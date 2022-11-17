CalBank : AFD, EU and Energy Commission outdoor 1,200 e-Bikes to fight Climate Change

In an effort to reduce greenhouse gases to fight climate change, CalBank PLC, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the European Union (EU) and the Energy Commission today out doored energy efficient electric motorcycles assembled by Solar Taxi under the SUNREF programme. Solar Taxi Limited will assemble 1200 energy efficient electric motorcycles for use in Ghana under the financing programme.

The SUNREF program is co-financed by Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the European Union. The program implementation commenced in Ghana with the first contribution to CalBank in 2021 and provides affordable funding for individuals and organizations seeking to undertake renewable and energy efficient projects. The objective is to deliver cost savings to individuals and organizations whilst reducing carbon emissions.

Speaking at the launch the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, Mr. Irchad Razaaly stated "the European Union builds on the foundations we have set by partnering governments and private institutions to tackle the issue of climate change. We are committed to investing to reduce carbon emissions, provide efficient technology and assist in molding behaviors that positively influence climate change. Thanks to our support to the SUNREF project, these efficient motorcycles that were presented today will reduce cost of private companies and contribute to reduce carbon emission in Ghana"

Mr. Raphaël Malara, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. at the French Embassy, commended CalBank, SolarTaxi, the French Development Agency and the European Union for supporting electric mobility, which he indicates "brings many benefits, including better air quality through reduced particles pollution and much cheaper fuel costs for users. SUNREF, by promoting electric mobility and the use of renewable energy, has a direct impact in the fight against climate change and the welfare of Ghanaian people."

The CEO of Solar Taxis Limited, Mr. George Appiah, indicated that the company is poised to provide cleaner and more efficient transport and courier solutions to the Ghanaian market. With over 1,200 Electric Motorcycles, the Solar Taxi Limited is set to revolutionize traditional means of delivering goods across the country. Our objective is to help individuals and communities make the conscious decision to switch to Electric Motorcycles, thereby making a smart choice for now and the future. We are extremely proud of our partnership with CalBank.

In appreciating the partnership with Solar Taxi Limited, the Managing Director of CalBank Mr. Philip Owiredu, stated that, "We are delighted to have financed the procurement of these electric motorcycles to be used for Solar Taxis. We believe increating the change we want to see, and these electric motorcylces are a clear demonstration of our mantra "we live and finance green". Together we can reduce pollution, improve the health of our communities, and preserve the environment for the future. CalBank is proud of its commitment to deliver value and support the aspirations of our customers"