  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Calavo Growers, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CVGW   US1282461052

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

(CVGW)
  Report
08-02-2022
41.04 USD   -1.33%
CALAVO GROWERS : Issues Annual Sustainability Report
PU
06/24 CALAVO GROWERS, INC.(NASDAQGS : CVGW) added to Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24 CALAVO GROWERS, INC.(NASDAQGS : CVGW) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
Calavo Growers : Issues Annual Sustainability Report

08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
Calavo Issues Annual Sustainability Report

August 2, 2022

Calavo Issues Annual Sustainability Report SANTA PAULA, Calif., August 2, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, released the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report: The Calavo Way, highlighting the Company's commitment and progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.

"Over the last few years, teams across Calavo have worked to launch, improve and align sustainability activities to meet evolving customer, investor and internal expectations," says Brian Kocher, CEO of Calavo. "The Calavo Way emphasizes that sustainability is embedded into all our decision- making processes, whether they occur within our own facilities or extend to our partners. It is gratifying to see the progress we have made, and to know that more is yet to come."

Calavo is proud of its ESG track record and accomplishments. Recent achievements highlighted in this fourth annual sustainability report include:

  • Hired a new corporate officer with a formal responsibility for ESG
  • Enhanced ESG data management systems
  • Replaced propane forklift fleet with electric models
  • Installed LED lighting upgrades at all value-added distributor facilities
  • Participated in local energy demand response programs
  • Recycled 49,380 tons of materials formerly sent to landfill
  • Increased starting wages in our Mexican Operations to be at least 49 percent higher than minimum wage
  • Integrated sustainability and financial reporting meeting new stakeholder requirements
  • Initiated a strategic review of ESG programs to develop vision for next ten years

The 2021 report is prepared according to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) best practices for corporate sustainability reporting. It builds on a previously established sustainability framework and introduces Calavo's five core values - Quality, Innovation, Respect, Drive and Stewardship.

Calavo's full sustainability report can be found on the company website at www.calavo.com/sustainability

About Calavo Growers, Inc. Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Media Contact

Thomas Federl, VP Communications, Marketing & ESG

Calavo Growers, Inc.

Thomas.Federl@calavo.com

843-801-4174

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers Inc. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 15:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
