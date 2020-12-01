Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. : Names Krista McGruder as Sustainability Director

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that Krista McGruder has been named the Company’s new Director of Sustainability, effective December 1, 2020. McGruder will report directly to Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

McGruder brings knowledge of data-driven sustainability reporting and experience in leading ESG initiatives to Cal-Maine Foods. She most recently served as Vice President, Strategic Delivery Office at Citizens Financial Group, one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, based in Providence, Rhode Island. In this role, she developed thought leadership and capabilities programs to enhance overall enterprise resilience and sustainability. Prior to this, she was Assistant Director and Vice President, Investor Relations, where she worked with senior management to deliver investor messaging and support Citizen Financial Group’s profile with stakeholders, including ESG investors. McGruder held previous financial communications positions with Bessemer Trust, Golub Capital and Arch Capital Management. She is a graduate of Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Creative Writing from The New School University.

Commenting on the announcement, Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We are very pleased to have Krista McGruder join Cal-Maine Foods in this important new role. An inherent focus of our growth strategy has been an emphasis on promoting sustainability and environmental and social responsibility across our operations. Krista has extensive experience in leading sustainability programs and delivering effective communications that raise stakeholder awareness. We look forward to her valuable contributions as we continue to manage our operations in line with our sustainability objectives and provide transparent reporting on our ongoing progress.”

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

