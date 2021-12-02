Cal Maine Foods : Investor Presentation - Form 8-K
Stephens Annual Investment Conference December 2, 2021 Dolph Baker, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Miller, President and Chief Operations Officer Max Bowman, Chief Financial Officer
Forward
looking
statements
and
use
non
GAAP
financial
measures
Forward‐Looking
and
Cautionary
Statements
This
presentation
contains
"forward‐looking
statements"
relating
among
other
things,
our
shell
egg
business,
including
estimated
future
producti
on
data,
expected
construction
schedules,
projected
construction
costs,
potential
future
supply
and
demand
for
our
products,
potential
future
corn
and
soybean
price
trends,
potential
future
impact
our
business
of
the
novel
coronavirus
("COVID‐19")
pandemic,
potential
future
impact
on
our
business
of
new
legislation,
rules
or
policies,
potential
outcomes
of
legal
proceedings,
and
projected
operating
data,
results
of
operations
and
financial
condition.
Such
forward‐looking
statements
are
identified
the
use
of
words
such
as
"believes,"
"intends,"
"expects,"
"hopes,"
"may,"
"should,"
"plans,"
"projected,"
"contemplates,"
"anticipates,"
or
similar
words
and
are
subject
to
the
safe
harbor
created
by
the
Private
Securities
Lit
igation
Reform
Act
1995.
Actual
results
could
differ
materially
from
those
projected
the
forward‐looking
statements.
The
forward‐looking
statements
are
based
on
management's
current
intent,
belief,
expectations,
estimates,
and
projections
regarding
us
and
our
industry.
These
statements
are
not
guarantees
of
future
performance
and
involve
risks,
uncertainties,
assumptions,
and
other
factors
that
are
difficult
predict
and
may
be
beyond
our
control.
The
factors
that
could
cause
actual
results
differ
materially
from
those
projected
the
forward‐looking
statements
include,
among
others,
the
risk
factors
set
forth
in
our
reports
we
file
from
time
to
time
with
the
SEC
(including
our
Annual
Report
on
Form
10‐K,
our
Quarterly
Reports
on
Forms
10‐Q
and
our
Current
Reports
Forms
8‐K),
(ii)
the
risks
and
hazards
inherent
in
the
shell
egg
business
(including
disease,
pests,
weather
conditions,
and
potential
for
product
recall),
(iii)
changes
the
demand
for
and
marke
prices
of
shell
eggs
and
feed
costs,
(iv)
our
ability
predict
and
meet
demand
for
cage‐free
and
other
specialty
eggs,
(v)
risks,
changes,
obligations
that
could
result
from
our
future
acquisition
of
new
flocks
businesses
and
risks
or
changes
that
may
cause
conditions
to
completing
pending
acquisition
not
be
met,
(vi)
risks
relating
the
evolving
COVID‐19
pandemic,
including
without
limitation
increased
costs
and
growing
inflationary
rates
and
(vii)
adverse
results
pending
igation
mat
ters.
You
are
cautioned
not
to
place
undue
reliance
on
forward‐looking
statements
because,
while
we
believe
that
the
assumptions
on
which
the
forward‐looking
statements
are
based
are
reasonable,
there
can
be
no
assurance
these
forward‐looking
statements
will
prove
to
be
accurate.
Further,
the
forward‐looking
statements
included
herein
are
only
made
as
the
respective
dates
thereof,
no
date
is
stated,
as
the
date
hereof.
Except
otherwise
required
by
law,
we
disclaim
any
intent
or
obligation
to
publicly
update
these
forward‐looking
statements,
whether
as
result
of
new
information,
future
events
or
otherwise.
Notice
Regarding
Non‐GAAP
Financial
Measures
addition
U.S.
GAAP
financial
measures,
this
presentation
contains
and
may
refer
to
certain
non‐GAAP
financial
measures.
These
non‐GAAP
financial
measures
are
addition
to,
not
a
substitute
for
superior
to,
measures
of
financial
performance
prepared
in
accordance
with
GAAP.
These
non‐GAAP
financial
measures
should
not
be
considered
replacements
for,
and
should
be
read
together
with,
the
most
comparable
GAAP
financial
measures.
Reconciliations
to
the
most
directly
comparable
GAAP
financial
measures
and
statements
of
why
management
elieves
these
measures
are
useful
investors
are
included
herein
the
reconciliation
not
presented
on
the
page
which
the
measure
is
published.
Cal‐Maine
Foods'
snapshot
Egg
market
scale
#1
shell
egg
producer
and
distributor
in
U.S.
leading
peers
key
metrics(1)
~19% retail
egg market
share(2)
23
integrations
since
1989
~11.9%
share
of
U.S
table
egg layer
flock(3)
3,286
colleagues(4)
Financial
highlights
FY
2021
$1.3
bn
sales
1.1
billion
egg
dozens
sold
~28
thousand
acres
owned
$49.7
mm
EBITDA(6)
64
million
lbs.
(7)
egg
products
sold
~0x
(8)
leverage
Our
operating
reach
(5)
Attractive
market
presence
southern
U.S
Egg
Land's
Best™
specialty
franchise
in
NYC,
LA
and
other
major
metro
areas
CALM
Operation
Eggland's
Best
Exclusive
Franchise
Territory
Presentation
citations
are
available
in
the
Appendix.
Select
items
in
this
presentation
may
have
been
updated
post
first
production
and
are
available
in
the
presentation
posted
on
the
Cal
Maine
Foods
website.
Category
sales
(9)
57%
40%
3%
Conventional
Specialty
Egg
products
and
other
Channel
sales
(1)
90%
7%
3%
Retail
Foodservice
Egg
products
Key
management
focus
areas
Focus
on
food
choice
offerings
Augment value
drivers
3
Position
for
future
growth
Cultivate
portfolio
of
high
quality,
food
choice
offerings
that
meet
heightened
need
for
affordable
and
nutritious
protein
Drive
shell
egg
mix
shift
premium
categories,
including
organic,
nutritionally
enhanced,
cage
free,
pasture
-
raised
and
free
range
eggs;
scale
convenience
ready
eat
and
liquid
offerings
Leverage
leading
position
as
scaled
producer
and
distributor
eggs
and
egg
products
to
harness
key
production
and
expense
efficiencies
amidst
inflationary
headwinds
Continue
providing
excellent
service
and
capabilities
retail
and
food
service
customers
Focus
improving
our
financial
results
in
a
commodity
like,
cyclical
operating
environment
Maintain
ability
to
pursue
attractive
and
opportunistic
acquisitions
with
flexibl
e
access
to
capital
Selectively
platform
infrastructure
toward
cage
free
and
other
specialty
production,
including
nutritionally
enhanced,
pasture
raised
and
free
range
eggs
Enhance
sustainability
efforts;
key
focus
includes
human
capital,
food
safety,
animal
welfare
and
continued
commitment
to
strong
corporate
governance
Paced
investments
in
existing
and
bolt
on
capabilities
that
support
expanded
product
offerings,
including
premium
shell
eggs
and
portable
convenience
foods
Focus
on
capital
allocation
optimization
that
supports
reinvestment
the
business
Position
food
portfolio
to
meet
nutrition
imperatives
Focus
food
choice
offerings
Global
trajectories to
2050
Larger
population
9.3
billion
people
(1)
Larger
food
need
60%
more
food
required
(1)
Larger
calorie
gap
2006
2050
69%
calorie
gap
(2)
Rising
public
health
needs
Better
health Eggs
supply
"key
nutrients"
that
support
infant
brain
development
in
first
two
years
of
life(3)
Better
nourishment Eggs
"uniquely
positione
d"(4)
to
support
UN
goals
of
zero
hunger
and
good
health
and
well
being(5)
Better
calories Eggs
"gold
standard"
for
protein;
each
large
egg
delivers
daily
serving(6)
Call
to
action:
feed
people
We
will
continue
to
Uphold
our
mission
serve
as
the
most
sustainable
producer
and
reliable
supplier
of
consistent
high
quality,
fresh
eggs
and
egg
products
the
United
States
Support
socially
beneficial
product
portfolio
in
alignment
with
our
belief
that:
"Access
to
nutritious
and
affordable
food
fundamental
human
right."(7)
Drive
favorable
food
portfolio
mix
while
meeting
customer
needs
Focus
on
food
choice
offerings
Continue
driving
shell
egg
mix
shift(1)
FY
shell
egg
volumes
(million
dozens
sold)
1,039
24%
76%
2019
1,073
27%
73%
2021
Conventional
Specialty
Steady
increase
in
specialty
shell
egg
sales
volume
since
FY
2019(2)
Aligned
shell
egg
mix
with
evolving
consumer
preference,
current
and
expected
state
mandates
Conventional
and
specialty
egg
contribution
to
FY
net
shell
egg
sales
&
net
average
selling
price
(NASP)
Enterprise
NASP
$1.265
61.6%
$1.041
$1.933
38.4%
2019
Enterprise
NASP
$1.217
58.7%
$0.976
$1.876
41.3%
2021
Conventional
egg
revenue
Specialty
egg
revenue
Conventional
NASP
Specialty
NASP
Shell
egg
prices
experienced
headwinds
given
oversupply
Continue
to
drive
premium
product
mix
shift
net
sale
contributions
Expand
specialty
capabilities,
including
free
range
and
pasture
raised(3)
Service
differentiating
market
(4)
Despite
mix
shift,
conventional
eggs
maintain
leading
market
share
(%)
4%
11%
7%
78%
2019
~5%
mix
shift
5%
13%
8%
73%
2021
Conventional
Cage
free
and
organic
Nutritionally
enhanced
Free
range
and
pasture
raised
Despite
continued
mix
shift,
conventional
egg
maintains
core
retail
market
position
CALM
aligns
production
and
offerings
to
meet
our
retail
customers'
needs
for
these
core
products
Conventional
eggs
comprise
~73%
U.S.
