    CALM   US1280302027

CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.

(CALM)
03/28/2023
54.27 USD   -1.81%
05:48pSurging egg prices send Cal-Maine's profit, shares higher
RE
04:54pCal-Maine Foods Announces Fiscal Q3 Cash Dividend of $2.20 a Share, Payable May 11 to Holders of Record April 26
MT
04:53pCal-Maine Foods Fiscal Q3 Earnings, Sales Jump -- Shares Advance After-Hours
MT
Surging egg prices send Cal-Maine's profit, shares higher

03/28/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
(Reuters) - Shares of Cal-Maine Foods climbed almost 4% late on Tuesday after the leading U.S. egg producer reported a surge in quarterly profit as it benefited from soaring prices amid the deadliest bird flu outbreak in U.S. history.

After the bell, the Jackson, Mississippi-based company - the only major publicly-traded egg producer - reported net sales of $997.5 million for its fiscal quarter ending in February, up 109% year over year.

That beat the $888.2 million average estimate of three analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Cal-Maine, which controls about 20% of the U.S. egg market, Cal reported net income of $323.2 million, a seven-fold rise from the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine said there were no positive tests for bird flu at any its egg production facilities.

Avian flu outbreak leads to record bird losses, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-STOCKS/CALMAINE/znpnblojbpl/chart.png

Avian flu has wiped out nearly 58 million birds in the United States since the start of 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, driving up prices for chicken, eggs and other poultry products.

The average price of a dozen eggs in the United States stood at $4.11 in February, up from about $2 in February 2022, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Last month, two U.S. lawmakers sent letters to the country's top egg companies, questioning whether the soaring cost of eggs is "a legitimate response to reduced supply or out-of-control corporate greed".

The company says it sets its prices based on independently published market quotes.

Surging egg prices helped drive Cal-Maine's stock up almost 50% last year, even as the S&P 500 tumbled 19%. The company's stock has fallen about 16% so far in 2023.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 065 M - -
Net income 2023 757 M - -
Net cash 2023 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,61x
Yield 2023 9,12%
Capitalization 2 704 M 2 704 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 915
Free-Float 50,3%
Managers and Directors
Sherman L. Miller President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Max P. Bowman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, Director & VP
Adolphus B. Baker Chairman
Letitia Callender Hughes Independent Director
James E. Poole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.-0.33%2 704
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-1.90%4 247
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.8.70%2 512
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.3.31%2 163
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED4.90%741
LEONG HUP INTERNATIONAL5.05%438
