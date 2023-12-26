TIMELY INFORMATION INSIDE
Family of Closed-End Funds
ANNUAL REPORT OCTOBER 31, 2023
Domestic Funds
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (Ticker: CHI)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Ticker: CHY)
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Ticker: CSQ)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Ticker: CCD)
Global Funds
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Ticker: CHW)
Calamos Global Total Return Fund (Ticker: CGO)
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (Ticker: CPZ)
Experience and Foresight
Calamos is a trusted and leading provider of closed-end funds that use a diversified blend of convertible securities, equities, fixed income, and alternative investments across innovative investment strategies to support competitive distributions throughout a market cycle.
Our Managed Distribution Policy
(for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund, Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund, Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund, and Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Fund)
Closed-end fund investors often seek a steady stream of income. Recognizing this important need, certain Calamos closed-end funds adhere to a managed distribution policy in which we aim to provide consistent monthly distributions through the disbursement of the following:
- Net investment income
- Net realized short-term capital gains
- Net realized long-term capital gains
- And, if necessary, return of capital
We set distributions at levels that we believe are sustainable for the long term. Each Fund's current monthly distribution per share as of October 31, 2023 is as follows:
- Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund: $0.0950
- Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund: $0.1000
- Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund: $0.1025
- Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund: $0.1950
- Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Fund: $0.1400
Our team focuses on delivering an attractive monthly distribution, while maintaining a long-term emphasis on risk management. The level of a Fund's distribution can be greatly influenced by market conditions, including the interest rate environment, the individual performance of securities held by the funds, our view of retaining leverage, fund tax considerations, and regulatory requirements.
You should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of a Fund's plan. The Funds' Board of Trustees may amend or terminate the managed distribution policy at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders. However, at this time there are no reasonably foreseeable circumstances that might cause the termination of a Fund's managed distribution policy.
For more information about any of the Calamos closed-end funds, we encourage you to contact your financial advisor or Calamos Investments at 800.582.6959 (Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Central Time). You can also visit us at www.calamos.com.
Letter to Shareholders
JOHN P. CALAMOS, SR.
Founder, Chairman,
and Global Chief
Investment Officer
Dear Fellow Shareholder:
Welcome to your annual report for the 12 months ending October 31, 2023. In this report, you will find commentary from our portfolio management teams, a listing of portfolio holdings, financial statements and highlights, and detailed information about the performance and positioning of the Calamos Closed-End Funds.
A new report format developed to help you with your asset allocation decisions
Each Calamos Closed-End Fund is designed to serve income-oriented investors by providing steady, competitive distributions through a multi-asset,risk-managed, and flexible approach. Since we launched our first closed-end fund in 2002, we have selectively expanded our offerings to provide investors with access to the income and return opportunities of an evolving global economy.
Today, our closed-end suite includes seven offerings, including enhanced fixed income and total return funds, focused on either the US or global markets. (Please see page 5 for an overview of the funds.) Whereas we previously provided an individual report for each of our funds, this consolidated report now includes information about all of them. We hope you will welcome this format as an opportunity to learn more about the different ways we can help you pursue your income and total return goals.
Innovative multi-asset approaches designed to provide steady, attractive income
For investors seeking income, we understand the importance of providing a predictable amount of cash from month to month. Each of our closed-end funds is managed with the goal of providing steady (although not assured) monthly distributions through managed rate or level rate distribution policies. As the chart below shows, as of the end of the reporting period, the funds each offered attractive annualized distribution rates versus the yields of market benchmarks. We believe this speaks to the potential benefits of each fund's multi-asset class approach.
www.calamos.com 1
Letter to Shareholders
Delivering Competitive Distributions in a Challenging Environment
Current annualized distribution rate (funds) versus yields of market benchmarks as of October 31, 2023
15%
.78%
.24%
.71%
.04%
.40%
.49%
13
12
.59%
11
11
11
11
.48%
10%
9
9
.65%
.42%
.88%
.35%
5
5
4
5%
4
.15%
.68%
2
1
0%
CSQ
CHY
CHI
CHW
CGO
CPZ
CCD
Yield
-Grade
-Term
Treas
-
Convert
Stocks
Invst
High
ShortBonds Year
Global
Bond
US
US
Invst
US
Bonds
10
Grade
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. You can purchase or sell common shares daily. Like any other stock, the market price will fluctuate with the market. Upon sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value and may be worth more or less than your original investment.