retail
market
Scale
portable
protein
offerings
Attractive
category
Protein
packed
Keto
-
friendly
gluten
free
Portable
snacking
Kid
friendly
Investment
fresh
and
portable
protein
positioned
for
attractive
market
Missouri
based
MeadowCreek
operation
expected
line
April 202
plan
to
self
supply
majorityofeggswithinitialfocusonhardcookedeggproducts500,0000lbs.,or 13,320 cases shell equivalent,weeklyhardcookedcapacitycomingonline,or~26millionpoundsLeverage distributionrelationshipsanddrivecategoryexpansionfromdairytodeliaisleretail;pursuegrowthincommercialfoodservices
Maintain
operating
resilience
challenging
market
Focus
on
food
choice
offerings
Monitor
flock
&
egg
supply(1)
U.S.
table
egg
average
layer
flock
and
table
egg
production
(TTM
billion
dozens
as
CY
November)
311.3
7.4
2014
298.6
7.1
2015
309.1
7.4
2016
320.8
7.8
2017
332.2
8.0
2018
337.0
8.2
2019
326.8
8.1
2020
323.1
8.1
2021
Layer
hen
average
inventory
(TTM
millions
Table
egg
production
(TTM
billion
dozens)
TTM
average
layer
hen
inventory
below
recent
years'
holiday
season
Avg.
Oct.
21
layer
inventories
increased
to
324.9
million
up
~60
bps
YOY
Avg.
Oct.
21
layer
inventories
~120
bps
below
five
-
year
average
of
328.7
million
Monitor
egg
demand
(2)
Annual
U.S.
Annual
U.S
table
egg
per
capita
disappearance,
Large
Grade
price
per
dozen
and
consumer
avg.
retail
egg
expenditure
$58
$1.42
268
2014
$63
$1.82
AI
peak
256
2015
$56
$0.86
2016
280
$55
$1.01
2017
288
$64
$1.38
2018
293
$58
$0.94
2019
287
$64
$1.12
2020
284
$1.17
2021e
288
$1.17
2022e
Per
capital
disappearance
increase
est.
~7.5%
Annual
U.S.
table
egg
per
capita
disappearance
Grade
A
large
egg
dozen
price
Retail
egg
spend
U.S.
shell
egg
production
disappearance
per
capita
estimated
increase
~7.5%
CY
2014
2022
Bellwether
Grade
New
York
large
conventional
price
per
dozen
estimate
relatively
flat
projected
for
CY
$1.17
Drive
self
produced
volumes
Favorable
self
produced
shell
egg
expense
profile
dozen
sold
$1.01
24%
32%
44%
Self
-
produced
$1.22
Purchased
Feed
Other
Processing,
packaging
and
warehouse
Steady
increase
self
produced
volumes
91%,
up
from
84%
FY
17
Feed
expense
primary
driver
of
self
production
cost
Other
production
expense
includes
facility,
amortization
and
outlays
tied
flock
health
and
biosecurity
Leverage
production
capabilities
capture
efficiencies
Focus
on
food
choice
offerings
Manage
cost
of
sales(1)
Cost
sales
millions
&
YoY
%
change
$1,138
2.5%
21.9%
19.6^
55.9%
2019
$1.172
2.2%
19.8%
20.0%
57.8%
2020
$1,118
2.4%
14.9%
21.0%
61.5%
2021
3.0%
1.4%
Egg
products
and
other
Egg
purchases
and
other
(including
change
inventory)
Processing,
packaging,
and
warehouse
Farm
product
Modest
cost
of
sales
increases
given
input
headwinds
Cost
of
sales
driven
by
farm
production
expense
Largely
feed
ingredients,
facility
amortization
Other
expense
drivers
include
cartons
and
other
packaging,
labor
and
warehousing
Embed
supply
chain
resilience
(2)
FY
21
top
twenty
vendor
expense
46.2%
17.5%
16.8%
8.1%
4.0%
3.4%
4.1%
Feed
ingredients
Egg
purchases
Egg
cartons
and
packaging
Franchise
and
marketing
Housing
and
equipment
Poultry
stock
Labor
Dual
and
multi
sourcing
practices
for
key
inputs,
including
feed
ingredients,
egg
cartons
and
packaging
Minimizing
reliance
on
outside
egg
purchases
FY
22
with
acquisition
of
remaining
interest
in
Red
River
Valley
Egg
Farm(3)
Opportunistic
on
feed
expense
Monthly
avg.
