Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCET   TH0639010Z05

CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCET)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cal Comp Electronics Thailand Public : 2021 November Sales Announcement

12/09/2021 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
09 Dec 2021 17:00:10
Headline
2021 November Sales Announcement
Symbol
CCET
Source
CCET
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CCET – Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:32aCAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : TDR Movement Information in November 2021 in Taiwan..
PU
05:32aCAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : 2021 November Sales Announcement
PU
11/24CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : 2021 Q3 Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
PU
11/16CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : New shares of CCET to be traded on November 18, 202..
PU
11/15CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of CCET-WC (F..
PU
11/12BOD's Resolutions and Report on Related Party Transactions
PU
11/12Cal-Comp Electronics Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
11/12CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : Report of the Resolutions of Board of Directors Mee..
PU
11/12CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : 2021 Q3 Board Clarification
PU
11/092021 October Sales Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 105 B 3 133 M 3 133 M
Net income 2020 210 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
Net Debt 2020 14 775 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 16 169 M 484 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khongsit Choukitcharoen Managing Director & Executive Director
Chia-Chu Luo Vice Director-Finance & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Vipada Uadulyatham Vice President-Administration
Thanasak Chanyapoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED63.50%484
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.59.37%44 611
HP INC.49.29%42 309
GOERTEK INC.47.24%28 947
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC70.05%23 533
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY31.48%20 379