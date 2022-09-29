Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CALM   US1280302027

CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.

(CALM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-09-29 pm EDT
58.93 USD   -2.32%
02:46pCal-Maine Foods, Inc. Provides Update on Operations Affected by Hurricane Ian
BU
09/28Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surging Wednesday
MT
09/28Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Posting Large Afternoon Advance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Provides Update on Operations Affected by Hurricane Ian

09/29/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today provided an update on the status of the Company’s facilities located in Florida following landfall of Hurricane Ian and the related flooding in the region. The Company reports that some of its farms and production facilities have sustained only minor physical damage and light flooding, and several locations have lost power and are currently operating on back-up generators. At this time, the Company does not anticipate any material loss in egg production. The Company is closely monitoring the storm situation and will provide additional information if there is a significant impact on its operations.

Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated, “We are thankful that we have not had any reports of injuries to any of our employees as a result of this devastating hurricane. We have experience managing through catastrophic weather events and our top priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our employees, and the health and wellbeing of the animals under our care. We also want to acknowledge and commend our dedicated employees who worked tirelessly to prepare for the storm and will continue their efforts to fully restore normal operations. Hurricane Ian is a storm of historic proportions, and we are deeply saddened by the extreme devastation in Florida. We are grateful for the support from local authorities and the heroic work of first responders who are dealing with the aftermath of the storm as conditions allow.”

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
02:46pCal-Maine Foods, Inc. Provides Update on Operations Affected by Hurricane Ian
BU
09/28Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surging Wednesday
MT
09/28Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Posting Large Afternoon Advan..
MT
09/28Stephens Adjusts Cal-Maine Foods Price Target to $67 From $65, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
09/28BofA Securities Cuts Price Target on Cal-Maine Foods to $50 From $55, Keeps Underperfor..
MT
09/27Cal Maine Foods : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending August 27, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
09/27Cal Maine Foods : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K
PU
09/27Cal-Maine Foods Swings to Fiscal Q1 Profit, Revenue More Than Doubles
MT
09/27Cal-maine : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/27Cal-Maine Foods Reports Record Sales for Fiscal First Quarter 2023, Announces Quarterly..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 443 M - -
Net income 2023 375 M - -
Net cash 2023 353 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,85x
Yield 2023 5,07%
Capitalization 2 952 M 2 952 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 915
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 60,33 $
Average target price 54,50 $
Spread / Average Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adolphus B. Baker Director, Vice President & Marketing Director
Sherman L. Miller President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Max P. Bowman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & VP
Letitia Callender Hughes Independent Director
James E. Poole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.63.10%2 952
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-18.41%3 406
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.-0.82%2 395
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-16.18%1 307
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED-31.14%569
MHP SE-47.64%380