commodity
prices
observed
on
CBOT
Corn
/
bushel
7.50
7.00
6.50
6.00
5.50
5.00
4.50
4.00
3.50
3.00
2.50
Observed
feed
prices
have
moderated
off
highs
$442.93
$6.76
$5.71
$353.12
Nov
19
Mar
20
Jul
20
Nov
-
20
Mar
21
Jul
-
21
Nov
21
500
450
400
350
300
250
200
Corn
px
Soybean
meal
px
Soybean
/
ton
Recent
high
feed
input
volatility,
which
may
modulate
FY
2022(4)
Continue
purchase
feed
market
levels;
leverage
storage
facilities
post
harvest
where
appropriate;
capture
relatively
attractive
basis
Capabilities
include
significant
grain
storage
capacity
and
ability
execute
the
mar
ket(5)
Monitor
feed
sensitivity
(6)
Bushel
corn
Ton
of
soybean
meal
in
feed
ingredient
per
dozen
impact
$0.29
$27.50
$0.01
$0.01
Remained
focused
on
monitoring
feed
ingredients'
prici
exposure
Stay
close
to
market
with
purchases;
no
feed
ingredients'
hedging
Our
analysis
flexes
feed
ingredients'
price
change
impact
on
per
dozen
shell
egg
farm
production
costs
Continue
to
access
markets
opportunistically
Continued
excellent
service
for
blue
chip
customer
base(1)
Augment
value
drivers
Serve
diverse
customer
base
Serve
retail,
wholesale
and
foodservice
customers
with
focus
on
augmenting
long
standing
relationships
Top
three
customers
represent
48.6%
of
revenue
No
customer
represented
more
than
29.8%
of
net
sales
Manage
top
ten
relationships
Customer
Walmart
Sam's
Club
ALDI
7
Costco
Publix
8
Specialty
Egg(2)
Food
Lion
Kroger
Wakefern
10
S
Wholesale
Grocers
Network
serves
more
than
60,000
retail
locations
with
top
100
customers
Scale
and
reach
drives
synergies;
capabilities
include
store
door
and
distribution
center
delivery
Proximity
helps
capture
backhaul
efficiencies
rising
freight
cost
environment
Provide
choice
offerings(3)
Strive
to
serve
as
preferred
provider
choice
Conventional
white
Nutritionally
enhanced
Organic
Cage
free
Brown
Free
range
Pasture
-
raised
Liquid
egg
products
Hard
cooked
eggs
Integrate
and
upcycle
product
Table
egg
size
increases
with
layer
hen
maturity
Medium
portable
protein
food
service
after
~15
laying
weeks
Large+
popular
retail
Integrated
production
and
processing
capabilities
help
leverage
more
value
from
eggs
harvested
pre
peak
lay
phase
Ability
to
upcycle
eggs
into
hard
cooked
egg
products
helps
drive
retail
and
commercial
thr
oughput
and
category
penetration
Focus
on
improving
our
financial
results
Augment
value
drivers
Drive
net
sales
(1)
Revenue
levered
shell
egg
net
average
selling
price
(NASP)
$1,075
$1,007
2017
$1,503
$1,397
2018
$1,361
$1,265
2019
$1,352
$1,231
2020
$1,349
$1,217
2021
Strive
drive
top
line
improvements
Revenue
levered
shell
egg
net
average
selling
price
Continued
mix
shift
toward
specialty
egg
volumes
helps
mitigate
reliance
on
relatively
more
volatile
conventional
shell
egg
prices
Drive
EBITDA
growth
(2)
EBITDA
$
millions
and
%
margin
(6%)
$(62)
2017
$255
17%
2018
$128
9%
2019
$79
6%
2020
$50
4%
2021
Adjusted
EBITDA
Adjusted
EBITDA
margin
Focused
driving
EBITDA
with
top
line
improvements,
including
continued
shell
egg
sales'
mix
shift
toward
specialty
eggs
and
increased
egg
products
sales
Look
for
more
normalized
feed
ingredient
prices
support
gross
margins
along
with
continued
SG&A
management
Drive
key
indicator
excellence
Key
indicator
Select
influences
that
drive
best
class
outcomes
Rate
of
lay
Feed,
water,
ventilation,
light
and
housing
system
Feed
conversion
ratio
Genetics,
age,
feed
quality,
housing
system
Percent
of
Grade
Egg
handling
system,
layer
body
weight,
protein
rations,
lighting,
feed
intake
Flock
loss
Injury,
illness,
mortality
Dozens
per
labor
hour
Housing
system,
processing,
shipping
Focus:
long
term
profitability(3)
FY
earnings
per
diluted
common
share
$1.54
2017
$2.60
2018
$1.12
2019
$0.38
2020
$0.04
2021
Fiscal
year
earnings
per
diluted
common
share
FY18
benefited
from
reduced
flock
inventory
post
Earnings
challenged
by
lower
egg
selling
prices
and
recently,
feed
ingredient
input
pricing
Maintain
focus
on
platforming
business
for
futureprofitabilityContinuedcashdeploymentforstrategicacquisitions,specialtyeggandeggproductcapabilitiesandcontinuousimprovement
Build
on
strong
acquisition
and
integration
track
record
Augment
value
drivers
Successfully
leverage
integration
expertise
Targets
integrated
23
since
1989(1)
Acquisition
benefits
Geography
Cage
free
capability
Million
Processing
Synergy
highlights
Customer
proximity
Specialty
franchise
access
Integrated
distribution
Scalable
throughput
Successful
integration
history
informs
our
outlook
Maintain
selective deal
posture
Fragmented
industry
(2)
Top
market
players
comprise
~39%
of
layer
hen
production
61.2%
13.5%
8.4%
6.1%
6.1%
4.6%
Cal
Maine
Foods
Versova
Holdings
Daybreak
Foods
Rose
Acre
Farms
Hillandale
Farms
Other
Recent
meaningful
opportunities(3)
Cage
free
capabilities
Dec.
2020,
Guthrie,
Kentucky;
announced
$40.1
mn.
investment
in
layer
hen
and
pullet
capacity
Jun.
2021,
Red
River
Valley
Egg
Farm,
Texas;
$48.5
mn.
investment
to
acquire
remaining
interest
JV
to
augmen
layer
hen
and
pullet
capacity(4)
Oct.
21,
Okeechobee,
Florida;
announced
$23
mn.
investment
layer
hen
and
pullet
capacity
Convenience
food
October 202
1:
Missouri
based
MeadowCreek
operation
will
produce
hard
cooked
and
other
higher
value
egg
products
Distribution
and
warehousing
Plans
to
enhance
distribution
and
warehousing
capabilities
Poised
supply
transitioning
shell
egg
demand(1)
Augment
value
drivers
Cage
free
demand
drivers
Husbandry
focus
appetite
for
diverse housing
conditions
Aviary
Free
range
Pasture
raised
Consumer
social
responsibility
focus
human
and
animal
health
and
well
being
Organic
Nutritionally
enhanced
GMO
free
Legislative
actions
~27
32%
households expected
reside
in mandated
cage
free
states
in
2026(2)
Cage
free
demand
requirements
Assess
current
state
~29%
32%
flock
currently
housed
cage
free
conditions(3)
Meet
retailer
commitments
~70% flock
may
require
cage
free
housing
2026;
avg.
capital
cost
~$45
per
bird(4)
Invest
capital
~$6
billion
required
industry
investment
to
build
cage
free
capacity(5)
CALM cage
free
supply
plan
Meet
customer's
needs
~$503
million
CALM
cumulative
commitment
to
expand
cage
free
capabilities
since
2008(6)
Align
sales
~23%
FY
21
revenue
tied
cage
-
free
gg
sales; plan
to
pace
revenue
with
cage
free
uptake(7)
Monitor
retail
category
results
Cage
free
comprises ~21%
retail
volume
mkt.
share;
~36%
share
of
retail
spend(8)
Evolving
our
strong
human
capital
focus
Position
for
future
growth
Drive
strong
safety
outcomes(1)
OSHA
safety
outcomes:
poultry
raising
industry
Total
recordable
injury
rate
(TRIR)
5.2
4.5
2019
4.9
3.5
2020
2.9
2021
CALM
TRIR
Poultry
raising
TRIR
Strong
and
steadily
improving
safety
outcomes
versus
industry
100%
hatchery,
on
farm
production,
processing,
egg
product
and
distribution
sites
maintain
Safety
and
Health
Committees
Enhance
human
rights
focus
Cal
Maine
Foods
Human
Rights
Statement
"Access
nutritious
and
affordable
food
fundamental
human
right."
