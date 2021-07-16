Calavo Growers : 2020 Sustainability Report

I am proud to introduce Calavo's third annual sustainability report, covering our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for 2020.. Last year was one like no other we've experienced in our lifetimes; however, while the year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it afforded Calavo an opportunity to evaluate how our ESG initiatives play a key role in advancing our company as a worldwide leader in fresh produce and prepared foods and expand upon our sustainability practices..

Calavo seized the opportunity to look holistically at our business and launch a "One Company" priority, wherein Calavo's business units joined forces to optimize synergies and elevate the Calavo name across all three.. By combining the deep legacy and influence of the Calavo brand with the innovation and expertise of our Fresh, Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG) divisions, we formed one cohesive, industry-leading enterprise and collectively advanced our ESG efforts across all Calavo operations..

In anticipation of a return to "normal," Calavo continued to build upon our sustainability and social responsibility initiatives to position us for long-term growth.. Three key examples implemented in the past year highlight our continued commitment to advancing ESG at Calavo: