CalAmp :'s LoJack® Italia and Koelliker Group Partner to Bring Connected Intelligence and Security to SERES 3 Electric C-SUV in Italy

MILAN and IRVINE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its subsidiary, LoJack® Italia, has partnered with the Koelliker Group, a leader in the import and sales of electric, connected and intelligent vehicles. Through the partnership, all SERES 3 C-SUV electric vehicles, recently launched by Koelliker, will be pre-installed with LoJack® Connect cutting-edge connected car intelligence and services that encourage better driving habits and enhance vehicle safety for more secure and sustainable mobility.

The LoJack Connect app serves as a virtual assistant that allows SERES 3 drivers to simplify daily mobility and maintain their car by staying informed about the location, status and operation. And if a crash occurs or the car is stolen, real-time assistance via their smartphone is available in those critical moments to get them back on the road.

In the event of a collision, CrashBoxx® crash response services deliver real-time crash notification to loved ones and immediate assistance to the motorist from LoJack's 24/7 Security Operations Center providing support with emergency response, towing and accident statement forms. Automated incident reports document crash data on force, impact, and damage, helping to facilitate investigations and claims processing.

For preventative maintenance, LoJack Connect delivers automated alarms of potential mechanical failures and reminders of maintenance deadlines or tire rotations. These features will help keep the SERES 3 in top condition, thus avoiding costly breakdowns and improving vehicle safety.

With the Driving Style feature, SERES 3 drivers receive a score indicating their driving behavior based on an analysis of telematics data. These intelligent insights encourage drivers to develop safer driving habits, contribute to road safety and help reduce environmental impact.

In addition to vehicle location, kilometers driven and routes traveled, the Family Mode feature alerts drivers when the car driven by family member enters or leaves a pre-set area, such as a workplace parking lot or school. When parked and a preset geo-fenced area is activated around it, the Vehicle Protection feature will notify the driver of any unanticipated movements if the car is towed or stolen and the Security Operations Center will assist in recovery.

The LoJack partnership also provides Koelliker with a dedicated SmartDealer portal, which notifies them when kilometer threshholds are exceeded, tire rotation is needed or a low battery alert goes off. With these connected intelligence insights, Koelliker can offer their customers maintenance or service to help keep the SERES 3 in top condition, avoiding costly breakdowns and improving vehicle and road safety.

"We chose to distribute the SERES 3 for its innovative driver-based designed and extraordinarily reliability," says Luca Ronconi, managing director of Koelliker. "The collaboration with LoJack Italia, a company with extensive and in-depth experience in telematics solutions and innovative services in the automotive world, further enhances the driver experience of this new generation of electric, connected and intelligent SUVs."

"This partnership marks the first electric vehicle installations of our connected car solutions and we are thrilled to be a part of making mobility smarter and safer," said Maurizio Iperti, senior vice president of LoJack EMEA and managing director of LoJack Italia. "Our LoJack Connect and SmartDealer technology gives SERES 3 drivers the real-time support they need at the most critical times and ensures a more comfortable, safe and sustainable driving experience."

About Koelliker Group

Born in 1936, the Koelliker Group (www.koelliker.it) is a leader in Italy in the import and sale of cars and leads the sector by providing automotive brands with skills capable of introducing them to the markets and supporting their commercial development. A constantly growing and evolving reality that, inspired by the company philosophy of measuring itself against ever new challenges and looking to the future through innovation and professionalism, has marketed over 2,000,000 vehicles of numerous brands including the Japanese Mitsubishi - of which it is importer and distributor unique since 1979 - and since 2003 the Korean SsangYong. Within the Group there is also the company Autotrade & Logistics, a team of experts who have been working for years with the major companies in the sector, ensuring a state-of-the-art vehicle logistics service, a real "Entrance Gate" . Finally, the experience gained has allowed us to develop the Fleet Sales division for the sale and creation of specific set-ups for Ministries, Public Bodies, Companies and Large Industrial Groups.

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 15 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 500,000 software and service subscribers achieved in the last 5 years. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Top Recovery, YouTube , LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