(2)
CALM
Board
of
Directors
approved
Human
Rights
Statement
2021
Highlights
include
commitment
to
offer
nourishing,
healthy
products,
freely
chosen,
attractive
employment
opportunities
and
a
supportive
work
culture
Engage
colleagues
safety
100%
operating
locations
offer
multi
lingual,
task
specific
training
COVID
safety
measures continued
adherence
CDC
guidance,
including
masking
and
sanitizing
emphasis
100%
of
operating
locations
maintain
Safety
and
Health
Committees
with
individu
al
contributor
representation
from
production,
processing,
feed
mill
and
transportation
units
along
with
senior
enterprise
leaders
Strong
culture
OSHA
aligned
safety
training
and
reporting
Offer
attractive
work
culture(3)
Health
and
wellness
plan
Retirement
plan
Insurance
Colleague
assistance
Strive
attract
and
retain
talent
with
attractive
corporate
culture
and
opportunities
Manage
through
staffing
headwinds
select
locations
Pay
competitive
market
compensation
and
benefits
where
we
operate
Tracking
at
~3%
premium
average
weekly
wage
versusindustry
Scaling
our
commitment
to
sustainability
Position
for
future
growth
Quality
Food
Choices
Our
efforts
continue
drive
strong
results
ISS
Quality
Score: product
safety,
quality
and
brand(1)
Zero product
recalls
or
market
bans
in
prior
three
fiscal
years(2)
100%
SQF(™)
certified
with
very
strong
compliance
record(3)
Environmental
stewardship
We
continue
evaluate
our
impacts
GHG
intensity relatively
favorable
animal
protein
emission
profile(4)
Land
use our
owned
farms
carefully
manage
nutrient
plans(5)
Water
use committed
to
robust
water
management
value
chain(6)
Animal
Welfare
Our
certifications
evidence
strong
welfare
commitment(7)
The
white
Leghorn,
rel
atively
high
welfare
breed,
produces
the
majority
of
our
eggs
Select
breeds
that
display
favorable
welfare
outcomes
tailored
production
style
and
housing
conditions
Water,
nutrition
and
handling
protocols
are
part
of
animal
welfare
program
that
advances
our
ability
deliver
for
stakeholders
Corporate
governance
Committed
strong
and
diverse
board(8)
Independent
members
57%
Female
composition
29%
Racial
ethnic
diversity
14%
Committed
board
diversity
and
independence
Outside
director
joined
the
Board
March 202
1,
increasing
board
size
and
strengthening
board
diversity
Board
finance
and
operations
expertise
drive
sound
financial controls
and
robust risk
management
Execute
against
capital
allocation
priorities
Position
for
future
growth
Manage
cash
priorities(1)
Historical
use
of
cash
($
millions
$152
$86
$67
2017
$20
$20
2018
$128
$42
$18
$68
2019
$169
$45
$124
2020
$97
$2
$95
2021
$56
$45
$11
1Q
2022
Capex
Acquisitions
Dividends
paid
Maintain
selective
acquisition
posture
for
cage
free
capacity
Maintain
variable
dividend
policy
(1/3
net
income
paid
quarterly
after
recovery
of
losses)
Balance
liquidity
(2)
Cash
and
investments
AFS
($
millions
$18
$138
2017
$48
$283
2018
$69
$250
2019
$78
$154
2020
$57
$112
2021
$17
$74
1Q
2022
Cash
and
cash
equivalents
Investment
securities
available
for
sale
(AFS)
Maintain
cash
and
securities'
balances
to
support
business
as
usual
and
operating
needs
Continued
focus
fund
cash
investments
to
position
for
longer
term
growth,
primarily
organic
and
bolt
cage
free
opportunities
Maintain
conservative
leverage
Historical
net
debt
($
millions
($145)
2017
($325)
($317)
($231)
($169)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Maintain
conservative
leverage
profile
Focus
balance
sheet
optimization
that
supports
investment
pipeline
and
flexible
capital
access
Recently
closed
revolving
facility
provides
flexibility
and
allows
for
future
growth
Manage
capex
pipeline
(3)
FQ
trailing
cage
free
investment
pipe
line
millions
$31
$95
$`15
$58
$108
$165
$52
$90
$142
$47
$94
$141
$39
$99
$139
1Q
21
2Q
3Q
21
4Q
21
1Q
22
Projected
spend
Deployed
quarter
end
Outstanding
projected
spend
Committed
~$503
million
facilities,
equipment
and
related
operations
expand
cage
free
production
since
2008(3)
Pipeline
tenor
relatively
balanced
between
projected
new
spend
and
roll
off
Will
continue
pace
investmentincagefreecapabilitiesinlinewithmarketdemandand customerneed
Key
takeaways
for
CALM
positioning
Largest
producer
and
distributor
of
fresh
shell
eggs
and
egg
products
the
U.S.
Proven
and
highly
efficient
operators
with
deep
talent
bench
and
industry
expertise
Nimble
and
poised
meet
evolving
consumer
food
choice
preferences
Strong
commitment
sustainable
operating
platform
Significant
growth
and
acquisition
opportunities
fragmented
market
6
Robust
financial
position
to
support
growth
initiatives
1.073
billion
dozens
sold(1)
60+
years
operating
history
Quality
food
choice
at
the
heart
of
all
we
do Sustainability
core
to
our
mission
Experienced
acquirer
integrator
Prudential
capital
allocation
inspires
Appendix
We
are
proud
our
proven
and
highly
efficient
operating
expertise(1)
Fully
integrated
operations
Production
and
processing
capabilities
~6.8
million
eggs
per
hour3
breeding
25
feed
mills
sales
and
distribution
hatching
44
processing
packaging
pullet
rearing
production
Production
distribution
Support
laying
Computer
controlled
feeding,
temperature and
lighting
Monitor
humidity
and
ventilation
to
maintain
conditions
Collection
Move
eggs
on
automated
belts
from
laying
facilities
processing
plants
for
immediate
grading
and
inspection
Wash,
grade
pack
Clean
eggs
graded
in
quality
control
centers
based
on
shell,
white
and
yoke
quality
and
air
cell
size;
eggs
weighed,
finished
cartons
Refrigerate
&
deliver
Eggs
are
refrigerated
and
placed
in
coolers
Most
eggs
are
delivered
in
climate
-
controlled
trucks
to
supermarkets
within
days
lay
Fl
oc
housing
9%
91%
Flock
composition(2)
10.8
37.8
Company
owned
Contract
production
Layers
Pullets
and
breeders
Key
U.S.
Shell
egg
market
drivers'
visualizations
Productive
layer
hen
inventory (%)
change(1)
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
0.0%
2.0%
4.0%
6.0%
8.0%
10.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
0.9%
3.4%
year
range
2020
2021
year
average
Breaking
egg
activity
(%
charge)(3)
September
break
up
6.5%
YoY
following
2020
10%
decrease;
tracking
modestly
above
five
year
average
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
30.0%
40.0%
6.5%
10.1%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
year
range
2020
2021
year
average
Table
egg
production
(%)
change(2)
October
table
egg
production
up
~90
bps
YoY;
tracking
modestly
below
five
year
average
%
change
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
year
range
2020
2021
year
range
0.9%
2.2%
Table
egg
type
hatch
(%
change)($)
October
hatch
down
9.4%
YoY:
2021
YTD
up
modesty
vs.
2020
and
five
year
average
25.0%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0%
15.0%
20.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2.8%
9.4%
year
range
2020
2021
year
average
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
tables
Productive
layer
hen
inventory(1)
Table
egg
production(2)
Breaking
egg
activity(3)
Table
egg
type
hatch(4)
Productive
layer
hen
inventory
(ex
molt)
November 202
1)
/
USDA
Chicken
and
Egg
Report
in
millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
5
year
average
-
year
max
year
min
21
vs
20
YoY
%
change
levels
vs.
5
year
average
Jan
293.0
316
323
336.7
334
319
326.1
3367
316
1.9%
2.0%
Feb
295.2
314
318.9
331
327.0
321.4
322.6
331
314
3
0.4%
0.4%
Mar
305
312
326.9
336.9
324
321.6
324.6
336.9
312.5
0.9%
0.9%
Apr
301.9
315
326.5
339
327.0
320.5
325
339
315
1.6%
1.6%
May
301.7
310.6
321.0
331
312.9
312.0
317.6
331
310.6
1.8%
1.8%
Jun
301.2
3097
321
327.2
306.2
309.1
3147
327.2
306.2
1.8%
1.8%
Jul
301.2
3097
324.8
323
309
312.4
315
9
324.8
309.3
1.1%
1.1%
Aug
301.8
310
324.2
322.4
311
312.9
316.3
324.2
310.5
1.1%
1.1%
Sep
305
309
325
325
3
312.2
314.2
317
325
309.9
1.0%
1.0%
Oct
308.7
313
327.1
327
-
314
316.6
319.8
327
313.2
1.0%
1.0%
Nov
310.1
320.1
331
331
320.1
323
325
-
331
320.1
0.7%
0.6%
Dec
316.6
326.0
337
-
337
323
N/A
328.13
337
-
316.6
N/A
N/A
Table
egg
production
October 202
1)
USDA
MIS
billion
dozens
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
year
average
year
max
year
min
YoY
%
change
21
level
vs.
year
average
Jan
60.4
66.6
66.9
70.7
70.6
68.8
68.7
70.7
66.6
2.5%
0.2%
Feb
57
-
59
60.6
634
64.9
62.0
68.7
70.7
66.6
4
5%
9.8%
Mar
62.9
66.4
677
70.6
69.2
68.7
68.7
70.7
66.6
0.6%
0.0%
Apr
60.7
64.0
654
68.5
65.8
66.2
68.7
70.7
66.6
0.6%
3.7%
May
0
657
677
70.1
657
67.2
68.7
70.7
66.6
2.3%
2.2%
Jun
60.9
637
65.6
67.0
635
64.8
68.7
70.7
66.6
2.0%
5.7%
Jul
3
66.0
67.6
68.6
67.2
67
68.7
70.7
66.6
0.5%
1.896
Aug
63
65
68.2
68.9
675
67.8
68.7
70.7
66.6
0.5%
1496
Sep
62.3
63
66.6
67.1
653
66.2
68.7
70.7
66.6
1.4%
3.7%
Oct
64.9
66.1
69.1
70
68.8
69.4
68.7
70.7
66.6
0.9%
0.9%
Nov
63
67.9
69
677
N/A
66.8
693
63
N/A
N/A
Dec
66.9
68.0
71.0
71
69.6
N/A
69.4
71.5
66.9
N/A
N/A
YTD
production
620.2
647.6
665.4
685.2
668.5
668.7
667.1
685.2
647.6
0.0%
0.2%
Breaking
egg
activity
November 202
1)
USDA
AMS
dozen
millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
year
average
5
year
max
year
min
2021
2020
YoY
%
change
21
level
vs.
