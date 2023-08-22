London Stocks Seen Opening Higher

0643 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20.5 points higher, according to IG, having closed on Monday at 7257.82, tracking gains in U.S. stocks overnight. "Stocks rebounded on Monday, in a move that looked more like a correction than a reaction to fresh news," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote, says in a note. There was no news to allay concerns about China or concerns that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could hint at more interest-rate rises at his Jackson Hole speech on Friday, she says. "At this point, the hawkish Federal Reserve expectations are mostly priced in, leaving room for some up and down moves." (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Microsoft Proposes New Deal for Activision Takeover to UK's Antitrust Body

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said that Microsoft has submitted a new deal to buy Activision after the original was blocked and the deal was prohibited on a worldwide basis.

---

John Wood Group Pretax Loss Narrows on Stronger Revenue; CFO to Retire

John Wood Group said its pretax loss narrowed in the first half of the year, while revenue and earnings grew, and that its chief financial officer will retire.

---

Lookers Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Finance Costs

Lookers reported a lower pretax profit for the first half on the back of higher finance costs.

---

Cake Box' Positive Momentum Continues Into New Year; Chair Nilesh Sachdev to Step Down

Cake Box Holdings has seen continued positive momentum over the first half of the new fiscal year and is on track to meet revenue market forecasts for the year as a whole.

