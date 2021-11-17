Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calavo Growers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVGW   US1282461052

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

(CVGW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calavo Growers Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW) (“Calavo” “Company”), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced the appointment of Adriana G. Mendizabal to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2021.

Mendizabal has a career spanning more than 30 years leading successful business turnarounds and transformations and igniting new businesses to achieve sustainable growth. She is Group President for Stanley Black & Decker Latin America, a role she has held since 2019. Prior to her current position, Mendizabal was with Nature’s Sunshine Products from 2012 to 2019 where she was Business Unit President and Global Chief Marketing & Innovations Officer. Prior to that she held roles at Visa USA, Herbalife, Johnson & Johnson, Kodak, PepsiCo-Mexico and Procter & Gamble. She was named one of Mexico’s Top 10 most powerful women in business by CNN’s Expansion Business Magazine.

Mendizabal served as an independent director and member of the audit committee for the Bank of New York Mellon’s Mexico subsidiary from 2008 to 2015. She currently is an executive member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association. A graduate of Tecnologico de Estudio Superiores de Monterrey-UEM, she holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and business.

“Calavo is extremely fortunate to have someone of Adriana Mendizabal’s caliber and experience join our board of directors,” said Steven Hollister, interim Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers. “Her track record as a leader who drives shareholder value will make her an integral member of our board and a valued advisor to our leadership team.”

The company also announced that long-time director Scott Van Der Kar has decided to retire from the board effective Jan. 3, 2022.

“Scott has been a key member of our board, and we appreciate his many contributions that have guided Calavo over the years. On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Scott for his 27 years of service and counsel.”

Following these changes, Calavo’s Board will comprise 11 directors, seven of whom qualify as independent directors under the independence standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.
Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8246
calavo@finprofiles.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
04:06pCalavo Growers Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
GL
11/10CALAVO GROWERS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/29Calavo Growers, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $1.15 Per Share - Form 8-K
PU
10/29CALAVO GROWERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
10/29Calavo Growers Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.15 per Share, Pay Date Dec. 3, Record Dat..
MT
10/29Calavo Growers, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $1.15 Per Share
GL
10/29Calavo Growers, Inc. Declares Annual Cash Dividend, Payable on December 3, 2021
CI
10/21CALAVO GROWERS INC : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material Impairmen..
AQ
09/27CALAVO GROWERS : Names Graciela Montgomery Chief Human Resources Officer
AQ
09/27Calavo Growers Names Graciela Montgomery Chief Human Resources Officer
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 046 M - -
Net income 2021 3,26 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 200x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 756 M 756 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 971
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calavo Growers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,75 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven W. Hollister Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mariela Matute Chief Financial Officer
J. Link Leavens Chairman
Mark Lodge Chief Operations Officer
John M. Hunt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-38.43%744
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA16.62%2 884
BAYWA AG33.15%1 566
THE ANDERSONS, INC.52.39%1 222
GRAINCORP LIMITED68.74%1 155
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION7.12%1 126