year
average
Jan
16Q.2
196.2
194
210,5
223.9
177
200,5
223.9
177.5
20.7%
11,
5%
Feb
164.5
185.8
177.1
190.8
201.4
170.7
185.2
201.4
170.7
15.3%
7.8%
Mar
18Q.2
198.0
186,5
2054
19.3
1874
194
2
205.4
186,5
3.2%
3.5%
Apr
187.7
183.8
192.1
206.1
158.6
185.5
185.2
206.1
158.6
17.0%
0.2%
May
197.3
196.4
207.7
220.1
148,5
185.3
191.6
220.1
148,5
24.7%
3.3%
Jun
200.4
198.1
206.7
204.0
l8l.l
200,3
198.1
206.7
181.1
10.6%
1.1%
Jul
194.2
191.3
203.1
205.9
1897
199.8
198.0
205.9
189.7
5.3%
0.9%
Aug
204.1
198.1
21.3.3
211.9
189.6
197.9
202.2
213.3
189.6
4.4%
2.1%
Sep
196.2
183.8
203.8
205.0
184.3
196.2
194.6
205.0
183.8
6,5%
0.8%
Oct
199.1
197.5
211.3
222.2
193.0
N/A
204.6
222.2
193.0
N/A
N/A
Nov
195.0
188.9
197
I9.3.I
186.0
N/A
192.2
197
186.0
N/A
N/A
Dec
194.9
189.2
205.6
212.6
1947
N/A
199.4
212.6
189.2
N/A
N/A
YTD
breaking
activity
1,702.8
1,731
-
1.7847
1,8597
1,670.8
1,700.6
1,749
1,8597
1,670.8
1.8%
2.8%
Table
egg
type
hatch
October 202
1)
/
USDA
AMS
in
millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
year
average
5
year
max
year
min
2021
2020
YoY%
change
21
level
vs.
year
average
Jan
47
45
51
9
52
50.9
51
9
45
5%
0.9%
Feb
543
48.1
50.1
52.2
48.1
52.3
50.2
52
48.1
8.6%
0.9%
Mar
57
58.1
55
-
56
62.3
57
62.3
7
10.9%
0.9%
Apr
51
52.8
0
60.7
61.0
59
9
61.0
52.8
1.9%
0.9%
May
53
59
60.8
52.8
57
56.8
60.8
52.8
8.6%
0.9%
Jun
57
53
51
55
8
52.8
55
49
i%
0.9%
Jul
41.6
41
50.8
46.1
50,3
48.0
50
41
9.0%
0.9%
Aug
43
45
-
53
46.2
50.0
49
9
53
45
2.0%
0.9%
Sep
449
42.7
49
50
50.0
2
48.4
50
42
5%
0.9%
Oct
43
55°
1
50.6
45
-
51
45
9.4%
0.9%
Nov
41.6
48
47
48.1
48.0
N/A
46.6
48.4
41.6
N/A
N/A
Dec
45
46.7
46.4
45
8
N/A
47
51
7
N/A
N/A
YTD
hatching
activity
498
487
540
5
536
-
523
530
523
540
487
5%
1.4%
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
visualizations
Average
layer
hen
inventory(1)
October
average
layer
hen
inventory
up
~60
bps
YoY
vs.
2020
lows:
tracking
with
five
year
average
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
0.6%
3.7%
5
year
range
2020
2021
5
year
average
Eggs
incubators
(2)
November
table
type
layer
eggs
in
incubators
up
4.7%
YoY
versus
2020
lows; tracking
above
5
year
average
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
ov
Dec
year
range
2020
2021
year
average
Egg
type
hatching
(3)
October
egg
type
hatch
down
9.4%
YoY;
monthly
change
tracking
five
year
low
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
10.0%
20.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
year
range
2020
2021
year
average
2.8%
9.4%
Pullets
placed(4)
October
layer
type
pullet
placements
down
4.6%
YoY;
tracking
well
below
five
-
year
average
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
-
10.0%
20.0%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
0.8%
4.6%
year
range
2020
2021
year
average
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
tables
Average
layer
hen
inventory(1)
Average
table
egg
laver
hen
inventory
October 202
1)
USDA
NASS
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
year
average
vear
max
vear
min
YoY
%
21
level
vs
year
average
Jan
302.5
321.7
329.0
340
337
5
327
2
340
321.7
3
1%
1.2%
Feb
307
320.8
330.7
340.9
332.6
327
330.4
340.9
320.8
L7%
1.0%
Mar
310.6
320.6
332
343
330.9
326.0
330.6
343
320.6
1.5%
14%
Apr
310.7
320.1
332.1
341.9
327
322
328.9
341
320.1
l6%
1.9%
Jun
310.3
3097
318.2
33L6
322.6
318.2
325
Mi
318.2
317
331
331.8
319.0
3176
323
331.9
3173
14%
0.
2.3%
l8%
Jul
309.6
3179
331.8
3294
316.7
319.1
323.0
331.8
316.7
0.7%
1.2%
311.7
319.8
332.8
330.5
318.0
319.6
324
332.8
318.0
05%
14%
3146
322.0
334
4
234*
J2&6
333^
320.7
321.3
3264
.3344
320.7
2m.
2&L
2m.
0.2%
0.6%
1.2%
319.3
328.5
339.0
338.6
325
N/A
330.2
339.0
319.3
N/A
N/A
Dec
32L7
330.0
341
7
340.5
326.9
N/A
332.1
341
7
321.7
N/A
N/A|
Eggs
in
incubators(2)
Table
type
layer
hen
eggs
in
incubators
November 202
1)
/
USDA
NASS
millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
year
average
year
max
year
min
YoY
%
change
21
level
vs.
5
war
aw
rage
Jan
48.0
40.2
46.7
51
47.6
507
47
514
40.2
6.7%
7.2%
Feb
52.0
47
51
0
504
53
55
47
6.2%
8%
Mar
55.1
51.9
56.2
53
1
60.0
54
-
60.0
22.1%
10.7%
Apr
52.1
52.0
56.1
584
55
55
584
52.0
0%
0.4%
May
52.3
3
56.1
55
-
49
52
56.1
48.3
8.7%
2.2%
Jun
54
46.6
50.2
51
-
50.0
51
49
51
46.6
2.1%
2.4%
Jul
441
414
46.2
47.6
46.1
50.5
46.4
50.5
414
9.6%
9.0%
Aug
377
40.5
46
47
46.2
44
449
47
-
40.5
44%
1.6%
Sep
42.8
40.7
50.0
47
446
46.1
50.0
40.7
6%
2%
Oct
40.0
46.5
51
48
46.6
46.2
47
51
46.2
0.9%
3
5%
Nov
41.1
45
45
48.1
446
46.7
448
48.1
41.1
47%
41%
Dec
45
-
46
47
57
5047
47.80
53
17.
N/A
53
45
N/A
N/A
Egg
-
type
hatching (
3)
Table
egg
type
hatch
October 202
1)
/USDAÄMS
millions
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
-
ear
average
vearmax
vearmin
2021
2CG0
YoY
96
change
2ilevel
5.5
ear
average
Jan
478
454
S1.9
fR9
52.7
5&
51,3
559
454
3,5%
0.9%
Feb
54,3
48.1
S0.1
522
48.1
52.3
502
.52.3
48.1
8.6%
0.9%
Mar
9
S8J
7
ô6.2
62.3
577
62,9
55
10.9%
-
09%
Apr
513
.=2.8
fa
60.7
6lo
59
58.7
6l.O
.=2.8
19%
0.9%
Mav
573
ffl.8
60.8
»8
573
56.8
60.8
.=2.8
8.6%
09%
Jun
S7
49.7
SL9
SS8
52.8
555
49
3.1%
09%
Jul
41.6
41.9
30.8
9
46.1
50.3
48.O
50.9
41
9.0%
-
09%
Aug
3
45.9
532
46.2
500
49.0
48.9
532
45
2.0%
09%
Sep
44
-
42.7
49.6
504
SQO
49
484
504
42.7
1,5%
09%
Oct
52.1
F0.6
45
51.0
5=5
9
94%
09%
Nov
41.6
484
470
48.1
48.O
N/A
46.6
484
41.6
N/A
N/A
Dec
46.7
464
459
518
N/A
47,3
5L8
45.7
N/A
N/A
YTD
batching
activity
4984
4873
540
5
536.6
523.2
53^
9
523
540
5
4873
13»
14%
Pullets
placed(4)
Layer
type
pullet
placements
October 202
1)
/
USDANASS
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
year
average
year
max
year
mm
YoY%
change
21
level
vs.