Perspectives on premiums and discounts
I'm often asked about my thoughts on premiums and discounts-specifically, whether investors should be concerned if their fund is trading at a discount to net asset value. Over time, it's quite normal for a closed-end fund to trade at a discount. At Calamos, our teams have a saying, "the flipside of volatility is opportunity." In other words, we recognize that short-term selloffs provide excellent occasions to add favorite positions at a lower cost. Similarly, I believe that for long-term fund investors, when a Calamos closed-end fund trades at a discount, it could be an attractive buying opportunity.
Market review
The reporting period was remarkable for its many ups and downs. Market turmoil reflected uncertainty about interest rates and Federal Reserve policy, energy prices, and inflation. Investors also grappled with anxiety due to a variety of events, including the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, an autoworkers strike, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in a polarized US Congress. Emerging secular themes-most notably advances in artificial intelligence and weight loss drugs-disrupted the markets as investors considered which companies and industries were positioned to win or lose.
The final months of the reporting period proved particularly difficult as investors grappled with deepening concerns about the sustainability of corporate earnings, consumer health, and the trajectory of economic growth. Although the Federal Reserve paused its rate tightening in September, the central bank dashed hopes of imminent rate cuts by reinforcing prior guidance that rates would
2 CALAMOS CLOSED-END FAMILY OF FUNDS ANNUAL REPORT
Letter to Shareholders
be higher for longer. The yield of the US 10-Year Treasury Bond reached multi-decade highs, while the onset of the Israel-Hamas war intensified geopolitical uncertainty.
Outlook
We see many signs pointing to slower economic growth and increasing risks across sectors. Higher interest rates will take time to work through the economy, with far-reaching consequences for businesses and consumers. Global manufacturing data is trending down, and fuel prices are putting significant pressure on many companies and households. Meanwhile, retailers will likely struggle as consumer nest eggs amassed during the pandemic dwindle and student loan repayments resume. Fiscal policy uncertainty, already elevated, will intensify as the US presidential election approaches. We expect geopolitical crosscurrents will take a toll on individual markets, sectors and industries. Monetary policy will also remain a focal point for the markets as investors contemplate the Federal Reserve's next moves. Against this backdrop, we expect saw-toothed and volatile markets to continue.
Asset allocation considerations
When global financial markets are as turbulent as they have been over recent months, investors may be tempted to retreat to the sidelines or give into short-term thinking. Income-oriented investors have faced added uncertainties as rates have risen. However, as we've noted in the past, jumping in and out of the market is a dangerous strategy-investors tend to capture the downturns and miss the upturns. Instead, establishing an asset allocation that aligns with your needs and risk tolerance is a far better course. Our teams are unwavering in their commitment to you and remain dedicated to seeking competitive distributions while paying close attention to the market risks.
We believe our funds, which have multiple levers for pursuing income and total returns, will be better positioned than those with more limited tools at their disposal. For example, we have the flexibility to invest across fixed income markets. Our bond holdings, such as high yield bonds and convertible bonds, have typically been less susceptible to interest rate changes than longer-duration investment- grade corporate or municipal bonds. Additionally, we believe the funds' judicious use of leverage can continue to provide long-term benefits to shareholders, despite the more recent headwinds of higher interest rates.
In the commentaries that follow, you'll read about the many ways our teams are pursuing competitive distributions and returns while seeking to manage the risks in the current environment. In addition to learning more about your current funds, I invite you to learn more about our other offerings as well. As always, thank you for your continued trust. All of us at Calamos Investments are honored that you have chosen us to help you achieve your asset allocation goals.
Sincerely,
John P. Calamos, Sr.
Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer
www.calamos.com 3
Letter to Shareholders
Before investing, carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Please see the prospectus containing this and other information or call 800-582-6959. Please read the prospectus carefully. Performance data represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted.
