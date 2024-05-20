Headline:
Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed)
Security Symbol:
CCET
Announcement Details
Summary of operating result form (F45)
Company name
CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC CO., LTD.
Quarter
Quarter 1
(In thousands)
Financial Statement
Quarter 1
Status
Reviewed
Ending
31 March
Year
2024
2023
Profit (loss) attributable to equity
556,429
273,784
holders of the Company *
EPS (baht)
0.05
0.05
Type of report
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others
*For consolidated financial statements
