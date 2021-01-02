Log in
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Cal Maine Foods : Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

01/02/2021
JACKSON, Miss. (December 22, 2020) -- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. A press release will be issued after the close of market trading.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

-END-

Disclaimer

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 00:43:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 392 M - -
Net income 2021 12,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 96,9x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 1 831 M 1 831 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 549
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,75 $
Last Close Price 37,54 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adolphus B. Baker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sherman L. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Max P. Bowman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & VP
Letitia Callender Hughes Independent Director
James E. Poole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.0.00%1 831
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.47.62%44 266
CORTEVA, INC.0.00%28 847
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-34.89%17 801
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED81.94%16 670
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK0.38%7 611
