Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Calavo Growers, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVGW   US1282461052

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

(CVGW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
38.62 USD   +0.10%
05:13pCALAVO GROWERS : Names Shawn Munsell CFO - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pCALAVO GROWERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:06aCalavo Growers Appoints Shawn Munsell as Finance Chief
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calavo Growers : Names Shawn Munsell CFO - Form 8-K

06/10/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calavo Growers, Inc. Names Shawn Munsell CFO

SANTA PAULA, Calif., June 9, 2022-Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, today announced that Shawn Munsell has been appointed Chief Financial Officer effective June 20.

Prior to joining Calavo, Mr. Munsell led the finance and accounting functions for Tyson Foods' chicken segment, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $14 billion, as Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. Previously, he served as Tyson's Treasurer. Prior to Tyson, Mr. Munsell was with CF Industries, serving in a variety of roles with progressive responsibility for the nitrogen products manufacturer.

"We're thrilled to have Shawn Munsell join the Calavo team," said Brian W. Kocher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers, Inc. "Shawn is a results-oriented leader with a breadth of finance experience. He has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty by accumulating more than 20 years of operational finance and treasury experience with his two previous companies in the food and commodities industries. We're looking forward to the strong leadership and contributions Shawn will make in the years to come as we continue driving sequential improvement throughout our business."

"Joining Calavo in the early stages of a turnaround with the opportunity to positively affect change and impact results is very exciting," Mr. Munsell said. "There is a talented team in place, and I'm confident that together we can refine processes, create efficiencies and position Calavo for long-term growth."

Professional Background of Shawn Munsell

Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting, Chicken Segment - Tyson Foods
Vice President, Treasurer - Tyson Foods
Vice President, Financial Evaluation and Analysis, and Corporate Treasurer - CF Industries
Corporate Treasurer and Assistant Secretary - CF Industries
Director, Raw Materials Procurement - CF Industries

Calavo Growers, Inc.
Page 2 of 2

Mr. Munsell holds a bachelor's degree in economics with high honors from the University of Michigan - Flint and an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements relating to future events and results of Calavo that are "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are based on our current expectations and are not promises or guarantees. If any of the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Calavo may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. The use of words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that we face, please see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent updates that may be contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Julie Kegley, Senior Vice President

Thomas Federl, VP Communications, Marketing & ESG

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc.

calavo@finprofiles.com

Thomas.Federl@calavo.com

310-622-8246

843-801-4174

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
05:13pCALAVO GROWERS : Names Shawn Munsell CFO - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pCALAVO GROWERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
03:06aCalavo Growers Appoints Shawn Munsell as Finance Chief
MT
06/09Calavo Growers, Inc. Names Shawn Munsell CFO
AQ
06/09Calavo Growers, Inc. Names Shawn Munsell as CFO
CI
06/03Zumiez, Tesla fall; Okta, Calavo Growers rise
AQ
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Stumble in Friday Markets Selloff
MT
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
06/02CALAVO GROWERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Calavo Growers, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 249 M - -
Net income 2022 8,04 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 85,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 684 M 684 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 676
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calavo Growers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,58 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian W. Kocher President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Steven W. Hollister Chairman
John M. Hunt Independent Director
Marc Laurence Brown Independent Director
James D. Helin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-9.01%685
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-15.98%4 299
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-2.33%1 137
BONDUELLE-19.52%580
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-3.12%287
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.38%193