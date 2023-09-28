Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs. Its integrated operations consist of hatching chicks, growing and maintaining flocks of pullets, layers and breeders, manufacturing feed, and producing, processing, packaging, and distributing shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and conventional eggs. It classifies cage-free, organic and brown eggs as specialty eggs. Its Egg-Landâs Best and Land Oâ Lakes branded eggs are produced and processed under license from Eggland's Best, Inc. Its Farmhouse Eggs branded eggs are produced at its facilities by cage-free hens that are provided with a vegetarian diet. It markets organic, vegetarian, and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. The Company sells most of its shell eggs in the southwestern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Its subsidiaries include American Egg Products, LLC located in Georgia and Texas Egg Products, LLC.