says

06/01/2022 | 05:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A CaixaBank branch logo is seen next to CaixaBank headquarters in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank has hired real estate firm CBRE to sell its headquarters in downtown Madrid after it moved part its operations to a tower it bought from rival Bankia last year, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The source did not provide any detail about the potential price of the deal though local newspaper Expansion said the building could be worth between 230 million ($246.7 million) and 250 million euros.

The process to start receiving non-binding offers would start on Thursday. "The aim is to finalise a deal around August," the source said.

Caixabank declined to comment, while CBRE was not immediately available.

The sale follows the lender's acquisition of Bankia, which was based in a bigger and newer building in the north of Madrid on La Castellana avenue that has become a landmark.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 771 M 11 555 M 11 555 M
Net income 2022 2 474 M 2 654 M 2 654 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 5,37%
Capitalization 27 122 M 29 098 M 29 098 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 46 480
Free-Float 53,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,37 €
Average target price 3,74 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.39.52%29 098
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%388 366
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%299 716
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%240 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%187 537
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 484