Diversification and asset allocation do not guarantee a profit or protection against a loss. Investments in alternative strategies may not be suitable for all investors.
Source: Calamos Advisors LLC.
Investments in overseas markets pose special risks, including currency fluctuation and political risks. These risks are generally intensified for investments in emerging markets. Countries, regions, and sectors mentioned are presented to illustrate countries, regions, and sectors in which a fund may invest. There are certain risks involved with investing in convertible securities in addition to market risk, such as call risk, dividend risk, liquidity risk and default risk, which should be carefully considered prior to investing.
Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount which is a market price that is below their net asset value.
Current Annualized Distribution Rate is the Fund's most recent distribution, expressed as an annualized percentage of the Fund's current market price per share. Estimates are calculated on a tax basis rather than on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis but should not be used for tax reporting purposes. Distributions are subject to re-characterization for tax purposes after the end of the fiscal year. This information is not legal or tax advice. Consult a professional regarding your specific legal or tax matters. Under the level rate distribution policy of CGO and CHW and the managed rate distribution policy of CHI, CHY, CSQ, CCD, and CPZ the distributions paid to common shareholders may include net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains and return of capital. When the net investment income and net realized short-term capital gains are not sufficient, a portion of the level rate distribution will be a return of capital. In addition, a limited number of distributions per calendar year may include net realized long-term capital gains. Distribution rate may vary. Dividend yield is shown for stocks, current yield is shown for convertibles, yield to worst for remaining indexes. There are material differences between the indexes and the Calamos closed-end funds. Indexes are unmanaged, do not include fees and expenses and are not available for direct investments. Stocks are represented by the S&P 500 Index; US investment grade bonds are represented by the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index; global investment grade bonds are represented by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index; short term bonds are represented by Bloomberg US Govt/Credit 1-3 Year Index and high yield bonds are represented by the ICE BofA US High Yield Index.
Current annualized distribution rate is the Fund's most recent distribution, expressed as an annualized percentage of the Fund's current market price per share. The Distribution Details for the distribution paid on 10/19/23, nearest the end of the reporting period are as follows. CHI: The Fund's distribution was $0.0950 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.0650 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.0300 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital. CHY: The Fund's distribution was $0.1000 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.0617 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.0383 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital. CHW: The Fund's distribution was $0.0500 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.0500 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.0000 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital. CSQ: The Fund's distribution was $0.1025 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.0000 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.1025 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital. CCD: The Fund's distribution was $0.1950 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.1337 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.0613 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital. CGO: The Fund's distribution was $0.0800 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.0800 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.0000 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital. CPZ: The Fund's distribution was $0.1400 per share. Based on our current estimates, we anticipate that approximately $0.0000 is paid from ordinary income, approximately $0.1400 is paid from short-term capital gains, approximately $0.0000 is paid from long-term capital gains and that approximately $0.0000 represents a return of capital.
Fund holdings are subject to change daily. The Funds are actively managed. The information contained herein is based on internal research derived from various sources and does not purport to be statements of all material facts relating to the securities mentioned. The information contained herein, while not guaranteed as to accuracy or completeness, has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable.
Opinions are as of the publication date, subject to change and may not come to pass.
This information is being provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security in the portfolio.
4 CALAMOS CLOSED-END FAMILY OF FUNDS ANNUAL REPORT
The Calamos Closed-End Funds: An Overview
Offering Domestic and Global Strategies
Calamos closed-end funds draw upon decades of our pioneering experience, including a long history of opportunistically blending asset classes to capture upside potential while seeking to manage downside risk.
Closed-end funds issue a fixed number of shares through an initial public offering and trade on an exchange. They often employ leverage to pursue high current income or returns, but are primarily valued for their regular attractive distributions by investors seeking a steady income stream. Calamos closed-end funds adhere to distribution policies* that aim to provide consistent monthly distributions through the disbursement of the following:
- Net investment income
- Net realized short-term capital gains
- Net realized long-term capital gains
- And, if necessary, return of capital
We set distributions at levels that we believe are sustainable for the long term yet highly competitive versus other sources of yield. In addition, our team emphasizes ongoing risk management. The level of a fund's distribution can be influenced by market conditions, including the interest rate environment, the individual performance of securities, our view of retaining leverage, fund tax considerations, and regulatory requirements. It's important not to draw conclusions about your fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution.
