    CCET   TH0639010Z05

CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCET)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
2.580 THB   +0.78%
07/08CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : 2022 June Sales Announcement
PU
07/08Cal-Comp Electronics Public Company Limited Reports Consolidated Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended June 2022
CI
06/09CAL COMP ELECTRONICS THAILAND PUBLIC : 2022 May Sales Announcement
PU
Cal Comp Electronics Thailand Public : TDR Movement Information in July 2022 in Taiwan Stock Exchange

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
No. CC20220802ELE

August 9, 2022

Subject:

TDR movement information in July 2022 in Taiwan Stock Exchange

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to report the TDR movement information in July 2022 in Taiwan Stock Exchange as the following details;

Details of allowable TDR issuance:

No.

Date and Reference No. of

Description

All previous due to capital

TDR offering in Taiwan

increase in cash, accumulated

issued from Financial

profit, or the legal reserve

Supervisory Commission,

Executive Yuan, R.O.C.

1

Approve Date: 25/7/2003

The amounting of TDR that allowable

Date:

14/4/2005

Reference No. 0920132190

selling in Taiwan: 30,000,000 units

Type:

Stock split

Total amount:

40.50 NTD per unit at total

Addition Unit:

270,000,000 units

1,215,000,000 NTD

Total share:

30,000,000 shares of the

Company's common share

2

Approve Date: 4/10/2005

The amounting of TDR that allowable

Date:

29/9/2006-5/11/2009

Reference No. 0940135703

selling in Taiwan: 174,580,000 units

Type:

capital increased by cash

(warrant exercised)

Approve Date: 18/10/2005

Total amount: 4.10 NTD per unit at total

Reference No. 0940147534

715,778,000 NTD

Addition Unit:

48,454,653 units

Total share:

174,580,000 shares of the

Company's common share

3

Approve Date: 27/6/2006

The amounting of TDR that allowable

Date:

13/6/2014

Reference No. 0950122805

selling in Taiwan: 250,000,000 units

Type:

Stock Dividend

(free of charge)

Total amount: 4.50 NTD per unit at total

1,125,000,000 NTD

Addition Unit:

30,281,542 units

Total share:

250,000,000 shares of the

Company's common share

Date:

11/6/2015

Type:

Stock Dividend

(free of charge)

Addition Unit:

35,967,958 units

Date:

4/6/2021

Type:

Stock Dividend

(free of charge)

Addition Unit:

68,486,442 units

Date:

9/6/2022

Type:

Stock Dividend

(free of charge)

Addition Unit:

73,873,707 units

Details of the monthly TDR movement in the Taiwan Stock Exchange:

No. of Units

No. of share

The Amounting of share remains as the end of June

981,644,302

981,644,302

2022 (A)

Capital increased from the investment from

shareholder, the accumulated profit or the legal

0

0

reserve / the amount of share increasing from share

distribution (B)

Additional units issued by Convertible bonds or

bonds issued with detachable warrants holder

0

0

conversed or exercised(C)

The alteration of TDR units to be the Company's

0

0

commons share (D)

Re-issuing from sold share after the alteration of

0

0

TDR unit to be a common share (E)

Number of TDR remaining as the end of July 2022

981,644,302

981,644,302

F=A+B+C-D+E

Remark: Non-available amount for re-issue the TDR units as at end of July 2022

Depository bank of TDR: Far Eastern International Bank

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

------------------------------------

Mr. Khongsit Choukitcharoen Managing Director

Disclaimer

CCET – Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