-
year
average
Jan
27.2
24.8
27.7
27.7
5
27.2
27.0
27.7
24.8
0.6%
Feb
29
28.1
29
26.1
27
25
-
27.4
29
25
6.8%
6.3%
Mar
26.9
27.7
28.2
27.9
25
3
27.7
29
25
Apr
27.8
27
5
28.8
28.9
27.7
29.4
28.5
29.4
27
6.1%
3
2%
May
27.9
28.7
324
30.9
26.0
30
33
26.0
28.1%
9.9%
Jun
5
24.7
29.2
25
27.8
28.0
27.0
29.2
24.7
0.
7%
Jul
26.4
25
-
25
26.5
25
25
25
7
26.5
25
1.7%
Aug
28.0
28.7
30
28.9
27.4
26.7
28.5
30
4
26.7
6.0%
Sep
27.0
24.0
27.2
26.5
27.1
27
26.4
24.0
1.
3
4%
Oct
25
28.0
28.8
27.2
5
26.2
27
28.8
26.2
Nov
26.3
28.6
28.9
28.8
27
N/A
28.0
28.9
26.3
N/A
N/A
Dec
28.1
26.4
27
26.2
28.6
N/A
3
28.6
26.2
N/A
N/A
Key
egg
market
indicators
Urner
Barry
Southeast
Large px
dozen(1)
FY
average
daily
price
Avian
influenza
outbreak
$1.55
2015
$1.76
2016
$0.85
2017
$1.49
2018
$1.23
2019
$1.22
2020
$1.16
2021
$1.28
YTD
2022
U.S.
consumer
egg
expenditures(2)
Consistently
higher
annual
$
retail
shell
egg
spend
(35
54
consumer
demographic)$30
$40
$50
$60
$70
$80
$90
$82
$69
1/1/2015
$69
$61
1/1/2016
$66
$68
1/1/2017
$82
$67
1/1/2018
$73
$63
1/1/2019
$80
$71
1/1/2020
25
25
34
35
44
45
55
64
65
75+
Sensitivity
feed
ingredients
Change
in
price
per
bushel
corn
$(0.87)
(0.58)
;
(0.29)
$0.00
0.29
0.58
0.87
(82.50)
0.485
0
495
0.505
515
525
535
0
545
(55
00)
495
0.505
515
0.525
535
545
555
(27.50)
0.505
515
525
535
0.545
0
555
0.565
$0.00
515
525
0
535
545(a)
555
0.565
0
575
27.50
525
535
545
555
0.565
575
0.585
55
00
0
535
545
0
555
0.565
575
0.585
595
$
82.50
0,545
555
0,565
575
0,585
0,595
0.60,5
CALM
feed
impact
per
dozen
Commodity
feed
inputs
have
experienced
high
recent
volatility
Feed
Costs
(cents)
30
35
40
45
50
55
60
1Q16
1Q17
1Q18
1Q19
1Q20
1Q21
1Q22
$3.63
55
cents
doz.
$5.94
6.50
6.00
5.50
5.00
4.50
4.00
3.50
3.00
2.50
2.00
Feed
Cost
Corn
Soy
Corn
-
$1
per
bushel
Soy
$100
per
ton
Financial
Highlights
Income
Statement
Cal
Maine
Foods'
select
income
statement
highlights
13
Weeks
Ended
Fiscal
Year
Ended
August
28,
2021
August
20,
2020
Mav
2Q,
2021
Mav
20.2020
Net
sales
$
331,704
292,782
1,348,987
$
1,351,609
Gross
profit
6,645
16,765
160,661
179,588
Operating
income
(loss)
(39,667)
(27,223)
(26,264)
1,269
Other
income,
net
5,803
1,698
16,315
18,790
Income
(loss)
before
income
taxes
(33,864)
(25,525)
(9,949)
20,0.59
Net
income
(loss)
attributable
Cal
Maine
Foods,
Inc.
$
(18,026)
(19,399)
2,060
18,391
Net
income
(loss)
per
common
share
attributable
Cal
Maine
Foods,
Inc.:
Basic
(0,37)
(0.40)
$
0.04
O.38
Diluted
Weighted
average
shares
outstanding:
(0.37)
$
(0.40)
0.04
0.38
Basic
48,8.58
48,501
48,522
48,467
Diluted
n
48,858
48,501
48,656
48,544
Financial
Highlights
Operating
results
Cal
Maine
Foods'
select
operating
results
13
Weeks
Ended
Fiscal
Ended
August
28,
2021
August
20,
2020
Mav
2Q.
2021
Mav
30.2020
Dozen
eggs
sold
(000)
Conventional
184,487
195,238
785,446
813,255
Specialty
74,8q8
68,756
287.765
255.895
Total
259,385
263,994
1,073,211
1,069,150
Dozen
eggs
produced
(000)
236,458
231,161
970,837
927,799
%
Production
91.2%
87.6%
90.5%
86.8%
Specialty
sales
(dozen)
28.9%
26.0%
26.8%
23.9%
Specialty
sales
(dollars)
41.1%
36.8%
41.1%
36.8%
Net
average
selling
price
(dozens)
Conventional
0.989
0.796
0.976
1.021
Specialty
1
851
1.880
1.876
I.897
All
shell
eggs
$
1.238
1.078
1.217
$
1.231
Farm
production
cost
(per
dozen
produced)
Feed
545
0.388
0.446
O.409
Other
353
0.328
0.320
0.320
Total
0.898
0.716
0.766
0.738
Outside
egg
purchases
(average
cost
per
dozen)
1.35
1.04
1.22
i.26(.
EBITDA
reconciliation
Non
GAAP
Measure
-
EBITDA
EBITDA
non
GAAP
measure
and
defined
net
income
attributable
Cal
Maine
Foods,
Inc.
plus
interest,
taxes,
depreciation
and
amortization.
The
following
table
sets
forth
reconciliation
EBITDA
to
net
income
attributable
to
Cal
Maine
Foods,
Inc.:
FYE
FYE
FYE
FYE
FYE
YTD
YTD
$ooos
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Aue
20
Aue
21
Net
income
(loss)
attributable
Cal
Maine
Foods,
Inc.
(74,278)
125,932
54,229
18,391
2,060
(19,399)
(18,026)
Add:
Interest
expense
318
265
644
498
213
71
Add:
Income
tax
expense
(benefit)
(39,867)
(8,859)
15,743
1,731
(12,009)
(6,126)
(15,838)
Add:
Depreciation
and
amortization
49,113
54,026
54,650
58,103
59,477
14,744
17,389
EBITDA
(64,714)
171,364
125,266
78,723
49,741
(10,710)
(16417)
nti
-
trust
legal
settlements
&
related
fees
2,537
83,140
2,495
117
Adjusted
EBITDA
(62,177)
254,504
127,761
78,840
49,794
(10,710)
(16,417)
Citations
Slide
Cal
Maine
Foods'
snapshot
1)
Data
of
CALM
fiscal
year
end
2021
unless
otherwise
noted.
World
Agricultural
Supply
and
Demand
Estimates
(WASDE).
U.S.
market
share
data
is
as
of
calendar
year
end;
CALM
percent
of
shell
egg
market
share
based
on
fiscal
year
egg
disappearance
data,
which
excludes
breaking
eggs
and
exports.
3)
Source:
Company
filings
and
USDA.
Cal
-
Maine
Foods'
layer
hen
flock
at
FYE
2021
~37.8
million
.
As
of
June
1,
2021,
USDA
reports
table
type
layer
hen
flock
~316.3
million
As
of
fiscal
year
end
2021.
fiscal
year
2021,
the
average
monthly
full
time
equivalent
(FTE)
for
contingent
workers
utilized,
in
addition
to
our
3,286
colleagues,
was
840.
Eggland's
Best
franchise
territory
includes
Land
O'Lakes
market
areas
and
includes
investment
in
unconsolidated
entity.
