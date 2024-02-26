Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CVGW). Investors who purchased Calavo securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CVGW.

On January 17, 2024, Calavo issued a press release announcing it would file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, disclosing that its Board of Directors had determined that “certain matters . . . merited enhanced evaluation” and that a Special Committee had commenced an internal investigation. Calavo disclosed that “[a]s part of this internal investigation, the Special Committee determined that certain matters relating to the Company’s operations in Mexico merited further investigation in connection with the completion of the Company’s financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023.” On this news, Calavo’s stock price fell $2.48 per share, or 8.54%, to close at $26.57 per share on January 17, 2024.

Then, on January 31, 2024, Calavo issued a press release announcing the Special Committee’s investigation results. The press release stated that “certain of those matters related to the Company’s operations in Mexico raised potential issues under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (‘FCPA’). The Company has voluntarily disclosed this ongoing internal investigation to the SEC and the Department of Justice (‘DOJ’), and the Company intends to fully cooperate with the SEC and the DOJ in connection with these matters.” On this news, Calavo’s stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 6.09%, to close at $24.50 per share on February 1, 2024.

