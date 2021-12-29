Spain's Caixabank takes over Bankia insurance business from Mapfre

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre
said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Bankia's insurance
business to Caixabank in a 571 million euro ($645.12
million) deal, although it has begun arbitration that could
increase the value.
Caixabank, which took over Bankia in March, has agreed to
pay 324 million euros for Mapfre's 51% stake in Bankia Vida life
insurer, adding to the 49% it owned.
It will also pay 247 million euros to end a contract to
distribute non-life insurance, both companies said in separate
filings to the Madrid stock market regulator.
The combined amount represents 110% of the value of the two
businesses as evaluated by an independent adviser, but Mapfre
said it opened an arbitration process to demand Caixabank pays
120% of the value.
"The parts will submit to a process of arbitration an
additional compensation for up to 52 million euros," Mapfre said
in a statement.
Mapfre said the deal would yield a 171-million-euro profit
that it will use to improve efficiency in Spain and Italy.
Caixabank expected no significant impact on its accounts in
2021 from the transaction, adding that the 49% stake in the life
insurance business contributed 29 million euros in the nine
months of 2021 it was under Caixabank's control.
It said its 4.3 billion acquisition of Bankia was aimed at
boosting profitability and reducing costs.
($1 = 0.8851 euros)
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen and
Barbara Lewis)