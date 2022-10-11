Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. CaixaBank, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CABK   ES0140609019

CAIXABANK, S.A.

(CABK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-10-11 am EDT
3.320 EUR   -0.93%
10:18aSpanish government to ensure Naturgy's planned spin-off meets conditions
RE
09/30Spain's Caixabank to cut stake in Telefonica to about 3.5% from 4.5%
RE
09/30Caixabank S A : and IREN, together for the reduction of emissions and the protection of water resources
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spanish government to ensure Naturgy's planned spin-off meets conditions

10/11/2022 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy company Naturgy at its headquarters in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will ensure Naturgy's plans to spin off its power and gas infrastructure meet conditions set by authorities when Australian fund IFM bought a stake in the utility company, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

Naturgy wants to split into two separately listed entities, with one focused on infrastructure and the other handling power generation and marketing.

"The last major deal was the entry of the Australian fund IFM, subject to an authorisation with conditions that we intend to monitor particularly closely," Ribera said when asked if the spin-off was "unwelcome".

Referring to IFM, which completed its stake acquisition in 2021, the minister said if Naturgy were to split, it would mean "this new player would be able join two different boards".

IFM's original intention was to appoint two board members as it aimed for a 17% stake in Naturgy but it was left with just one and a 10.83% holding. It now holds a 13.39% stake, according to the Spanish stock market supervisor.

The Australian fund also agreed not to sell off any assets beyond those already agreed by the board and it cannot delist Naturgy for at least three years.

Naturgy had planned to complete the separation of its infrastructure and energy business by the end of the year but current energy market disruption has potentially delayed the process.

Spanish media such as Expansion and El Confidencial have recently speculated that a spin-off could trigger changes in Naturgy's shareholder structure, allowing other players to join its capital.

Naturgy's shareholders include private equity firms CVC and GIP and Criteria Caixa, the investment holding company which is the main shareholder of Caixabank.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Inti Landauro; editing by Emma Pinedo, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CAIXABANK, S.A.
10:18aSpanish government to ensure Naturgy's planned spin-off meets conditions
RE
09/30Spain's Caixabank to cut stake in Telefonica to about 3.5% from 4.5%
RE
09/30Caixabank S A : and IREN, together for the reduction of emissions and the protection of wa..
PU
09/29Iren Obtains $97 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan from CaixaBank
MT
09/22Caixabank S A : creates an alternative debt fund worth 500 million offering corporates ad..
PU
09/19Cryptocurrencies Under Pressure as Global Monetary Policy Tightens on Risk Assets; US S..
MT
09/19ECB Selects Amazon, CaixaBank, Three Others To Work On Digital Euro Prototype
MT
09/16Caixabank S A : becomes the only European bank selected by the ECB to collaborate in proto..
PU
09/15European shares fall for third day on oil, tech losses
RE
09/12Caixabank S A : Aena signs a 650 million sustainable syndicated loan facility led by Caix..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAIXABANK, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 150 M 10 810 M 10 810 M
Net income 2022 2 773 M 2 688 M 2 688 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 5,90%
Capitalization 26 346 M 25 542 M 25 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 44 932
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart CAIXABANK, S.A.
Duration : Period :
CaixaBank, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAIXABANK, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,35 €
Average target price 3,97 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gonzalo Gortázar Rotaeche Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Javier Pano Riera Chief Financial Officer
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Luis Javier Blas Agueros COO & Director-Media & Resources
Manuel Galarza Pont Director-Compliance & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAIXABANK, S.A.38.82%25 542
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.07%308 811
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.88%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.91%205 190
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.61%157 222
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.11%146 139