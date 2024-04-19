Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the 27th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference hosted by Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business on Friday, April 26, 2024, at The Westin, New Orleans, Louisiana.

The presentation by Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 26, 2024. The information being presented at the conference is included in the Company’s Fiscal Year 2024 3rd Quarter - Investor Presentation available at https://www.calmainefoods.com/events-presentations. The event is free and open to the public. To obtain the conference agenda and register, please visit www.burkenroad.org.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

