Calavo Growers : Announces Business Reorganization - Form 8-K

Matute and Montgomery, who joined Calavo in October, will remain in their positions. Federl joined Calavo on March 28, and Hintz joined April 4. The other leadership positions are in the process of being filled.

"We have moved quickly to establish an efficient operating structure and fill these roles while ensuring we get the right leaders for success," Kocher said. "By finding great leaders, clarifying their responsibilities, identifying accountabilities and arming the organization with processes and services to execute, we will position Calavo for long-term profitable growth."

The reorganization is part of Calavo's Project Uno, a profit improvement project, that includes pricing initiatives, SKU rationalization, unified procurement, consolidated freight and optimizing administrative functions across all business units. The company recently announced a brand refresh, which introduced the new Calavo brand identity and logo and combined all business units under One Calavo Brand.

As a result of the reorganization, the position of Chief Operations Officer, among other roles in the organization, is being eliminated. Anticipated first year savings in Selling, General and Administrative expenses associated with reduced positions are expected to offset the costs associated with the reorganization and investment in talent to fill the new roles. Ongoing cost savings are expected to amount to over $2 million per year.

