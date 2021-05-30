Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand)
  News
  Summary
    CCET   TH0639010Z05

CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)

(CCET)
Thailand's CP Foods closes poultry factory after coronavirus found among workers

05/30/2021 | 05:49am EDT
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's largest agribusiness firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl said on Sunday it had closed one of its factories for five days after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company's poultry processing plant in Saraburi province will be shut from Sunday to Thursday, the company said in a statement. Operations at its 18 other food-processing and feed factories will remain normal, it said.

Out of 5,800 workers at the closed plant, 245 have tested positive, while others are still waiting to be tested or to receive test results, said the Saraburi provincial administration.

Thailand has reported 154,307 coronavirus cases since last year, with total casualties topping 1,000 on Sunday.

On Friday, Sri Trang Gloves Pcl also closed glove factories in Trang and Surat Thani provinces for three days from Friday, after dozens of workers tested positive.

Earlier this month, Cal-Comp Electronics Thailand Pcl closed a factory in Phetchaburi province for 14 days until this coming Thursday to stem infections among its workers.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Tom Hogue)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) -1.84% 3.2 End-of-day quote.60.49%
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS -0.91% 27.25 End-of-day quote.1.87%
SRI TRANG GLOVES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -3.26% 44.5 End-of-day quote.17.11%
Financials
Sales 2020 105 B 3 354 M 3 354 M
Net income 2020 210 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
Net Debt 2020 14 775 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,9x
Yield 2020 1,36%
Capitalization 15 861 M 508 M 507 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Khongsit Choukitcharoen Managing Director & Executive Director
Chia-Chu Luo Vice Director-Finance & Accounting
Sheng Hsiung Hsu Chairman
Vipada Uadulyatham Vice President-Administration
Thanasak Chanyapoon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)60.49%508
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.59%75 329
HP INC.30.54%36 438
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY34.68%20 766
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.28.96%20 740
GOERTEK INC.3.32%20 169