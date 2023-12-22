Calavo Growers : Shareholder Director Nomination/Election - Form 8-K
December 22, 2023 at 05:08 pm EST
5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On December 18, 2023, Graciela Montgomery, Chief Human Resources Officer, gave notice of her resignation effective December 31, 2023. Pursuant to her employment agreement, Ms. Montgomery will be entitled to severance payments and benefits payable upon termination for good reason as described in Calavo's proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2023. The foregoing benefits are contingent upon Ms. Montgomery executing a separation and release agreement.Additionally, as consideration for executing a separation and release agreement, 2,200 restricted stock units held by Ms. Montgomery that are currently unvested will vest on December 31, 2023 in connection with the effectiveness of her resignation.
