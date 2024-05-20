Headline: Financial Performance Quarter 1 (F45) (Reviewed) Security Symbol: CCET

Company name CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PUBLIC CO., LTD. Quarter Quarter 1 (In thousands) Financial Statement Quarter 1 Status Reviewed Ending 31 March Year 2024 2023 Profit (loss) attributable to equity 556,429 273,784 holders of the Company * EPS (baht) 0.05 0.05 Type of report Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others *For consolidated financial statements

