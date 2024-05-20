Headline:

Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)

Security Symbol:

CCET

Announcement Details

Summary of operating result form (F45)

Company name

CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC CO., LTD.

Quarter

Quarter 1

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 1

Status

Reviewed

Ending

31 March

Year

2024

2023

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

556,429

273,784

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

0.05

0.05

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

*For consolidated financial statements

