  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. CalBank PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GH0000000649

CALBANK PLC

(CAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ghana Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
0.8000 GHS    0.00%
11/11Calbank : Conducts Fire Simulation Exercise at Tamale Branch
PU
10/28Calbank Plc (ghana Stock Exchange : ‘Cal') Announces Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2022
PU
10/28CalBank PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalBank : AFD, EU and Energy Commission outdoor 1,200 e-Bikes to fight Climate Change

11/17/2022 | 12:39pm EST
In an effort to reduce greenhouse gases to fight climate change, CalBank PLC, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Union (EU) and the Energy Commission today out doored energy efficient electric motorcycles assembled by Solar Taxi under the SUNREF programme. Solar Taxi Limited will assemble 1200 energy efficient electric motorcycles for use in Ghana under the financing programme.

The SUNREF program is co-financed by Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the European Union. The program implementation commenced in Ghana with the first contribution to CalBank in 2021 and provides affordable funding for individuals and organizations seeking to undertake renewable and energy efficient projects. The objective is to deliver cost savings to individuals and organizations whilst reducing carbon emissions.

Speaking at the launch the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, Mr. Irchad Razaaly stated "the European Union builds on the foundations we have set by partnering governments and private institutions to tackle the issue of climate change. We are committed to investing to reduce carbon emissions, provide efficient technology and assist in molding behaviors that positively influence climate change. Thanks to our support to the SUNREF project, these efficient motorcycles that were presented today will reduce cost of private companies and contribute to reduce carbon emission in Ghana"

Mr. Raphaël Malara, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. at the French Embassy, commended CalBank, SolarTaxi, the French Development Agency and the European Union for supporting electric mobility, which he indicates "brings many benefits, including better air quality through reduced particles pollution and much cheaper fuel costs for users. SUNREF, by promoting electric mobility and the use of renewable energy, has a direct impact in the fight against climate change and the welfare of Ghanaian people."

The CEO of Solar Taxis Limited, Mr. George Appiah, indicated that the company is poised to provide cleaner and more efficient transport and courier solutions to the Ghanaian market. With over 1,200 Electric Motorcycles, the Solar Taxi Limited is set to revolutionize traditional means of delivering goods across the country. Our objective is to help individuals and communities make the conscious decision to switch to Electric Motorcycles, thereby making a smart choice for now and the future. We are extremely proud of our partnership with CalBank.

In appreciating the partnership with Solar Taxi Limited, the Managing Director of CalBank Mr. Philip Owiredu, stated that, "We are delighted to have financed the procurement of these electric motorcycles to be used for Solar Taxis. We believe increating the change we want to see, and these electric motorcylces are a clear demonstration of our mantra "we live and finance green". Together we can reduce pollution, improve the health of our communities, and preserve the environment for the future. CalBank is proud of its commitment to deliver value and support the aspirations of our customers"

Disclaimer

CAL Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 836 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net income 2022 222 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,26x
Yield 2022 19,0%
Capitalization 501 M 35,9 M 35,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 27,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,80 GHS
Average target price 1,28 GHS
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Owiredu Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Thomas Boansi-Sarpong Executive Head-Finance & Operations
Joseph Rexford Mensah Chairman
Samuel Tamakloe Chief Technology Officer
Joejo Wodow-Hammond Group Head-Operations