Although the funds share a focus on producing income, they can be broadly grouped into two categories: domestic and global.
DOMESTIC**
US ENHANCED FIXED INCOME
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (Ticker: CHI)
Invests in convertible securities and corporate high-yield bonds, primarily in US markets.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (Ticker: CHY)
Invests in convertible securities and corporate high-yield bonds, primarily in US markets.
US TOTAL RETURN
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Ticker: CSQ)
Invests in equities, higher-yielding convertible securities, and corporate bonds, primarily in US markets.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Ticker: CCD)
Invests in convertibles and other fixed-income securities, primarily in US markets. To help generate income and achieve a favorable risk/reward profile, the investment team can also sell options.
www.calamos.com 5
The Calamos Closed-End Funds: An Overview
GLOBAL
GLOBAL ENHANCED FIXED INCOME
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (Ticker: CHW)
Invests in equities, convertibles, and income-producing securities of various rated and unrated instruments in both US and non-US markets, and may use other income-producing strategies for hedging purposes. The Fund may invest between 40% to 100% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers.
GLOBAL TOTAL RETURN
Calamos Global Total Return Fund (Ticker: CGO)
Invests in equities, convertibles and income-producing securities of various rated and unrated instruments in both US and non-US markets. Will invest at least 50% in equities and between 40% and 100% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (Ticker: CPZ)
Invests at least 50% of its managed assets in a risk-managed long/short global equity strategy, with the balance invested in a broad array of income-producing assets, including preferred stocks and high yield bonds. The Fund May invest up to 50% of its managed assets in securities of foreign issuers; will not invest more than 25% in a single country, and may invest up to 20% in emerging market countries.
- CHI, CHY, CSQ, CPZ, and CCD adhere to a managed distribution policy, and CHW and CGO adhere to a level distribution policy. Both distribution policies represent the investment company's commitment to providing common shareholders with a predictable but not assured level of cash flow. The funds' Board of Trustees may amend or terminate the managed or level distribution policies without prior notice to the funds' shareholders. However, at this time, there are no reasonably foreseeable circumstances that might cause the termination of the funds' distribution policies.
**Although these Funds primarily invest in the securities of US issuers, CHI and CHY may invest up to 25%, CSQ up to 35%, and CCD up to 50% of managed assets in securities of foreign issuers.
6 CALAMOS CLOSED-END FAMILY OF FUNDS ANNUAL REPORT
Additional Information About the Funds (Unaudited)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
GROWTH OF $10,000: FOR THE 10-YEAR PERIOD ENDED 10/31/23
$30,000 $25,000
$20,000
$21,826
$18,094
$15,000
$17,847
$14,603
$10,000
$5,000
10/31/13
10/31/14
10/31/15
10/31/16
10/31/17
10/31/18
10/31/19
10/31/20
10/31/21
10/31/22
10/31/23
Calamos Convertible
50% ICE BofA Convertible Index (VXA0)
ICE BofA Convertible
Bloomberg US HY 2%
Opportunities and Income Fund
50% Bloomberg US HY 2%
Index (VXA0)
Issuer Cap Bond Index
Issuer Cap Bond Index
AVERAGE ANNUAL TOTAL RETURN† AS OF 10/31/23
1
5
10
SINCE
YEAR
YEARS
YEARS
INCEPTION
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Market Value
3.37%
9.94%
7.19%
8.72%
NAV
-2.27
6.47
5.96
8.41
50%VXAO-50%BBGUSHY2%Cap Index
2.88
6.05
6.11
7.65
ICE BofA All US Convertible Index (VXA0)
-0.48
8.73
8.12
8.05
Bloomberg US HY 2% Issuer Cap Bond Index
6.23
3.04
3.86
6.97
Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The principal value and investment return of an investment will fluctuate so that your shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Average annual total return measures net investment income and capital gain or loss from portfolio investments as an annualized average. All performance shown assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gain distributions. Source: State Street Corporation and Morningstar Direct.
