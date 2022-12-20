Calavo Growers : Q4 & YTD Highlights
Q4 AND FY 2022 PERFORMANCE
NET SALES (in millions)
+13%
$1,191
-11%
$1,056
$273
$244
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q4
FY
ADJ. EBITDA (in thousands)
+31%
+581%
$9,627
$35,147
$26,857
$1,413
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q4
FY
GROSS MARGIN
GROWN
PREPARED
GROWN
PREPARED
7.2%
9.4%
8.1%
7.2%
5.0%
4.8%
1.4%
2.1%
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q4
FY
GROSS PROFIT
(in millions)
GROWN
PREPARED
GROWN
PREPARED
$7.4
$8.6
$11.8
$47.8
$50.2
$9.6
$23.7
$1.7
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q4
FY
FY 2022 Highlights
Reduced size of Board of Directors while increasing diversity and independence
Established minimum stock holding requirements for Directors and Officers
Established new leadership team and aligned compensation to company performance
Refreshed Calavo brand, logo and website to support One Company vision and growth
Received certification of Jalisco packing facility to import avocados from Mexico to U.S.
Building a culture and team that prioritizes continuous improvement
FY 2023 PRIORITIES
Improve operating
Grow volume
performance
Deliver attractive
Invest
returns on capital
strategically
Disclaimer
Calavo Growers Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 22:36:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Sales 2022
1 245 M
-
-
Net income 2022
3,28 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
208x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
606 M
606 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,47x
Nbr of Employees
3 676
Free-Float
96,1%
Chart CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
34,19 $
Average target price
44,75 $
Spread / Average Target
30,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.