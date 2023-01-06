Advanced search
    CAMP   US1281261099

CALAMP CORP.

(CAMP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
4.710 USD   +5.37%
CalAmp : IR Presentation – January 2023

01/06/2023
Investor Presentation

January, 2023

Annual Strategy Session

Proprietary and Confidential

ForwardLookingStatements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position

and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate",

"judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict", "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; global component shortages due to supply chain constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers' facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

2

Agenda

  • Overview of CalAmp Vision and Strategy
  • Business Transformation Overview and Update
  • Overview of Products and Solutions
  • Product Roadmap
  • Sales Strategy
  • Financial Overview
  • Case Studies

3

CalAmp is a Global Leader in Connected Intelligence

Helping People and Businesses Work Smarter

Track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and actionable insights

Installed base of more than 10M devices monitoring mobile assets around the world

Global operations with a flexible and diversified outsourced manufacturing model

Telematics leader with

30+ years of experience and strong intellectual property

Secure and scalable Telematics Platform to collect and analyze data for all customers

Innovative and configurable software applications and solutions for key market verticals

4

CalAmp is Poised to Scale and Increase Profitability Through the Conversion of Its Installed Base and the Acceleration of Organic Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) Growth

Nasdaq: CAMP

Revenue ($M)

Irvine, CA headquarters

$321

$309

$296

$79M in total revenue in the Third Quarter, FY23

~ includes approximately 36% in international revenue

$198

$179

$142

Software and Subscriptions Services (S&SS) revenue reached 62% of consolidated revenue in Third Quarter, FY23

S&SS revenue growth achieved a 27% CAGR over past 3

years

$123

$130

$154

~$252M in core S&SS Remaining Performance Obligations

(RPO) as of the end of Third Quarter, FY23

FY20

FY21

FY22

~72% growth year-over-year

S&SS

Telematics Products

Fiscal Year ends February 28th

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

