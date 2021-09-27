Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calavo Growers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVGW   US1282461052

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

(CVGW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calavo Growers Names Graciela Montgomery Chief Human Resources Officer

09/27/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that Graciela Montgomery will join the Company as its first Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 11, 2021.

In this role, Ms. Montgomery will oversee human resources, training, talent development and recruitment for Calavo, which has nearly 4,000 employees across the U.S. and in Mexico. Ms. Montgomery brings extensive knowledge of national and multinational companies in the human resources arena.

“With a career that spans over 30 years, Graciela brings exceptional experience across all facets of human resources strategy and development on a global scale. She is a very capable human resources leader with the strategic know-how to build our HR organization to support a growing enterprise like Calavo,” said Steven Hollister, interim Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers. “In her seven-year tenure at Deckers Brands, Graciela spearheaded HR efforts that helped support that company’s revenue increase from $250 million to $2 billion. As we set the stage for our next major phase of growth, having Graciela at the head of our HR function, as well as on our executive leadership team, will ensure that we continue to build a world-class organization. We are delighted to welcome her aboard.”

Prior to joining Calavo, Ms. Montgomery led a consultancy specializing in the areas of leadership, organizational design, cultural transformation and change management. Prior to that role, she held senior human resources positions with National Public Radio, Deckers Brands, AECOM, Nortel Networks and Citibank, where she led initiatives in human resources development, recruiting, performance management and total rewards. Ms. Montgomery has a BA in communications and media from California State University, Los Angeles.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Contact: Financial Profiles, Inc.
Lisa Mueller, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8231
calavo@finprofiles.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/205fc89f-0845-4156-8a8b-ddeeef72cd40


Primary Logo

Graciela Montgomery

Calavo Growers Names Graciela Montgomery Chief Human Resources Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
07:01aCalavo Growers Names Graciela Montgomery Chief Human Resources Officer
GL
09/17CALAVO GROWERS : Appoints Amazon Executive Mariela Matute as CFO (Form 8-K)
PU
09/17CALAVO GROWERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
09/16INSIDER BUY : Calavo Growers
MT
09/15Calavo Growers, Inc. Appoints Mariela Matute as Chief Financial Officer, Effective Octo..
CI
09/15CALAVO GROWERS : Names Mariela Matute CFO
MT
09/15CALAVO GROWERS : Appoints Amazon Executive Mariela Matute as CFO
AQ
09/09Lululemon, Moderna rise; Calavo, Boston Beer fall
AQ
09/09CALAVO GROWERS : Swings to Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Loss as CEO Retires -- Shares Sink
MT
09/08CALAVO : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 046 M - -
Net income 2021 3,26 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 182x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 690 M 690 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 971
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calavo Growers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,00 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven W. Hollister Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
J. Link Leavens Chairman
Mark Lodge Chief Operations Officer
John M. Hunt Independent Director
Marc Laurence Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-43.83%690
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA7.23%2 693
BAYWA AG21.55%1 522
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION20.90%1 276
GRAINCORP LIMITED51.31%1 051
THE ANDERSONS, INC.23.05%987