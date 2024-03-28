Attachment 5 : The Audit Committee Report 226
CONTENTS
Financial Highlights 001
2023 Message from the Board of Directors 002
Part 1 : Business Operation and Performance
1. Organizational structure and operation 009 of the Company
2. Risk management 035
3. Business sustainability development 037
4. Management discussion and analysis (MD&A) 056
5. General information and other material facts 061
Part 2 : Corporate Governance
6. Corporate governance policy 065
7. Corporate governance structure and important 070 information concerningthe board, subcommittees, executives, employees and others
8. Report on important operational results 081 of the corporate governance
9. Internal control and related party transactions 082
Part 3 : Financial Statements 098
Attachments
Attachment 1 : Details of Management team 207and controlling person of the Company
Attachment 2 : Details of the directors of subsidiaries 223
Attachment 3 : Details of the Heads of the Internal Audit 225 and Compliance Units
Attachment 4 : Assets for business undertaking 225 and details of asset appraisal
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
Cash and cash equivalents
2023
2022
2021
10,085,293,230
7,004,346,617
6,332,053,314
Trade and other receivables
30,983,522,216
35,969,693,554
21,572,580,675
Inventories
15,290,283,476
22,117,526,068
26,684,762,522
Total current assets
64,308,423,147
74,245,271,007
60,236,772,973
Investment
2,126,105,948
1,998,284,016
1,822,685,820
Property, plant and equipment
17,638,114,895
18,650,030,995
16,636,613,639
Total assets
85,837,771,536
96,543,206,615
80,849,563,213
Short-term loan from financial institutions
12,566,484,533
24,188,802,485
21,164,107,150
Trade and other payables
30,292,760,634
34,962,899,379
31,622,857,402
Total current liabilities
44,393,929,234
61,871,779,680
54,154,143,685
Non-current liabilities
15,217,531,106
16,006,527,904
8,699,428,128
Total liabilities
59,611,460,340
77,878,307,584
62,853,571,813
Registered capital
10,450,002,831
5,625,920,928
5,177,872,247
Paid-up capital
10,450,002,831
5,386,344,480
4,959,735,333
Retained earnings
11,562,119,280
11,041,858,773
10,721,357,464
Total shareholders' equity
PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT SUMMARY
26,226,311,196
2023
Sales
150,207,115,563
18,664,899,031
17,995,991,400
2022
2021
171,491,773,771
126,246,379,643
Total revenues
150,812,724,912
172,364,585,434
126,894,793,412
Cost of sales
142,564,649,952
163,724,749,092
119,847,491,229
Selling and administrative expenses
4,468,198,214
5,249,323,303
5,155,117,479
Total expense
147,554,078,559
169,959,944,433
125,336,570,111
Net profit
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Liquidity Ratios
Current Ratio (times)
1,107,209,543
2023
785,454,474
361,628,007
2022
2021
Quick ratio (times)
Collection period (days)
Inventory turnover (days)
Payment period (days)
Cash cycle (days)
Profitability Ratios
Gross profit margin (%)
Operating profit margin (%)
Net profit margin (%)
Return on equity (%)
Efficiency Ratios
Return on total assets (%)
Return on fixed assets (%)
Total assets turnover (times)
Leverage Ratios
Total liabilities / Total equity
Interest coverage Ratio (times)
Information on Shares (Baht)
Book value per share
Earnings per share
Dividend per share
* Subject to shareholder meeting approval
1.45
1.20
1.11
1.09
0.81
0.61
81
61
63
48
54
64
84
74
88
46
41
39
5.09
4.53
5.07
2.11
1.47
0.99
0.74
0.46
0.29
4.93
4.28
2.12
1.21
0.89
0.50
22.13
19.97
17.34
1.65
1.93
1.74
2.27
4.17
3.49
1.77
1.87
2.92
2.51
3.47
3.63
0.17
0.15
0.05
0.12*
0.11
0.11
2023 MESSAGE FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
MR. HSU, SHENG-HSIUNG
Chairman
According to the IMF's report in latest October World Economic Outlook, the global growth is expected to decelerate from 3.5 in 2022 to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024, which still be expecting to below the historical average of 3.8 percent. In viewing of emerging market and developing economies, both are projected to have a modest decline in growth from 4.1 percent in 2022 to 4.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024 as the tightened monetary policies are taken into effect.
Nonetheless, the global inflation is showing a good sign to slower down and is forecast to gradual decline from 6.9 percent in 2023 to 5.8 percent in 2024 and is expecting to achieve the target rate with a soft landing scenario by 2025 for most cases. In view of Thailand's economic growth, the World Bank has projected to pick-up from 2.5% in 2023 to 3.2% in 2024 which supported by a recovery in tourism and goods exports and sustained private consumption after the global pandemic period.
Look through year 2023, despite the continued global economics downside and ongoing tightened monetary policy as well as impacts derived from the geopolitics in some regions, the Company has managed to achieve sales revenue of 4.2
Billion US dollars and has successfully launched mass production for several new customers and new products during the year.
During the year, the Company has successfully fund-raised the cash capital through Right Offering during fourth quarter in aiming to support the factory expansion plan for future business expansion. Currently, the Company has 12 factories in operation and 4 new factories are under constructions in Thailand which are expecting to complete by first half of year 2024.
Furthermore, the raised capital shall be able to timely reduce the burden in finance cost which driven by the tightened monetary policy worldwide since year 2022. In view of market sectors, the demand for electronics products was still seen be dragging down by uncertainties of global monetary issues and weak market demand. However, the newly acquired sales contributions coming from the SSD products, smart wearable devices, POS machines, EV charge station and else has make up the overall sales revenue and minimized the impacts driven by the weaken demand in computer and peripherals sector and telecommunication sector during the year as compared to previous year.
MR. HSU, CHIEH-LI
Vice Chairman
In view of 2024, asides from continuously exploring in aforementioned new higher-end technologies products, there are 3 newly constructed factories shall be ready for operation and ready to launch the productions from 2nd or 3rd quarter of year 2024 onward which shall be expecting to generate more performance for the Company in the following years.
On the other hand, the Company does has continuous plan to expand its automated production systems by implement 2,000 more automatic robot arm stations in aiming to enhance its production efficiency and boost its capabilities to reduce overall fixed cost for an overall higher return and be able to maintain its competitiveness among its competitors.
The Board has firm believes that the Company has continuously positioned a strong foundation in the industry and has firmly seeing an upscale performance benefit from the global market reshuffle over the ongoing trade wars. Furthermore, the Company has confident that the efforts put through the organization restructurings internally over the past years and the strategies for the Company group's financial restructuring externally back in 2023 will be able to robust the Company's overall performance in the upcoming years. On behalf of the Board, we would like to show our deepest gratitude to the management team and all of our staffs for their hard works even during the rough timing. The Board would also like to extend our highest appreciation to our valuable customers, suppliers, partners, banks, government authorities and shareholders for their continue support and confidence to the Company all these years, and that we are honored to serve as the Board of the Company together with our continual firm commitments to bring the Company to an upscaled realms of glory!
