CalAmp : IR Presentation – January 2023

Agenda
Overview of CalAmp Vision and Strategy
Business Transformation Overview and Update
Overview of Products and Solutions
Product Roadmap
Sales Strategy
Financial Overview
Case Studies
CalAmp is a Global Leader in Connected Intelligence
Helping People and Businesses Work Smarter
Track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and actionable insights
Installed base of more than 10M devices monitoring mobile assets around the world
Global operations with a flexible and diversified outsourced manufacturing model
Telematics leader with
30+ years of experience and strong intellectual property
Secure and scalable Telematics Platform to collect and analyze data for all customers
Innovative and configurable software applications and solutions for key market verticals
CalAmp is Poised to Scale and Increase Profitability Through the Conversion of Its Installed Base and the Acceleration of Organic Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) Growth
Nasdaq: CAMP
Revenue ($M)
Irvine, CA headquarters
$321
$309
$296
$79M in total revenue in the Third Quarter, FY23
~ includes approximately 36% in international revenue
$198
$179
$142
Software and Subscriptions Services (S&SS) revenue reached 62% of consolidated revenue in Third Quarter, FY23
S&SS revenue growth achieved a 27% CAGR over past 3
years
$123
$130
$154
~$252M in core S&SS Remaining Performance Obligations
(RPO) as of the end of Third Quarter, FY23
FY20
FY21
FY22
~72% growth year-over-year
S&SS
Telematics Products
Fiscal Year ends February 28th
