Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc., related to its commercial shell egg production and processing business. The assets to be acquired, subject to the completion of this transaction, include commercial shell egg production and processing facilities with current capacity of approximately 1.2 million laying hens, primarily cage-free, feed mill, pullets, fertilizer production and composting operation and land located in Erda, Utah, outside Salt Lake City. The Company expects to close the transaction in the next few weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Egg Production Assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc
September 28, 2023 at 05:19 pm EDT
