Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CaixaBank, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Caixabank takes over Bankia insurance business from Mapfre

12/29/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logos of Caixabank and Bankia banks are pictured outside a Caixabank branch, in Madrid

MADRID, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Bankia's insurance business to Caixabank in a 571 million euro ($645.12 million) deal, although it has begun arbitration that could increase the value.

Caixabank, which took over Bankia in March, has agreed to pay 324 million euros for Mapfre's 51% stake in Bankia Vida life insurer, adding to the 49% it owned.

It will also pay 247 million euros to end a contract to distribute non-life insurance, both companies said in separate filings to the Madrid stock market regulator.

The combined amount represents 110% of the value of the two businesses as evaluated by an independent adviser, but Mapfre said it opened an arbitration process to demand Caixabank pays 120% of the value.

"The parts will submit to a process of arbitration an additional compensation for up to 52 million euros," Mapfre said in a statement.

Mapfre said the deal would yield a 171-million-euro profit that it will use to improve efficiency in Spain and Italy.

Caixabank expected no significant impact on its accounts in 2021 from the transaction, adding that the 49% stake in the life insurance business contributed 29 million euros in the nine months of 2021 it was under Caixabank's control.

It said its 4.3 billion acquisition of Bankia was aimed at boosting profitability and reducing costs.

($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAIXABANK, S.A. -0.13% 2.393 Delayed Quote.13.99%
MAPFRE S.A. -0.08% 1.82 Delayed Quote.14.41%
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
08:51aSpain's Caixabank takes over Bankia insurance business from Mapfre
RE
12/27UniCredit chairman says banking M&A needs European focus -La Stampa
RE
12/22CAIXABANK S A : The EIF, CaixaBank and MicroBank to support Spanish SMEs with 500 million..
PU
12/17S&P Boosts CaixaBank's Rating, Keeps Outlook Stable
MT
12/16Notice of Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)
AQ
12/15CAIXABANK S A : Asset Management, once again named " Leader in gender diversity in Europe"..
PU
12/13Spanish Economy Minister Says Government in No Rush to Offload CaixaBank Interest
MT
12/13CAIXABANK S A : joins forces with the European Innovation Council to accelerate innovation..
PU
12/09CAIXABANK S A : CDP acknowledges CaixaBank as a leading company in sustainability for its ..
PU
12/05CAIXABANK S A : participates in the financing of the largest offshore wind farm in the wor..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAIXABANK, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 10 227 M 11 553 M 11 553 M
Net income 2021 5 182 M 5 855 M 5 855 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 19 288 M 21 821 M 21 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 50 980
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,40 €
Average target price 3,08 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.13.99%21 821
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.84%468 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.28%365 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%247 417
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.92%197 101
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.60%193 062