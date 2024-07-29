|Title
|Issuer under observation - CKML (Čakovečki mlinovi,d.d.)
due to the counterproposal of the decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,10 per share
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Cakovecki mlinovi d.d. into observation segment due to the counterproposal of the decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in amount of EUR 0,10 per share
|29.07.2024. 08:35
