    CCET   TH0639010Z05

CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CCET)
TDR Movement Information in October 2021 in Taiwan Stock Exchange

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
Date/Time
09 Nov 2021 17:00:07
Headline
TDR Movement Information in October 2021 in Taiwan Stock Exchange
Symbol
CCET
Source
CCET
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CCET – Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) pcl published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 105 B 3 199 M 3 199 M
Net income 2020 210 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
Net Debt 2020 14 775 M 451 M 451 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 12 895 M 391 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khongsit Choukitcharoen Managing Director & Executive Director
Chia-Chu Luo Vice Director-Finance & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Vipada Uadulyatham Vice President-Administration
Thanasak Chanyapoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED30.40%391
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.23%42 487
HP INC.28.51%36 420
GOERTEK INC.28.94%25 165
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC57.21%21 756
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY30.30%20 196