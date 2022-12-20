Advanced search
    CVGW   US1282461052

CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

(CVGW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
33.87 USD   -0.94%
05:22pCALAVO GROWERS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:27pCalavo : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pEarnings Flash (CVGW) CALAVO GROWERS Reports Q4 Revenue $243.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Calavo Growers : Q4 & YTD Highlights

12/20/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Q4 AND FY 2022 PERFORMANCE

NET SALES (in millions)

+13%

$1,191

-11%

$1,056

$273

$244

2021

2022

2021

2022

Q4

FY

ADJ. EBITDA (in thousands)

+31%

+581% $9,627

$35,147

$26,857

$1,413

2021

2022

2021

2022

Q4

FY

GROSS MARGIN

GROWN

PREPARED

GROWN

PREPARED

7.2%

9.4%

8.1%

7.2%

5.0%

4.8%

1.4%

2.1%

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Q4

FY

GROSS PROFIT (in millions)

GROWN

PREPARED

GROWN

PREPARED

$7.4

$8.6

$11.8

$47.8

$50.2

$9.6

$23.7

$1.7

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

Q4

FY

FY 2022 Highlights

  • Reduced size of Board of Directors while increasing diversity and independence
  • Established minimum stock holding requirements for Directors and Officers
  • Established new leadership team and aligned compensation to company performance
  • Refreshed Calavo brand, logo and website to support One Company vision and growth
  • Received certification of Jalisco packing facility to import avocados from Mexico to U.S.
  • Building a culture and team that prioritizes continuous improvement

FY 2023 PRIORITIES

Improve operating

Grow volume

performance

Deliver attractive

Invest

returns on capital

strategically

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers Inc. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 22:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 245 M - -
Net income 2022 3,28 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 208x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 606 M 606 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 676
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Calavo Growers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 34,19 $
Average target price 44,75 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian W. Kocher President & Chief Executive Officer
Shawn C. Munsell Chief Financial Officer
Steven W. Hollister Chairman
John M. Hunt Independent Director
Marc Laurence Brown Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-19.36%606
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-33.12%3 332
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG-12.79%994
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED-17.28%480
BONDUELLE-37.84%442
ROCK FIELD CO.,LTD.0.33%293