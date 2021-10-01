Cal Maine Foods : Press Release issued by the Company on October 1, 2021 (Form 8-K)

-END-
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONSOF SALES TEAM
RIDGELAND,Miss.(October1,2021)
-
Cal-MaineFoods,Inc.(NASDAQ:CALM)todayannounced
thatJeffHardinhasbeennamedSeniorVicePresidentofSales.ScottHullhasbeenpromotedto
VicePresidentofSales,assumingthepositionpreviouslyheldbyHardin.Hardinwillcontinueto
reportdirectlytoDolphBaker,chairmanandchiefexecutiveofficer,andHullwillreporttoHardin.
TheseappointmentsweremadeeffectiveattheOctober1,2021,meetingoftheCompany'sBoard
ofDirectors.
TheCompanyalsoannouncedthatDarylSargenthasbeennamedDirectorofEasternSales
andNationalAccountsandJessicaHanslikhasbeennamedDirectorofWesternSalesandNational
Accounts,andtheywillbothreporttoHull.
HardinjoinedCal-MaineFoodsin1988andwasnamedVicePresidentofSalesin2002.He
hasbeeninstrumentalindirectingtheCompany'sstrongrecordofsalesgrowthandestablishing
valuablelong-termworkingrelationshipswithCal-MaineFoods'leadingcustomers.
HullhasbeenwiththeCompanysince2009,workingcloselywithHardininhismostrecent
positionasNationalSalesManagerandhissupportingsalesrolewithSouthwestSpecialtyEggs,LLC.
HepreviouslyservedasageneralmanagerattheCompany'sLouisburg,NorthCarolina,location
beforejoiningthesalesteamin2014.
Sargenthasover35yearsofindustryexperienceandhasbeenemployedbyCal-MaineFoods
since2005,mostrecentlyasSalesManager.PriortojoiningtheCompany,hewasemployedby
HillandaleFarmsofFloridasince1986,whereheservedasSalesManagerandGeneralManageruntil
HillandalewasacquiredbyCal-MaineFoodsin2005.
HanslikjoinedCal-MaineFoodsin2008andhercurrentsalesresponsibilitiesincludeanalyzing
salestrendsandmanagingcustomerrelationships.SheisresponsiblefordrivingtheCompany's
enterpriseresearchtounderstandevolvingconsumerpreferencestiedtopackaging,artwork,egg
typeandpacksize.HanslikalsosupportstheCompany'ssustainabilityinitiatives,leadingeffortsin
enterpriseadoptionofreusablepackagingandlogisticsinitiativesthatincreaseefficienciesin
customerdeliveries.
Commentingontheannouncement,DolphBaker,chairmanandchiefexecutiveofficerofCal-
MaineFoods,Inc.,stated,"WearepleasedtorecognizeJeffHardinforhis33yearsofdedicated
servicetoCal-MaineFoods.Hehasdoneanoutstandingjobleadingoursaleseffortsanddeveloping
strongcustomerrelationshipsandextendingourmarketreach.ScottHullhasworkedcloselywith
Jeff,andheiswellpreparedtotakeonadditionalsalesleadershipresponsibilitieswithashared
commitmenttomeetingtheneedsofourcustomerswithexceptionalservice.DarylSargentand
JessicaHanslikwillsupporttheseeffortsintheirrespectivemarketregions,andweareconfidentin
theirleadershipintheseimportantroles."
Cal-MaineFoods,Inc.isprimarilyengagedintheproduction,grading,packing,marketing
andsaleoffreshshelleggs,includingconventional,cage-free,organicpasture-raised,free-range
andnutritionallyenhancedeggs.TheCompany,whichisheadquarteredinRidgeland,Mississippi,is
thelargestproduceranddistributoroffreshshelleggsintheUnitedStatesandsellsthemajorityof
itsshelleggsinstatesacrossthesouthwestern,southeastern,mid-westernandmid-Atlanticregions
oftheUnitedStates.