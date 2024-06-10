Spanish holding company Criteria said Monday that it had not reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi's TAQA on a possible joint takeover bid for Spanish gas company Naturgy.

El Mundo newspaper had earlier reported, basing its information on people familiar with the talks, that TAQA had decided to forgo the joint bid with Criteria, which owns a 26.7% stake in the gas company.

Regarding "the talks held between CriteriaCaixa and TAQA with a view to a possible cooperation agreement regarding Naturgy, (...) these negotiations have been terminated without any agreement having been reached," Criteria said in a statement sent to the stock exchange supervisor CNMV.

Criteria added that it "normally maintains conversations to explore possible partners" that could support Naturgy's transformation plan, and reaffirmed its commitment as a long-term investor in the company's industrial project.

Naturgy declined to comment on the matter, while TAQA was not immediately available for comment.

TAQA was in talks with Naturgy's three largest shareholders - Criteria and private equity funds CVC and GIP, which each own more than 20% - with a view to a possible takeover bid, it said in April.

At the time, he said there was no guarantee that a deal would happen and, if it did, on what terms. He added that he had not approached Naturgy directly.

CVC and GIP declined to comment. Australian fund IFM, which owns a 15% stake in Naturgy, also declined to comment.

TAQA, an electricity and water supply company founded in 2005, was to acquire Spain's largest gas company, along with contracts with Algeria and also a long-term contract to import some 3 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas a year.

With Naturgy's market value of 24.3 billion euros ($26.14 billion) on Monday, the deal would have been one of the largest acquisitions by a sovereign wealth fund.

(1 dollar = 0.9297 euros)

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi and Jesús Aguado; Written by David Latona; Edited in Spanish by Aida Pelaéz-Fernández)