6)
Non
GAAP
EBITDA
reconciliation
located
Appendix.
7)
Shell
egg
operations
have
run
at
or
exceeded
shell
egg
capacity
as
published
the
most
recent
Form
10
K
8)
Balance
sheet
leverage
as
Nov.
2021
following
close
of
previously
announced
revolving
facility.
Expressed
percent
of
fiscal
year
net
sales
Percent
of
specialty
sales
are
classified
as
nutritionally
enhanced,
cage
-
free,
organic,
brown
eggs,
pasture
raised
and
free
range
eggs.
Egg
product
sales
and
Other
sales
represent
hard
cooked
eggs,
hatching
eggs
and
other
miscellaneous
products,
which
are
included
with
shell
egg
operations.
10)
Select
totals
may
not
foot
published
Company
disclosures,
including
Forms
K,
due
to
rounding.
Slide
Position
food
portfolio
meet
nutrition
imperatives
Graziano
Da
Silva,
Jose.
"Feeding
the
World
Sustainably."
United
Nations
UN
Chronicle.
world
sustainably.
Retrieved
on
October
21,
2021. 2)
Ranganathan,
Janet.
World
Resources
Institu
te.
"How
Sustainably
Feed
10
Billion
People
by
2050,
in
Charts".
December
5,
2018.
ights/how
sustainably
feed
10
billion
people
2050
21
-
charts.
World
Resources
Institute.
"Creating
Sustainable
Food
Future:
Interim
Findings."
December
2013.
-
sustainable
food
future
interim
findings. 3)
USDA.
Dietary
Guidelines
for
Americans,
2020
2025
Chapter
2:
Infants
and
Toddlers.
Page
60.
s/2021
03/Dietary_Guidelines_for_Americans
2020
2025.pdf
Retrieved
on
November
19,
2021. 4)
Morris,
Saul
S.
"An
egg
for
veryone:
Pathways
universal
access
to
one
nature's
most
nutritious
foods."
Wiley
Maternal
and
Child
Nutrition.
March
17,
2018.
Retrieved
on
October
21,
2021. 5)
United
Nations.
Goal
Zero
Hunger.
Retrieved
on
October
21,
2021. 6)
Zelman,
Kathleen
M.
"Good
Eggs:
Fo
Nutrition,
They're
Hard
to
Beat"
Webmd.com.
eggs
for
nutrition
theyre
hard
beat#1
Retrieved
on
October
21,
2021
and
Cal
Maine
Foods'
Fiscal
Year
2020
Scaling
our
Sustainability
report.
We
believe
our
finished
eggs,
which
are
nutrient
dense,
are
important
to
help
people
meet
their
nutritional
needs.
With
each
egg,
we
deliver
calories
and
one
serving,
or
six
grams
of
protein,
which
comprises
about
10
percent
of
the
protein
required
support
2,000
calorie
daily
nutrition
need. 7)
Cal
Maine
Foods'
Human
Rights
Statement.
maine
foods
human
rights
statement
final.pdf.
Slide
Drive
favorable
food
portfolio
mix
while
meeting
customer
needs
Company
filings
and
other
public
disclosures.
NASP
is
net
average
selling
price
per
dozen.
2)
Specialty
sales
are
classified
as
nutritionally
enhanced,
cage
free,
organic,
brown,
pasture
raised
and
free
range
eggs.
3)
Represents
percent
of
net
shell
egg
sales
and
excludes
Other
sales,
including
hard
cooked
eggs,
hatching
eggs,
other
egg
products,
hens
and
manure,
which
are
included
with
our
shell
egg
operations.
4)
Select
totals
may
not
foot
due
rounding.
Percent
of
market
share
data
based
on
shell
egg
dozens
sold.
IRI
multi
outlet
retail
data
based
on
representative
sampling.
Data
for
2017
-
2020
of
calendar
year
end.
2021
data
as
October
21,
2021.
Slide
Maintain
operating
resilience
challenging
market
1)
Quickstats.nass.udsa.gov.
USDA
monthly
table
egg
layer
hen
inventory
and
table
egg
production.
Data
as
of
TTM
for
September
each
calendar
year.
Table
egg
average
productive
layer
hen
flock
excludes
those
numbers
reported
as
being
molt.
2)
USDA
ERS.
Annual
U.S.
per
capita
egg
disappearance
and
Grade
Large
pricing
sourced
from
USDA
ERS.
details/?pubid=102588.
Retrieved
on
November
22,
2021.
Consumer
egg
expenditures
courtesy
Federal
Reserve
Bank
of
St.
Louis.
Data
series
CXU080110LB0101M
Retrieved
on
November
24,
2021.
3)
Company
filings.
NASP
net
average
selling
price
per
dozen
shell
eggs
sold
fiscal
year.
Enterprise
gross
margins
include
impact
of
revenue
tied
egg
products
and
other
items.
Slide
Leverage
production
capabilities
capture
efficiencies 1
Company
filings.
Select
totals
may
not
foot
reported
numbers
due
to
rounding.
2)
Fiscal
year
2020
egg
expense
totals
include
the
impact
of
purchases
from
unconsolidated
entity,
Specialty
Eggs,
LLC.
3)
Effective
on
May
30,
2021,
the
Company
paid
$48.5
million
acquire
the
remaining
50%
membership
interest
in
Red
River,
including
certain
liabilities.
As
result
the
acquisition,
the
entity
became
wholly
owned
subsidiary
of
the
Company.
For
more
information,
please
review
FY
2021
Form
10
4)
Feed
pricing
inputs
as
observed
on
the
Chicago
Board
of
Trade.
As
of
November
30,
2021.
Company
2021
Form
10
K.
Excludes
impact
grain
capacity
tied
to
Red
River
Valley
Egg
Farm.
6)
Company
2021
Form
10
K.
Citations Slide
Continued
excellent
service
for
blue
chip
customer
base
Data
of
fiscal
year
2021
unless
noted.
For
more
information
about
our
revenue
concentration,
please
review
our
most
recent
Form
10
K.
Includes
investment
unconsolidated
entity.
Eggs
packed
USDA
grademarked
consumer
packages
labeled
cage
free
must
be
produced
by
hens
housed
building,
room,
enclosed
area
that
allows
for
unlimited
access
food,
water,
and
provides
the
freedom
roam
within
the
area
during
the
laying
cycle.
Eggs
packed
in
USDA
grademarked
consumer
packages
labeled
as
free
range
must
be
produced
by
hens
housed
building,
room,
area
that
allows
for
unlimited
access
food,
water,
and
continuous
access
to
the
outdoors
during
their
laying
cycle.
The
outdoor
area
may
be
fenced
and/or
covered
with
netting
like
material.
USDA
does
not
regulate
pasture
raised
claims;
these
are
typically
certified
by
third
party
providers
and
husbandry
conditions
include Slide
Focus
on
improving
our
financial
results 1
Company
filings.
Adjusted
EBITDA
and
Adjusted
EBITDA
margin
are
non
GAAP
measures.
reconciliation
of
these
metrics
GAAP
metrics
is
presented
the
Appendix.
3)
Company
filings.
EPS
Slide
10
Build
on
strong
acquisition
and
integration
track
record
For
more
information
about
Cal
Maine
Foods'
acquisition
history,
please
review
the
most
recent
Form
10
K.
Market
share
data
based
on
Watt
Poultry
"Top
25
U.S.
Egg
Producers
2021"
January
29,
2021
market
survey
rankings
at
CYE
and
then
current
USDA
U.S.
table
egg
layer
hen
estimates.
3)
Company
press
releases
and
filings.
4)
On
June
2021,
the
Company
announced
had
closed
the
previously
announced
purchase
of
the
remaining
50
percent
joint
venture
membership
interest
in
Red
River
Valley
Egg
Farm,
LLC,
from
Rose
Acres
Farm,
Inc.
Slide
11
-
Poised
to
supply
transitioning
shell
egg
demand
1)
Flock
data
for
table
egg
layer
hens
i
the
United
States
unless
otherwise
noted.
CALM's
Eggland's
Best®
and
Farmhouse
Eggs®
are
certified
GMO
-
free
by
USDA
accredited
certifying
agents.
2)
Hen
Housing
Requirements
by
State.
United
Egg
Producers.
June
8,
2021.
Enhanced
space
state
production
or
sale
requirements.
Source:
United
Egg
Producers
as
August 202
and
preliminary
U.S.
