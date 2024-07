Caja Rural de Ahorro y Credito Los Andes SA is a Peru-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank offers services to individual and business customers. The Bank's offer includes personal and commercial loans, agricultural credits, credit lines for self-employed, fixed-time deposits, foreign currency exchange, money transfer, issue of payment orders, as well as administration of trusts, among others. It operates a number of branches across Peru. The Bank is controlled by Creation Investments Andes LLC.

Sector Banks