- Average annual total return measures net investment income and capital gain or loss from portfolio investments as an annualized average assuming reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions.
NOTES:
The graphs do not reflect the income taxes that you would pay on fund distributions or the redemption of fund shares. Fund performance includes reinvestment of dividends.
The 50%VXAO-50%BBGUSHY2%Cap Index is blended from 50% - ICE BofA Convertibles Index (VXA0) and 50% - Bloomberg US Corp HY 2% Issuer Cap Bond Index.
The ICE BofA All US Convertibles Index is comprised of approximately 700 issues of only convertible bonds and preferreds of all qualities.
The Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index measures the performance of high-yield corporate bonds with a maximum allocation of 2% to any one issuer.
Index returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect deduction of fees and expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
www.calamos.com 7
Additional Information About the Funds (Unaudited)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Senior Securities
The following table sets forth information regarding the Fund's outstanding bank loans, and mandatory redeemable preferred shares ("MRPS") as of the end of each of the Fund's last ten fiscal years, as applicable. The information in the table shown below comes from the Fund's financial statements for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, and each of the prior nine years then ended, all of which have been audited by Deloitte & Touche LLP, the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm.
LIQUIDATING
AVERAGE
TOTAL
PREFERENCE
MARKET VALUE
TYPE OF
AMOUNT
ASSET
PER PREFERRED
PER PREFERRED
SENIOR
FISCAL YEAR ENDED
OUTSTANDING
COVERAGE
SHARE(c)
SHARE
SECURITY
October 31, 2023
$314,400,000
$3,564(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2023
$133,000,000
211(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2022
$339,400,000
3,630(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2022
$133,000,000
232(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2021
$399,400,000
4,116(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2021
$133,000,000
309(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2020
$288,400,000
4,431(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2020
$100,000,000
319(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2019
$277,400,000
4,080(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2019
$100,000,000
283(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2018
$288,000,000
3,921(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2018
$100,000,000
282(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2017
$275,000,000
4,265(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2017
$100,000,000
293(b)
25
25(d)
MRPS
October 31, 2016
$306,000,000
3,454(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2015
$353,000,000
3,316(a)
-
-
Loan
October 31, 2014
$360,000,000
3,588(a)
-
-
Loan
- Calculated by subtracting the Fund's total liabilities (not including notes payable) from the Fund's total assets and dividing this by the amount of notes payable outstanding, and by multiplying the result by 1,000.
- Calculated by subtracting the Fund's total liabilities (not including MRPS) from the Fund's total assets and dividing this by the number of MRPS outstanding, and by multiplying the result by 25.
- "Liquidating Preference per Preferred Share" means the amount to which a holder of preferred shares would be entitled upon the liquidation of the Fund in preference to common shareholders, expressed as a dollar amount per preferred share.
- The MRPS are not listed on any exchange or automated quotation system. The MRPS are considered debt of the issuer; and the liquidation preference approximates fair value.
Summary of Fund Expenses
The following table and example contain information about the costs and expenses that common shareholders will bear directly or indirectly. In accordance with Commission requirements, the table below shows our expenses, including interest payments on borrowed funds, and preferred stock dividend payments, as a percentage of our average net assets as of October 31, 2023, and not as a percentage of gross assets or managed assets.
By showing expenses as a percentage of average net assets, expenses are not expressed as a percentage of all of the assets we invest. The table and example are based on our capital structure as of October 31, 2023. As of October 31, 2023, the Fund had utilized $314 million of the $430 million available under the SSB Agreement ($260 million in advances outstanding, and $54 million in structural leverage consisting of collateral received from counterparties via SSB in connection with securities on loan), representing 28.1% of the Fund's managed assets as of that date, and had $133 million in MRPS outstanding, representing 11.9% of the Fund's managed assets. Combined, the borrowings under the SSB Agreement and the outstanding MRPS represented 39.9% of the Fund's managed assets.
8 CALAMOS CLOSED-END FAMILY OF FUNDS ANNUAL REPORT