Census
data
for
CY
2020.
3)
USDA
table
egg
layer
flock
estimates
of
November
26,
2021.
iew.pdf.
Retrieved
November
29,
2021.
Per
United
Egg
Producers
article
published
Feb.
2020
"Meeting
cage
free
commitments
impossible
for
egg
producers.
"
cage
free
-
commitments
impossible
egg
producers.
5)
Based
on
capital
required
for
industry
transition
cage
free
layer
flock
to
~70%
of
U.S.
domestic
layer
flock
for
2026
expected
domestic
needs
for
cage
free
eggs.
6)
Company
filings
and
news
releases.
Include
the
impact
of
the
October,
2021
announced
$23
million
investment
in
cage
-
free
capabilities
Florida
location.
7)
Company
filings. 8
Includes
IRI
data
for
cage
free,
free
range
and
pasture
raised
eggs.
Percent
market
share
data
based
on
shell
egg
dozens
sold
in
prior
weeks
and
share
sampled
consumer
retail
spend
for
eggs
sold
for
prior
weeks
in
CY
2021.
IRI
multi
outlet
retail
data
based
representative
market
sampling
as
of
November
14,
2021.
Slide
12
Evolving
our
strong
human
capital
focus
1)
Occupational
Safety
and
Health
Administration
(OSHA)
total
recordable
incident
rate
(TRIR)
for
Cal
Maine
Foods
of
2021
fiscal
year
end.
Poultry
raising
NAICS
sector
1123
TRIR
data
as
CY
2020,
the
most
recent
year
in
which
the
Bureau
Labor
Statistics
(BLS)
released
data.
2)
Cal
Maine
Foods'
Human
Rights
Statement.
maine
foods
human
rights
statement
final.pdf.
3)
Cal
Maine
Foods'
weekly
average
wages
most
recent
four
fiscal
quarters.
Industry
wages
for
states
in
which
Cal
Maine
Foods
employs
workers
as
reported
by
the
Bureau
or
Labor
Statistics
for
NAICS
1123,
poultry
and
egg
production
industry,
for
prior
four
calendar
quarters
(2Q,
3Q,
4Q
CY
2020
and
1Q
CY
2021).
Slide
13
Scaling
our
commitment
to
sustainability
1)
As
of
November
2021.
For
description
of
ISS
ESG
Ratings
and
Rankings
visit
2)
each
of
fiscal
years
2019,
2020
and
2021
we
did
not
participate
in
any
voluntary
or
involuntary
market
recalls
for
our
products.
In
each
those
fiscal
years,
we
did
not
seek
market
any
notable
quantities
of
our
products
to
jurisdictions
with
market
bans.
As
of
June
1,
2021,
our
enterprise
transitioned
to
certify
against
SQF
Edition
standards.
SQF
certification
comprises
the
processing
fresh
shell
eggs
that
lead
to
finished
eggs.
FAO.org.
Emissions
intensities.
5)
Animal
feeding
operations
that
meet
the
regulatory
definition
of
CAFO
may
regulated
accordance
with
the
EPA's
NPDES
permitting
requirements.
key
element
of
NPDES
permitting
compliant
nutrient
management
plan
(NMP).
6)
For
more
information
about
our
blue,
green
and
gray
water
management
practices,
please
visit
Scaling
our
Sustainability,
our
fiscal
year
2020
Sustainability
Report.
media/1188/calm
fy2020
sustainability
report.pdf.
7)
The
UEP
Certified
Program
addresses
the
Five
Freedoms
of
Animal
Welfare,
which
seeks
help
drive
excellent
care
and
quality
of
life
for
animals
engaged
fresh
shell
egg
production.
8)
Board
composition
as
of
1Q
FY
2022.
For
more
information
about
our
Board
of
Directors'
composition,
please
review
Cal
Maine
Foods'
most
recent
Form
10
K.
Citations
Slide
14
Execute
against
capital
allocation
priorities
1)
Company
filings.
Share
repurchases
of
~$1
million
annually
used
for
payment
of
taxes
on
incentive
stock
vested
are
omitted.
Cash
and
cash
equivalents
and
investments
available
for
sale
(AFS).
3)
Pipeline
data
of
1Q
FY
2022.
Select
totals
may
not
foot
reported
numbers
due
to
rounding.
Slide
15
Key
takeaways
for
CALM
positioning 1
Fiscal
year
2021
shell
eggs
volumes.
Source:
Company
filings.
Slide
17
We
are
proud
of
our
proven
and
highly
efficient
operating
expertise
1)
Data
as
of
fiscal
year
end
2021
unless
otherwise
noted.
Company
filings.
Flock
composition
of
period
end
1Q
FY
2022.
Slide
18
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
visualizations
1)
USDA
productive
layer
hen
inventories
as
of
November
1.
Excludes
layer
hens
reported
as
molt.
Source
USDA.
-
65EA
37FC
-
AF1F
334AD960A63F.
Retrieved
on
November
23,
2021. 2)
USDA
table
egg
production
activity
through
October 202
Source:
USDA.
s.nass.usda.gov/results/3A1CFC3B
28FC
-
39B0
8302
6107FEDA0887.
Retrieved
on
November
23,
2021.
3)
USDA
breaking
egg
operations
activity
through
September 202
1.
Source:
78FC
3CDA
-
B149
644D88372D5C.
Retrieved
on
November
23,
2021.
4)
USDA
chicken
egg
type
hatched,
measured
in
head,
of
October
1,
2021.
Source:
C1BC
308B
8E
75
32E8AAECFB07.
Retrieved
on
November
26,
2021.
Slide
19
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
tables
USDA
productive
layer
hen
inventories
of
November
Excludes
layer
hens
reported
molt.
Source
USDA.
65EA
37FC
AF1F
334AD960A63F.
Retrieved
November
23,
2021.
USDA
table
egg
production
activity
through
October 202
1.
Source:
USDA.
da.gov/results/3A1CFC3B
28FC
39B0
8302
6107FE
DA0887
Retrieved
on
November
23,
2021.
3)
USDA
breaking
egg
operations
activity
through
September 202
1.
Source:
78FC
3CDA
B149
644D88372D5C
Retrieved
on
November
23,
2021.
4)
USDA
chicken
egg
type
hatched,
measured
in
head,
of
October
1,
2021.
Source:
C1BC
308B
E75
-
32E8AAECFB07.
Retrieved
on
November
26,
2021.
Slide
20
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
isualizations
USDA
average
layer
hen
inventory
for
month
of
reporting
of
October 202
1.
DE28
-
34C4
BDDA
D5A52CCC9AD5.
Retrieved
on
November
26,
2021.
USDA
layer
type
eggs
in
incubators
as
of
November
2021.
B026
3178
8126
F8A25DCA43C7.
Retr
ieved
on
November
27,
2021.
3)
USDA
hatching
egg
type
production
of
October
1,
2021.
C1BC
-
308B
8E75
32E8AAECFB07.
Retrieved
on
November
27,
2021.
4)
USDA
layer
type
pullet
placements
of
October
2021.
171A
39EB
B7DF
EC710DCA9362.
Retrieved
on
November
27,
2021.
Slide
Key
U.S.
shell
egg
market
drivers'
tables
USDA
average
layer
hen
inventory
for
month
of
reporting
of
October 202
1.
DE28
34C4
BDDA
D5A52CCC9AD5.
Retrieved
on
November
26,
2021.
2)
USDA
layer
type
eggs
in
incubators
as
of
November
1,
2021.
B026
3178
8126
F8A2
5DCA43C7.
Retrieved
on
November
27,
2021.
3)
USDA
hatching
egg
type
production
of
October
1,
2021.
C1BC
308B
8E75
32E8AAECFB07.
Retrieved
on
November
27,
2021.
4)
USDA
layer
type
pullet
placements
of
October
1,
2021.
171A
39EB
B7DF
EC710DCA9362.
Retrieved
on
November
27,
2021. Slide
22
Key
egg
market
indicators1)
Urner
Barry
Southeast
Large
Grade
pricing
as
of
November
26,
2021.
Federal
Reserve
Bank
of
St.
Louis.
Egg
expenditures
age.
Series:
CXU080110LB0402M,
CXU080110LB0403M,
CXU080110LB0404M,
CXU080110LB0405M,
CXU080110LB0406M,
CXU080110LB0408M,
CXU080110LB0409M.
Retrieved
on
November
1,
2021.
