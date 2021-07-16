Log in
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.

(CVGW)
Calavo Growers : 2020 Sustainability Report

07/16/2021
2020 Sustainability Report

Many photos in this report were taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.. As a result, they do not show the required social distancing and personal protective equipment that are currently in place at all Calavo facilities..

Calavo Growers, Inc. 2020 Sustainability Report | 2

Letter from the CEO

I am proud to introduce Calavo's third annual sustainability report, covering our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance for 2020.. Last year was one like no other we've experienced in our lifetimes; however, while the year was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it afforded Calavo an opportunity to evaluate how our ESG initiatives play a key role in advancing our company as a worldwide leader in fresh produce and prepared foods and expand upon our sustainability practices..

Calavo seized the opportunity to look holistically at our business and launch a "One Company" priority, wherein Calavo's business units joined forces to optimize synergies and elevate the Calavo name across all three.. By combining the deep legacy and influence of the Calavo brand with the innovation and expertise of our Fresh, Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG) divisions, we formed one cohesive, industry-leading enterprise and collectively advanced our ESG efforts across all Calavo operations..

In anticipation of a return to "normal," Calavo continued to build upon our sustainability and social responsibility initiatives to position us for long-term growth.. Three key examples implemented in the past year highlight our continued commitment to advancing ESG at Calavo:

  • We formed the Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors to assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibility for the oversight of relevant sustainability and corporate social responsibility policies, strategies and programs;
  • We established our first carbon footprint analysis with 2019 as a baseline year.. We know that climate change and Calavo's ability to mitigate carbon risk is a top priority for investors, and this project sets the stage for us to develop a long-term carbon reduction roadmap aligned with science-based targets; and
  • We aligned with a group of the world's largest food retailers and providers to eliminate food waste from the supply chain.. As part of our involvement, Calavo has committed to a 50 percent reduction target within our own operations, and to measure and publish our food loss and waste inventories on an ongoing basis..

All of these initiatives are described in more detail on the following pages, along with information on additional efforts, such as our cybersecurity upgrades, our new Corporate Social Responsibility Manager in Mexico, and a program to reduce overtime to promote work/life balance..

Perhaps most exciting is that we are ramping up our strategic investments in environmental projects.. In 2021, Calavo is committing over $4 million for waste reduction, water conservation, recycling and energy control projects over the next four years.. Not only will these investments improve our sustainability performance, they make good business sense - with an average payback time of two years..

We are excited to continue this sustainability journey in partnership with our stakeholders.. Thank you for your encouragement, your persistence, and your support as we continue to find new ways to improve and innovate to create a fresher, healthier and more sustainable world for us all..

James E.. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer

Calavo Growers, Inc. 2020 Sustainability Report | 3

About Calavo

HQ

FACILITY KEY

Corporate Headquarters

Value-Added Depot

Calavo Growers, Inc.. is a global avocado-industry leader and pioneer in the value-added fresh foods sector serving retail grocery, food service, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide via three business segments..

The Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce (tomatoes and papayas).. The Renaissance Food Group segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh- cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods.. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes

guacamole, salsa and other avocado-based foods.. Founded in 1924, Calavo's fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and a variety of private label and store brands..

We operate out of 19 facilities located in the U..S.. and Mexico.. Our facilities include value-added depots, housing our ripening rooms as well as cooling and storage for fresh and processed avocado products; packinghouses dedicated to cooling and storage of fresh avocados; and fresh food facilities where we produce fresh-cut and processed food items..

Distribution Center

Packinghouse

Fresh Food Facility

Keaau, HI

Temecula, CA

Garland, TX

Clackamas, OR

Nogales, AZ

Houston, TX

Sacramento, CA

Guzman, Jalisco, MX

Saint Paul, MN

Santa Paula, CA

Uruapan, Michoacán, MX

Conley, GA

Riverside, CA

Laredo, TX

Green Cove Springs, FL

Swedesboro, NJ

Our Workforce

2018

2019

2020

United States

1,222

1,569

1,635

Permanent Employees

Mexico

1,752

2,071

2,101

Total

2,974

3,640

3,736

For more information

Additional information regarding our operations, corporate governance and financial performance can be found on our corporate website, ir..calavo..com..

Calavo Growers, Inc. 2020 Sustainability Report | 4

Our Sustainability

Approach

Calavo's sustainability strategy includes a commitment to long-term ecological balance, environmental soundness and social equity throughout our enterprise.. Sustainability is embedded into all of our decision-making processes and capital considerations, whether they occur within our own packing, value-added distribution and manufacturing operations or extend to the thousands of individual growers and suppliers from whom we source..

Material Topics

In 2018, we undertook our first materiality assessment, from which our sustainability framework was created.. In 2020, we reviewed our materiality results using the "five factor test" from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and decided to add two new topics to this year's report: our COVID-19 response (page 17) and our approach to cybersecurity (page 18).. To better align with the SASB Processed Foods standard, we have also included SASB indicators in the ESG Tearsheet on page 27..

SASB Five Factor Test for Materiality:

  1. Financial Impacts and Risk: Will the topic have a direct impact on financial performance?
  2. Legal, Regulatory and Policy Drivers: Will existing, evolving or emerging regulation influence company actions?
  3. Industry Norms and Competitive Drivers: Will peer actions or industry trends create pressure for the company to act to remain competitive?
  4. Stakeholder Concerns and Social Trends: Will stakeholders raise concerns that could influence financial or operational performance, or create disruptions to business viability?
  5. Opportunities for Innovation: Will new products and business models drive market expansion or have the potential for a disruptive change that provides competitive advantage?

Sustainability is embedded into all of our decision-making processes

and capital considerations

Calavo Growers, Inc. 2020 Sustainability Report | 5

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
