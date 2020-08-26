CalAmp : Appoints Kirsten Wolberg To CalAmp : Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced Kirsten Wolberg has been appointed to the CalAmp Board of Directors. Wolberg, who is currently the chief technology & operations officer at DocuSign, brings over two decades of experience in technology management, information systems and operations from Fortune 500 software industry leaders.

Wolberg previously worked at PayPal, where she held several roles, including vice president of technology and was the principal executive leading the PayPal separation program as part of the eBay/PayPal tax-free split. She also led Salesforce IT as chief information officer. Additionally, she held several technology, product and operations roles at companies such as Charles Schwab, InnoVentry and CSC Index.

"I am delighted to welcome Kirsten to CalAmp's Board of Directors," said Amal Johnson, Chair of the CalAmp Board. "Kirsten has been a leading force in business transformations across the software space, and we are looking forward to drawing upon her expertise and fresh perspective as we advance our strategy."

"We are excited to welcome Kirsten to our Board of Directors," said Jeff Gardner, president and CEO of CalAmp. "She brings an impressive and successful track record of leading change in technology and operations, both vital to our corporate transformation. We are confident Kirsten will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute on our strategy to drive growth and build long-term shareholder value for CalAmp."

Wolberg values giving back to her community and sits on two philanthropic organizations; Year Up Bay Area and JVS San Francisco.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to join CalAmp's Board of Directors, and be part of this journey," said Wolberg. "I look forward to driving CalAmp's continued growth and digital transformation for our partners and customers worldwide."

