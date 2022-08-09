Cal Comp Electronics Thailand Public : TDR Movement Information in July 2022 in Taiwan Stock Exchange
No. CC20220802ELE
August 9, 2022
Subject:
TDR movement information in July 2022 in Taiwan Stock Exchange
To:
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to report the TDR movement information in July 2022 in Taiwan Stock Exchange as the following details;
Details of allowable TDR issuance:
No.
Date and Reference No. of
Description
All previous due to capital
TDR offering in Taiwan
increase in cash, accumulated
issued from Financial
profit, or the legal reserve
Supervisory Commission,
Executive Yuan, R.O.C.
1
Approve Date: 25/7/2003
The amounting of TDR that allowable
Date:
14/4/2005
Reference No. 0920132190
selling in Taiwan: 30,000,000 units
Type:
Stock split
Total amount:
40.50 NTD per unit at total
Addition Unit:
270,000,000 units
1,215,000,000 NTD
Total share:
30,000,000 shares of the
Company's common share
2
Approve Date: 4/10/2005
The amounting of TDR that allowable
Date:
29/9/2006-5/11/2009
Reference No. 0940135703
selling in Taiwan: 174,580,000 units
Type:
capital increased by cash
(warrant exercised)
Approve Date: 18/10/2005
Total amount: 4.10 NTD per unit at total
Reference No. 0940147534
715,778,000 NTD
Addition Unit:
48,454,653 units
Total share:
174,580,000 shares of the
Company's common share
3
Approve Date: 27/6/2006
The amounting of TDR that allowable
Date:
13/6/2014
Reference No. 0950122805
selling in Taiwan: 250,000,000 units
Type:
Stock Dividend
(free of charge)
Total amount: 4.50 NTD per unit at total
1,125,000,000 NTD
Addition Unit:
30,281,542 units
Total share:
250,000,000 shares of the
Company's common share
Date:
11/6/2015
Type:
Stock Dividend
(free of charge)
Addition Unit:
35,967,958 units
Date:
4/6/2021
Type:
Stock Dividend
(free of charge)
Addition Unit:
68,486,442 units
Date:
9/6/2022
Type:
Stock Dividend
(free of charge)
Addition Unit:
73,873,707 units
Details of the monthly TDR movement in the Taiwan Stock Exchange:
No. of Units
No. of share
The Amounting of share remains as the end of June
981,644,302
981,644,302
2022 (A)
Capital increased from the investment from
shareholder, the accumulated profit or the legal
0
0
reserve / the amount of share increasing from share
distribution (B)
Additional units issued by Convertible bonds or
bonds issued with detachable warrants holder
0
0
conversed or exercised(C)
The alteration of TDR units to be the Company's
0
0
commons share (D)
Re-issuing from sold share after the alteration of
0
0
TDR unit to be a common share (E)
Number of TDR remaining as the end of July 2022
981,644,302
981,644,302
F=A+B+C-D+E
Remark: Non-available amount for re-issue the TDR units as at end of July 2022
Depository bank of TDR: Far Eastern International Bank
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely Yours,
------------------------------------
Mr. Khongsit Choukitcharoen Managing Director
Disclaimer
CCET – Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2021
127 B
-
-
Net income 2021
273 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
22 098 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
64,7x
Yield 2021
0,91%
Capitalization
13 892 M
391 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,23x
EV / Sales 2021
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
43,2%
Chart CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.