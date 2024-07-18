Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today released the Company’s updated Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights Cal-Maine Foods’ progress on the Company’s key sustainability initiatives. As in previous reports, the Company is providing updated information utilizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, stated “We are pleased to present our Fiscal 2023 sustainability report, marking the fifth year to share our progress and honor our commitment to be more transparent about our operations. Based on the feedback we have received, we have made important changes to improve our reporting format and provide more data-focused, concise disclosures. We are proud of the work we have done with respect to our key sustainability initiatives, which align with our values, our people, the communities we serve, the environment and the animals under our care. Above all, we strive to be true to our mission to be the most sustainable producer and reliable supplier of consistent high-quality fresh eggs and egg products in the country, demonstrating a ‘Culture of Sustainability’ in everything we do.”

The report may be found on the Company’s website at www.calmainefoods.com

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells most of its shell eggs throughout the majority of the United States.

